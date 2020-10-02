PRO SOCCER TALK | NBC SPORTSPST Select Team
Wolves – Fulham: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

By Andy EdwardsOct 2, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT
Wolves – Fulham: Three games into their first season back in the Premier League, and Fulham are already feeling immense pressure as they barrel toward another likely relegation battle. Scott Parker’s side will be looking for its first points, and signs of life, when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Not only have the Cottagers lost their first three games, but they have done so by conceding 10 goals and scoring just three of their own. The dismal start was compounded with a 3-0 loss to EFL Championship side — west London rivals and the same team Fulham beat in the promotion playoffs final — Brentford in the League Cup round of 16 on Thursday. Parker and owner Tony Khan found themselves publicly at odds with one another this week, seemingly indicating a club very much in multiple minds at the moment.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wolves – Fulham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Wolves – Fulham (INJURY REPORT)

Wolves – QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (shoulder), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed) | OUT: Jonny (knee)

Fulham – QUESTIONABLE: Mario Lemina (undisclosed) | OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Harrison Reed (undisclosed)

What they’re saying: Wolves – Fulham

Nuno Espirito Santo, on expectations: “It’s not about expectations, it is about the work we have in front of us and knowing how to assess it and decide how to move forward. Expectations are outside, we know what we want to do — we want to improve. We believe we still have things to improve but we are happy with the squad. It is important that when the transfer window closes that we can reunite and then move on.”

Scott Parker, on Tony Khan’s comments: “I’ve spoken to Tony. I’m in constant dialogue with Tony. My conversations with Tony will always remain private, along with a lot of conversations at football clubs. … What’s happened has happened. It is what it is. I sense the narrative around us at the moment, I sense a story around us. But we need to stay truly focused on what we can control. What we can control is us. That needs to be our main drive. We need to be rational. That’s what I am in this situation because I understand that sometimes there’s a story and where that story is it will be pushed a little more.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves (-200) aren’t quite the monumental favorites you might expect them to be given Fulham’s (+600) torrid start to the season. Even still, +1,000 wouldn’t tempt too many to back Fulham, so it’s something of a moot point. The draw (+300) isn’t likely to inspire much bold confidence either.

Prediction: Wolves – Fulham

Sunday should tell us everything we need to know about the mental state of both sides — for Wolves, how they respond to a shocking 4-0 defeat to West Ham United; for Fulham, whether or not they have any fight in them. Based on recent history and their respective bodies of work, Wolves are far more likely to battle through their struggles and emerge on the other side. Wolves 4-1 Fulham.

How to watch Wolves – Fulham stream and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Leicester – West Ham: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

By Andy EdwardsOct 2, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT
Leicester – West Ham: David Moyes will miss a second consecutive Premier League game (positive test for COVID-19) when West Ham United take their trip to Leicester City on Sunday (Watch live at 7 am ET, online via Peacock Premium).

Moyes was absent from last weekend’s 4-0 demolition of Wolverhampton Wanderers, a result which saw the Hammers pick up their first points of the season and largely impress onlookers in a rare instance of quality since Moyes’ appointment last December.

West Ham weren’t the only side to raise eyebrows with a shocking upset last weekend; they weren’t even the side with the most shocking upset of the weekend. That award undoubtedly goes to Leicester, who toppled Manchester City 5-2 and undeniably inserted themselves into the top-four race once again.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester – West Ham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leicester – West Ham (INJURY REPORT)

Leicester – QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Praet (knee) | OUT: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Filip Benkovic (groin), Wilfred Ndidi (groin)

West Ham – OUT: Ryan Fredericks (thigh)

What they’re saying: Leicester – West Ham

Brendan Rodgers, on hopeful debutant Cengiz Under: “He’s available for the squad. We’ve seen his quality. He wants to run in behind. There’s going to be a period of adaptation for him. The intensity is different to what he’s used to. He’ll settle in over the next few weeks.

Interim manager Alan Irvine, on facing Leicester: “It is a huge test. Leicester have started the season extremely well and have a lot of very talented players, a lot of pace and it will be a real test going there. As Wolves was, though, and Arsenal the week before. Everybody saw the fixtures when they came out and went, ‘Oh, they look difficult’ but any fixture is in the Premier League. If we have the same level of performance as we had in the last two Premier League games, then we will be competitive.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The oddsmakers appear to have bought into the Hammers’ (+380) win over Wolves, as the Foxes (-150) are sizably nowhere near the favorites one would expect of the current table-toppers facing a side that finished 16th last season and failed to even show up for their first two games this season. The draw is currently available at +300.

Prediction: Leicester – West Ham

Leicester are likely to find acres of space between and behind the West Ham defense — something they did unbelievably well against Man City, and something Wolves were unable to take advantage of — through Jamie Vardy and midfielder maestros Youri Tielemans and James Maddison. The only way for West Ham to slow down the Leicester attack will be to put so many players behind the ball that they can no longer attack at the other end of the field. Leicester 2-0 West Ham.

How to watch Leicester – West Ham stream and start time

Kickoff: 7 am ET Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Liverpool confirm Sadio Mane tests positive for COVID-19

Sadio Mane
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 2, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT
A second Liverpool player has tested positive for COVID-19 this week, with winger Sadio Mane receiving a positive confirmation on the heels of Thiago Alcantara’s confirmed case on Tuesday.

According to Liverpool’s statement on Friday, Mane has experienced “minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.” The 28-year-old Senegalese superstar has already begun a period of self-isolation in accordance with health and safety guidelines.

