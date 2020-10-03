Alex Morgan is ready for her Tottenham debut and the USWNT superstar is certainly a big fan of the FA Women’s Super League in England and sees it as an ideal place for American players to continue their careers.

Morgan, 31, will be in the squad for Spurs’ trip to Manchester City on Sunday (watch live, 7:30am ET online via NBCSports.com) and ahead of her expected debut a huge number of journalists spoke to her at length on a Zoom press conference.

The forward was asked by ProSoccerTalk if she’s had a lot of interest from other USWNT teammates about what the WSL is like and if they wanted to join the growing league as Morgan lauded the fact that Premier League giants are pouring money and resources into the women’s game.

“Yeah, I think some of the girls are quite bummed about the transfer windows being closed here,” Alex Morgan laughed. “But, yeah, I’ve talked to so many of my teammates back in the U.S. and everyone just wants to play, you know, everyone wants to go back to normal. Normalcy, I don’t know if there is such a thing moving forward, but as much as we can get back to playing football that’s the most important thing for us.

“And so everyone is in their own situation, their own unique situation and has to figure it out. I’m hopeful that regardless of if they play internationally or stay in the U.S., if they’re given the opportunity to keep playing, you know, because it’s been tough and even with FIFA windows the U.S. hasn’t really got an opportunity to get together yet.”

With Morgan headlining a group of five USWNT stars moving from the NWSL to the WSL this summer — Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis are at Man City, while Tobin Heath and Christen Press have joined Man United — is this a sign of things to come?

“I think that a lot of us just want to follow the football,” Alex Morgan explained to ProSoccerTalk. “And right now that’s the WSL. There are also a couple of players in Sweden, there’s some players I heard about that were planning to play in the NWSL from Lyon that decided to stay there because of the pandemic. I am hopeful that the NWSL gets back on their two feet, like I’m sure that they will and continues to have a very competitive league.

“But right now, the WSL has done really well. Handily, I think that obviously Britain is in a different position than the US with the pandemic. So I think that has given the WSL a platform to be able to resume play and start fresh with the new season quite quickly. But I think, yeah, when you follow the football and follow where the quality is, you know, you’re seeing from all the signings that it’s here right now.”

‘Right here, right now’ – Fatboy Slim, 1999.

That would be the WSL anthem, right now, as the arrival of Alex Morgan and others will further showcase what the top-flight of women’s soccer in England has to offer. The USWNT stars may only be around for a year or so until the NWSL schedule is back to normal back home, but there’s no doubt that England’s top-flight is proving it is the most exciting women’s league in the world right now.

