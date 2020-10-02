The Europa League group stage draw showed Arsenal, Leicester City, and Tottenham Hotspur their paths to the knockout rounds.
Arsenal will meet Irish side Dundalk in addition to Austria’s Rapid Vienna and Norwegian club Molde, which features American right back Henry Wingo.
Spurs will go back to Bulgaria to face Ludogorets Razgrad. Jose Mourinho’s men will face Austria’s LASK Linz as well as Belgium’s Royal Antwerp.
Leicester City has Portuguese scrappers Braga as well as AEK Athens
and Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk.
USMNT forward Timothy Weah and Lille were drawn against his former club Celtic in Group H with Sparta Prague and AC Milan in one of the toughest groups of the tournament.
Europa League group stage draw
Group A
Roma
Young Boys
CFR Cluj
CSKA Sofia
Group B
Arsenal
Rapid Vienna
Molde
Dundalk
Group C
Bayer Leverkusen
Slavia Prague
Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Nice
Group D
Benfica
Standard Liege
Rangers
Lech Poznan
Group E
PSV Eindhoven
PAOK
Granada
Omonia
Group F
Napoli
Real Sociedad
AZ Alkmaar
HNK Rijeka
Group G
Braga
Leicester City
AEK Athens
Zorya Luhansk
Group H
Celtic
Sparta Prague
AC Milan
Lille
Group I
Villarreal
Qarabag
Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Sivasspor
Group J
Tottenham Hotspur
Ludogorets Razgrad
LASK Linz
Royal Antwerp
Group K
CSKA Moscow
Dinamo Zagreb
Feyenoord
Wolfsberger
Group L
Gent
Red Star Belgrade
Hoffenheim
Slovan Liberec