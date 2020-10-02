More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Sergino Dest interview
USMNT’s Dest on playing with Messi, aims to mimic Dani Alves

By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2020, 1:08 PM EDT
Sergino Dest is getting the royal treatment at Barcelona as La Liga’s legendary outfit celebrates its highest-profile transfer purchase since Lionel Messi decided to stay at the Camp Nou for another season.

Dest, 19, can hardly wait to hit the match pitch with Messi, the world’s greatest living player who has collected world records like few others.

“It will be amazing to play alongside the best player in the world,” Dest said after training with the Blaugranas. “I will do whatever is needed to help Messi and the entire team. It will be very exciting to get to know the best in the world.”

Dest is set to play right back for Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, the manager praising the American back ahead of his signing earlier this week.

And Dest is hopeful that he can approach the success of one of his heroes as a kid: Dani Alves.

“I think that my best position is as a sweeper, and I hope to keep that spot. I want to be like Dani Alves, and I want to run up and down the wing. If I have to train more to be like him, then I will.”

Dest was named Ajax Young Talent of the Year last season and is a member of the 2020 Golden Boy shortlist.

Capped thrice by the United States after the Yanks won a recruitment battle with the Netherlands, Dest went 90 minutes in eight of Ajax’s last 10 Eredivisie matches last season and came off the bench in their league matches this season as the transfer situation was sorted.

Chelsea's Lampard: Pulisic 'in the squad' for Palace; Ziyech waits

Pulisic news
Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
America’s long national nightmare is nearly over, as Christian Pulisic will be available off the bench for Chelsea against Crystal Palace on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Morocco’s wait to see Hakim Ziyech debut in blue will take a bit longer.

“Pulisic is in the squad for tomorrow,” Lampard said, via Football.London. “He won’t start, it’s great to have him back. Ziyech is getting closer but not close enough to be on the bench.”

Lampard has mentioned the club is being extra cautious with the explosive American talent, who said he is “very ready” to play.

The boss is excited to get all of his attacking pieces together, and teased Chelsea fans with the idea of special tactical ideas involving Pulisic and Ziyech.

The 32-times capped Moroccan averaged an assist nearly every other game during his time at Ajax, setting up 82 goals in 165 matches to go with 48 goals. He has thrice assisted more than 15 goals in a single Eredivisie season.

As for Pulisic, you’re familiar with his success. The 22-year-old USMNT star posted 11 goals and 10 assists in 2,348 minutes at Chelsea last season.

“It’s a shame we haven’t had them. Hakim will bring something completely different for us. I am very excited to have them fit. I have a clear idea of where I want them to play.”

Lampard also discussed possible loans for Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Fikayo Tomori, and several reports say USMNT man Matt Miazga is set for a loan to Anderlecht.

Chelsea beat Brighton on Opening Day but slumped to a 10-man loss to Liverpool before needing a three-goal rally to draw West Brom last week.

Southampton – West Brom: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images
Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT
Southampton – West Brom: Southampton is hoping to build a second win into its Premier League season when winless West Bromwich Albion visits St. Mary’s on Sunday (Watch at 7 am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Southampton will feel extra urgency with the knowledge it next faces Chelsea and Everton in league play.

STREAM SOUTHAMPTON – WEST BROM LIVE

West Brom is hoping to build on a 3-3 draw against Chelsea that saw the Baggies take a 3-0 lead (Clearly not trying to build on the second half).

West Brom has conceded 11 goals in three PL matches since promotion from the Championship.

Team news: Southampton – West Brom (INJURY REPORT)

Saints are fully fit as Nathan Redmond is now back in contention for a starting spot.

West Brom could hand season debuts to three players if manager Slaven Bilic sees fit: Branislav Ivanovic, Conor Gallagher, and Filip Krovinovic.

What they’re saying: Southampton – West Brom

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl on the Baggies’ threat“If you know our team and us as staff you know we take every opponent seriously. With our home record, we were definitely not the best so we have to show up now. We had some good games at the end of last season against Man City and Sheffield United. We must be good in possession, be clinical, concentrate when playing against the ball and not give the ball away.”

Slaven Bilic on chasing WBA’s first Premier League win of the season: “So far we’ve played against Leicester, Everton and Chelsea. Leicester and Everton are the only ones who have picked up 9 points from first three games, and Chelsea are Chelsea, a big club. Now we are facing a club that, again, is a Premier League club that is very competitive. They run a lot, they have clinical players up front and also have pace. … But we are planning to take something out of the game, definitely. That is our aim, knowing where we are going and that we have to be on top of our game.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Saints are expected to handle their business with -135 odds to win. A draw is good for +280 while a Baggies win would yield +460.

