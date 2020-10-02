Southampton – West Brom: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Southampton – West Brom: Southampton is hoping to build a second win into its Premier League season when winless West Bromwich Albion visits St. Mary’s on Sunday (Watch at 7 am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Southampton will feel extra urgency with the knowledge it next faces Chelsea and Everton in league play.

West Brom is hoping to build on a 3-3 draw against Chelsea that saw the Baggies take a 3-0 lead (Clearly not trying to build on the second half).

West Brom has conceded 11 goals in three PL matches since promotion from the Championship.

Team news: Southampton – West Brom (INJURY REPORT)

Saints are fully fit as Nathan Redmond is now back in contention for a starting spot.

West Brom could hand season debuts to three players if manager Slaven Bilic sees fit: Branislav Ivanovic, Conor Gallagher, and Filip Krovinovic.

What they’re saying: Southampton – West Brom

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl on the Baggies’ threat: “If you know our team and us as staff you know we take every opponent seriously. With our home record, we were definitely not the best so we have to show up now. We had some good games at the end of last season against Man City and Sheffield United. We must be good in possession, be clinical, concentrate when playing against the ball and not give the ball away.”

Slaven Bilic on chasing WBA’s first Premier League win of the season: “So far we’ve played against Leicester, Everton and Chelsea. Leicester and Everton are the only ones who have picked up 9 points from first three games, and Chelsea are Chelsea, a big club. Now we are facing a club that, again, is a Premier League club that is very competitive. They run a lot, they have clinical players up front and also have pace. … But we are planning to take something out of the game, definitely. That is our aim, knowing where we are going and that we have to be on top of our game.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Saints are expected to handle their business with -135 odds to win. A draw is good for +280 while a Baggies win would yield +460.

Southampton – West Brom prediction

It’s challenging to ignore Danny Ings as a fantasy player for this weekend given West Brom’s struggles at keeping balls out of the net. Whether Saints will manage the threats of Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson, and Matheus Pereira is an equally interesting questions. We see goals from both sides but a bit too much from Saints in a 2-1 win.

How to watch Southampton – West Brom stream, start time

Kickoff time: 7 am ET Sunday

Online: Peacock Premium

