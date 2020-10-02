Transfer news: Hudson-Odoi to Bayern, USMNT backs on the move

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Four Chelsea players and two Americans comprise five players we’re watching in the transfer rumor mill on Friday.

Carter-Vickers to Bournemouth (and Carter-Vickers to Swansea, and Carter-Vickers to Luton Town…)

Tottenham Hotspur looks likely to move USMNT center back Cameron Carter-Vickers and three Championship sides are hopeful of getting his signature.

The Daily Mail says Jose Mourinho is willing to sell Carter-Vickers, putting an end to years of loan for the big American.

Bournemouth, Swansea City, and Luton Town are interested, the latter two standing out as previous loan spots for the 23-year-old.

All three sides have started the second-tier season well. Swans and Bournemouth have matching 2W-1D records while Luton Town has 2W-1L.

Carter-Vickers was one of the heroes of Luton Town’s run from relegation worry to Championship safety last season. Swans lost in the promotion playoffs, while Bournemouth was relegated from the Premier League.

Loftus-Cheek to Newcastle, Tomori to Everton, Hudson-Odoi to Bayern

Frank Lampard is considering loans for three Chelsea players including two youngsters and oft-injured star Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

“I haven’t got an answer for you on any of those three. I have a good relationship with them all, speak honestly with them, again that’s one that we’ll broach player-by-player in the next few days.”

West Ham and Newcastle have been mentioned as potential destinations for Loftus-Cheek, who impressed on loan to Crystal Palace a few years ago and would improve either midfield.

Everton and Stade Rennais were mentioned as possibilities for Tomori, while Hudson-Odoi’s link to Bayern Munich is not a surprise but it is a little stunning that Chelsea would consider it given their frustration with the Bavarians’ recruitment of the teenager in the past.

Miazga to Anderlecht

Lampard did not mention USMNT center back Matt Miazga, who several reports are linking to Anderlecht.

That would put him under the watchful eye of legendary Man City defender Vincent Kompany, who is in his second season managing the Belgian side.

The 25-year-old moved from New York Red Bulls to Stamford Bridge in 2016 and almost immediately played the only two Premier League matches of his career.

He’s since been loaned to Vitesse Arnhem twice, Nantes, and Reading twice. There have been rumors of a loan to a fourth nation with Turkey’s Trabzonspor, too.