Southampton – West Brom prediction

It’s challenging to ignore Danny Ings as a fantasy player for this weekend given West Brom’s struggles at keeping balls out of the net. Whether Saints will manage the threats of Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson, and Matheus Pereira is an equally interesting questions. We see goals from both sides but a bit too much from Saints in a 2-1 win.

How to watch Southampton – West Brom stream, start time

Kickoff time: 7 am ET Sunday
Online: Peacock Premium

Transfer news: Hudson-Odoi to Bayern, USMNT backs on the move

Miazga to Anderlecht
Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
Four Chelsea players and two Americans comprise five players we’re watching in the transfer rumor mill on Friday.

Trust us: The math works.

Carter-Vickers to Bournemouth (and Carter-Vickers to Swansea, and Carter-Vickers to Luton Town…)

Tottenham Hotspur looks likely to move USMNT center back Cameron Carter-Vickers and three Championship sides are hopeful of getting his signature.

The Daily Mail says Jose Mourinho is willing to sell Carter-Vickers, putting an end to years of loan for the big American.

Bournemouth, Swansea City, and Luton Town are interested, the latter two standing out as previous loan spots for the 23-year-old.

All three sides have started the second-tier season well. Swans and Bournemouth have matching 2W-1D records while Luton Town has 2W-1L.

Carter-Vickers was one of the heroes of Luton Town’s run from relegation worry to Championship safety last season. Swans lost in the promotion playoffs, while Bournemouth was relegated from the Premier League.

Carter-Vickers transfer
Loftus-Cheek to Newcastle, Tomori to Everton, Hudson-Odoi to Bayern

Frank Lampard is considering loans for three Chelsea players including two youngsters and oft-injured star Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

“I haven’t got an answer for you on any of those three. I have a good relationship with them all, speak honestly with them, again that’s one that we’ll broach player-by-player in the next few days.”

West Ham and Newcastle have been mentioned as potential destinations for Loftus-Cheek, who impressed on loan to Crystal Palace a few years ago and would improve either midfield.

Everton and Stade Rennais were mentioned as possibilities for Tomori, while Hudson-Odoi’s link to Bayern Munich is not a surprise but it is a little stunning that Chelsea would consider it given their frustration with the Bavarians’ recruitment of the teenager in the past.

Miazga to Anderlecht

Lampard did not mention USMNT center back Matt Miazga, who several reports are linking to Anderlecht.

That would put him under the watchful eye of legendary Man City defender Vincent Kompany, who is in his second season managing the Belgian side.

The 25-year-old moved from New York Red Bulls to Stamford Bridge in 2016 and almost immediately played the only two Premier League matches of his career.

He’s since been loaned to Vitesse Arnhem twice, Nantes, and Reading twice. There have been rumors of a loan to a fourth nation with Turkey’s Trabzonspor, too.

Guardiola: Bielsa "the person in world football I admire the most"

By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
It’s so rare to hear a manager as established and respected as Pep Guardiola straight-up gush about one of his peers.

But that’s what the Manchester City manager was doing this morning when asked about Marcelo Bielsa, the boss of Saturday opponent Leeds United (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

[ PREVIEW: Leeds – Manchester City ]

Guardiola, who says new center back Ruben Dias could debut on Sunday, puts Bielsa above himself as well as a world football legend who is especially beloved in Catalonia.

“(Johan) Cruyff was the most influential (to me) because I was four years with him and when I started as a manager he was an incredible help, but Marcelo, he is the person in world football I admire the most,” Guardiola said in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“My theory is the manager is not about the titles because I feel far away from his knowledge. My teams won more titles than his, but in terms of knowledge of the game, I am away from him. It is a good present, a good gift to have him in the Premier League.”

Bielsa, for what it’s worth, heaped praise on Guardiola on Thursday, calling him the architect of the best team he’s ever faced (late 2000’s Barcelona).

After hearing them, perhaps Pep felt pressure to one-up his mentor.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“His teams play like no other team,” Bielsa said. “First of all, he’s imaginative. He is able to instantly create solutions to problems he comes across. Another thing that distinguishes him as a top coach is what he proposes he’s able to implement. You praise someone it’s important to argue why because if not it’s mere empathy.

“We imagine football in an obedient manner. Guardiola imagined football in a freedom type of way. To imagine football this way doesn’t mean footballers are going to act in the same way. To propose a solution to the game. They don’t need a lot of time to incorporate it.”

We love that Pep and Bielsa are as excited for Saturday as we are.