Sadio Mane played 80 minutes and scored a goal in the Reds’ 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday. Thiago was a surprise omission just hours before the club confirmed his status the next day. Mane was not in the squad when Liverpool lost to the Gunners on penalty kicks in the League Cup round of 16 on Thursday.

At this time, no other Liverpool players have confirmed as having tested positive for the virus. At this time, no Arsenal players have tested positive for the virus.

Liverpool are currently set to visit Aston Villa on Sunday (Watch live, 2:15 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and will be without the key duo of Thiago and Mane.

Liverpool’s full statement:

The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.

However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time.

Arsenal – Sheffield United: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

By Andy EdwardsOct 2, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT
Arsenal – Sheffield United: Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will be hoping for an emphatic bounce-back from their first defeat of the 2020-21 Premier League season when they host the winless and points-less Blades at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, online via Peacock Premium).

Sheffield United hugely outperformed expectations for a newly promoted side in 2019-20 as they finished ninth in the PL and looked set to establish themselves as a long-term fixture in the top division. Now, just three games into season no. 2, Chris Wilder’s men are reeling after three straight losses to begin the campaign, including back-to-back defeats to Aston Villa, who only avoided relegation on the last day of last season, and newly promoted Leeds United.

As for Arsenal, Arteta’s first full season in charge is off to a strong enough start that Gunners fans will be eyeing a return to the top-four rather than simply hoping to finish above north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur this season. Despite falling to Liverpool last weekend, Arsenal have two wins from their first three games and appear more settled than most other sides following an abbreviated offseason and preseason.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal – Sheffield United this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Arsenal – Sheffield United (INJURY REPORT)

Arsenal – QUESTIONABLE: Sokratis Papastathopoulos (calf) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Shkodran Mustafi (thigh), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)

Sheffield United – OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Lys Mousset (ankle), Simon Moore (finger)

What they’re saying: Arsenal – Sheffield United

Mikel Arteta, on home-field advantage: “I think we can create a fortress for us at the Emirates. I think it’s going to be crucial for the future at the end of the season. “Not just the results but as well the performance, where we can inspire and transmit that form and play with that confidence at home. But I think the game on Sunday is a really difficult one. They have merited much more from their games. The way they played is tricky so I’m expecting a very difficult game.”

Chris Wilder, on the slow start: “It is a huge challenge for us, doesn’t get any easier, but we are up for the fight. The team is in a good place from a mentality point of view, no one feeling sorry for themselves. Had a couple of calls from people in the game saying the same thing, we are not a million miles away. We have to believe we can get something from the game and kick-start our season.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The oddsmakers are absolutely buying into Arsenal (-185) and have installed them as overwhelming favorites to beat Sheffield United (+525). The juice from the draw (+300) doesn’t seem to be worth the squeeze in this one.

Prediction: Arsenal – Sheffield United

At some point — probably sooner rather than later — things will turn around for Sheffield United and they will string together a half-dozen positive results, if not wins, but it won’t start against Arsenal. Arteta has the Gunners playing hard and tough, defending from front to back and and conceding not a single battle anywhere on the field. When they’re humming along like that, with the talent they have, they’re easily one of the best in the PL. Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield United.

How to watch Arsenal – Sheffield United stream and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries
Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 2, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT
Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 4 in the Premier League.

Prior to every matchweek of the 2020-21 season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sokratis Papastathopoulos (calf) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Shkodran Mustafi (thigh), Pablo Mari (ankle), Calum Chambers (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Bjorn Engels (thigh), Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), Ahmed Elmohamady (thigh), Kourtney Hause (knock), Orjan Nyland (back)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florian Andone (knee), Christian Walton (ankle), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh), Davy Propper (calf)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Robbie Brady (ribs), Jay Rodriguez (foot) | OUT: Ben Mee (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (knee), Jack Cork (ankle), Matthew Lowton (undisclosed)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Hakim Ziyech (knee)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jeffrey Schlupp (undisclosed) | OUT: James Tomkins (thigh), Michy Batshuayi (loan) Nathan Ferguson (knee), Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder), Gary Cahill (thigh), Connor Wickham (undisclosed), Scott Dann (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan (groin), Richarlison (ankle) | OUT: Mason Holgate (ankle), Cenk Tosun (knee), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle), Jonjoe Kenny (ankle)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mario Lemina (undisclosed) | OUT: Kenny Tete (calf), Harrison Reed (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Jack Harrison (loan), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Pablo Hernandez (groin), Kiko Casilla (ankle)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Praet (knee) | OUT: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Filip Benkovic (groin), Wilfred Ndidi (groin)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Alcantara (COVID-19), Jordan Henderson (thigh) | OUT: Joel Matip (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Konstantinos Tsimikas (thigh)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ilkay Gundogan (COVID-19) | OUT: Gabriel Jesus (undisclosed), Sergio Aguero (knee), Joao Cancelo (foot), Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Axel Tuanzebe (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Sergio Romero (undisclosed)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ciaran Clark (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Emil Krafth (groin) | OUT: Matty Longstaff (thigh), Martin Dubravka (ankle), Matt Ritchie (shoulder), Fabian Schar (shoulder), Paul Dummett (thigh), Dwight Gayle (knee)

Sheffield United injuries

OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Lys Mousset (ankle), Simon Moore (finger)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Son Heung-min (groin), Gareth Bale (knee)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kamil Grosicki (back), Hal Robson-Kanu (leg), Branislav Ivanovic (undisclosed), Filip Krovinovic (undisclosed) | OUT: Kieran Gibbs (suspension), Kenneth Zohore (calf)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Ryan Fredericks (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (shoulder), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed) | OUT: Jonny (knee)

