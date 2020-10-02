USMNT’s Dest on playing with Messi, aims to mimic Dani Alves

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sergino Dest is getting the royal treatment at Barcelona as La Liga’s legendary outfit celebrates its highest-profile transfer purchase since Lionel Messi decided to stay at the Camp Nou for another season.

Dest, 19, can hardly wait to hit the match pitch with Messi, the world’s greatest living player who has collected world records like few others.

“It will be amazing to play alongside the best player in the world,” Dest said after training with the Blaugranas. “I will do whatever is needed to help Messi and the entire team. It will be very exciting to get to know the best in the world.”

Dest is set to play right back for Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, the manager praising the American back ahead of his signing earlier this week.

And Dest is hopeful that he can approach the success of one of his heroes as a kid: Dani Alves.

“I think that my best position is as a sweeper, and I hope to keep that spot. I want to be like Dani Alves, and I want to run up and down the wing. If I have to train more to be like him, then I will.”

Dest was named Ajax Young Talent of the Year last season and is a member of the 2020 Golden Boy shortlist.

Capped thrice by the United States after the Yanks won a recruitment battle with the Netherlands, Dest went 90 minutes in eight of Ajax’s last 10 Eredivisie matches last season and came off the bench in their league matches this season as the transfer situation was sorted.

