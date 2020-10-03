Cavani to Manchester United could happen in the final days of the transfer window as the Uruguay star is remarkably still a free agent.
Cavani, 33, has been chased by top clubs across Europe after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end in July. However, a deal at Atletico Madrid and Benfica has yet to be completed, while Inter Miami in MLS went for Gonzalo Higuain instead.
All of that means that El Matador still hasn’t signed for a new club, and a report from talkSPORT in the UK states that Cavani to Manchester United could happen but there are a few hurdles to overcome.
Per the report, Cavani wants his former PSG wages of $260,000 per week matched and other reports say that he wants a long-term contract but Manchester United are more willing to offer him a short-term deal.
Cavani would be a very good short-term option, if he stays fit.
Manchester United have been chasing a loan deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele but that is dragging on ahead of the transfer window shutting on Monday, October 5.
Time is running out and Man United are now looking more than a little desperate as they haven’t completed moves for Alex Telles, Jadon Sancho and Dembele, plus they’ve already lost out on Sergio Reguilon, Thiago Alcantara and Gareth Bale this summer.
With Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Odion Ighalo, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard in attack, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plenty of options up front but Cavani would come in and battle for a starting spot straight away.
As we’ve said many times before, Man United’s priority in the final days of the window has to be to strengthen at the back rather than going forward.
Obviously Solskjaer and the Man United hierarchy think otherwise.