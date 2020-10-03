A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in the Bundesliga, where Gio Reyna tallied three assists and RB Leipzig leapfrogged their way to the top of the table…
Dortmund 4-0 Freiburg
Budding American sensation Reyna bagged himself a hat trick of assists (WATCH ALL THREE ASSISTS HERE) on Saturday, as set up Dortmund’s first three goals — two for Erling Haaland and for Emre Can — in a 4-0 rout of Freiburg.
The goals were Haaland’s third and fourth of the league season, and he picked up the assist on the lone goal not set up by Reyna, scored by Felix Passlack in second-half stoppage time.
If nothing else, it was a strong bounce-back performance and result following last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Augsburg. Dortmund sit third in the Bundesliga table after three games played. They trail leaders RB Leipzig by a point.
RB Leipzig 4-0 Schalke
Speaking of Leipzig and also of 4-0 victories, this one came at the expense of bruised, battered and bottom-of-the-table Schalke.
Can Bozdogan kicked off the demolition job with an own goal in the 31st minute, and that was the opening of the floodgates that Schalke certainly did not need. Angeliño made it 2-0 in the 35th, and Willi Orban made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time.
Marcel Halstenberg converted from the penalty spot in the 80th, and Leipzig hardly broke a sweat as they took the top spot in the table.
Other Bundesliga results
Union Berlin 4-0 Mainz (Friday)
Kolk 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach
Stuttgart 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Hoffenheim
Sunday’s Bundesliga schedule
Wolfsburg v Augsburg — 9:30 am ET
Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin — 12 pm ET
Bundesliga standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|RB Leipzig
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|7
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|7
|Borussia Dortmund
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|2-0-0
|0-0-1
|6
|Augsburg
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|6
|Hoffenheim
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|5
|3
|1-0-0
|1-0-1
|6
|Werder Bremen
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|1-0-1
|1-0-0
|6
|Stuttgart
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|5
|2
|0-1-1
|1-0-0
|4
|Union Berlin
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|4
|Arminia Bielefeld
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1-0-0
|0-1-1
|4
|Monchengladbach
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|0-1-0
|1-0-1
|4
|Freiburg
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|0-1-0
|1-0-1
|4
|Bayern Munich
|2
|1
|0
|1
|9
|4
|5
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|3
|Hertha BSC
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|0-0-1
|1-0-0
|3
|Bayer Leverkusen
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|3
|Wolfsburg
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|2
|1. FC Koln
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|0-0-2
|0-0-1
|0
|Mainz 05
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|-9
|0-0-1
|0-0-2
|0
|Schalke 04
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|15
|-14
|0-0-1
|0-0-2
|0