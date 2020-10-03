More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Cavani to Manchester United
Getty Images

Transfer news: Cavani to Manchester United talks ongoing

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT
Cavani to Manchester United could happen in the final days of the transfer window as the Uruguay star is remarkably still a free agent.

Cavani, 33, has been chased by top clubs across Europe after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end in July. However, a deal at Atletico Madrid and Benfica has yet to be completed, while Inter Miami in MLS went for Gonzalo Higuain instead.

All of that means that El Matador still hasn’t signed for a new club, and a report from talkSPORT in the UK states that Cavani to Manchester United could happen but there are a few hurdles to overcome.

Per the report, Cavani wants his former PSG wages of $260,000 per week matched and other reports say that he wants a long-term contract but Manchester United are more willing to offer him a short-term deal.

Cavani would be a very good short-term option, if he stays fit.

Manchester United have been chasing a loan deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele but that is dragging on ahead of the transfer window shutting on Monday, October 5.

Time is running out and Man United are now looking more than a little desperate as they haven’t completed moves for Alex Telles, Jadon Sancho and Dembele, plus they’ve already lost out on Sergio Reguilon, Thiago Alcantara and Gareth Bale this summer.

With Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Odion Ighalo, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard in attack, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plenty of options up front but Cavani would come in and battle for a starting spot straight away.

As we’ve said many times before, Man United’s priority in the final days of the window has to be to strengthen at the back rather than going forward.

Obviously Solskjaer and the Man United hierarchy think otherwise.

VIDEO: USMNT teenager Gio Reyna grabs hat trick of assists in Dortmund win

Reyna assists
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 11:34 AM EDT
‘Reyna assists’ is something we will see trending for a while.

Gio Reyna is 17 years old. Remember, he is just 17.

The USMNT youngster bagged a hat trick of assists in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 Bundesliga win at Freiburg on Saturday as Erling Haaland scored on two of his helpers and Emre Can scored another as TV commentators compared Reyna’s play to Zinedine Zidane.

Yep, you read that correctly. No wonder they call him ‘The American Dream’ at Dortmund as he continues to create quality chances for his teammates. USMNT fans adored his dad, Claudio, but Gio Reyna is doing things that only a handful of American players have done in Europe.

And he isn’t 18 until next month when he will sign a professional contract with Dortmund. Many coaches at the German giants believe he can surpass Christian Pulisic in the game and that is absolutely incredible to think about for American soccer fans.

Reyna is having a wonderful start to the 2020-21 season and after making his breakthrough and debut for Dortmund during the 2019-20 campaign, he has kicked things up more than a few notches over the past few weeks.

Check out the videos below to see Reyna ripping Freiburg to shreds as his treble of assists has USMNT fans salivating.

Imagine Reyna linking up with Pulisic in attack with Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams behind him in midfield?

All of a sudden Gregg Berhalter’s side has a new playmaker and without the USMNT kicking a ball over the last few months, optimism levels are incredible high.

Leeds – Manchester City: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

Leeds - Manchester City
Credit: LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT
Leeds – Manchester City: It’s been so far, so good for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds in their return to the Premier League, but a visit from Man City to Elland Road is a stiffer test (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Leeds fell 4-3 to Liverpool on Opening Day but has since beaten Fulham and Sheffield United to sit top half of the table in this very young Premier League season.

STREAM LEEDS – MANCHESTER CITY LIVE

Man City fell 5-2 to Leicester City at home last weekend after beating Wolves to start their PL season. A midweek clean sheet of Burnley shows that Pep Guardiola’s men aren’t dead, and the Catalan mastermind will relish the chance to match wits with a man he hails as a role model in Bielsa.

[ MORE: Pep, Bielsa praise each other ahead of LEEMCI ]

Guardiola once called Bielsa the best manager in the world.

“Winning titles helps to have a job next season but at the end of your life, what you remember is not the titles you have won, what you remember is the memories you have and whether the manager taught you a lot,” Guardiola once said when asked about Bielsa. “What we remember are the experiences and the memories, the players you have had, the managers you have had. Marcelo is at the top of the list. Absolutely at the top of the list.”

Team news for Leeds – Manchester City (INJURY REPORT)

Leeds are without emerging star winger Jack Harrison, who is in his second season on loan to the club from Man City and ineligible to play against his parent club. Alioski comes in for Harrison.

Things are getting better for Manchester City, who got Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva back in a midweek League Cup win over Burnley and Laporte starts alongside new center back signing Ruben Dias.

Ferran Torres starts in attack with Mahrez, Sterling and Foden.

Still out are Gabriel Jesus (undisclosed), Sergio Aguero (knee), Joao Cancelo (foot), Ilkay Gundogan (COVID-19), and Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed).

 

What they’re saying

Leeds’ young goalkeeper Illan Meslier on keeping a clean sheet: “I’m happy because in the last game against Fulham I felt I could have saved the last two goals, but against Sheffield I saved two important chances and we arrived at half time at 0-0 which was important. It is just one game though, and we are focused on the next game now and then the one after that. For the spectators I think 4-3 games are better, but for the team and me it is better one-nil. We managed to do that on Sunday and win the game so it is all good.”

Man City boss Guardiola on new signing Ruben Dias: “We know Ruben Dias’s personality and I am sure he will be an incredible player for the next six or seven years. We’re very happy to have him. Our back four are now a young team. We start training tomorrow and get going as quick as possible.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

This line has probably become a lot tighter than it would’ve been in August since Leeds has burst onto the scene while Man City has been up-and-down (relatively speaking). Leeds is +675 to win at home and +440 to draw, while City is -290 to collect all three points.

Leeds – Manchester City prediction

Leeds is a talented side and only getting better and deeper in terms of talent and experience. And Bielsa can plan for any opposition. But injured or not, City still has Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Raheem Sterling, and more. Man City 3-1.

How to watch Leeds – Manchester City stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Lampard delighted to have Pulisic back; excited for future

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 10:26 AM EDT
LONDON — Christian Pulisic news no longer includes when he will be back from injury and his manager at Chelsea, Frank Lampard, is delighted about that.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch, Analysis ]

The USMNT star played his first minutes as Chelsea’s number 10 and made his comeback from a hamstring injury after over two months out following his last appearance in the FA Cup final on Aug. 1.

Pulisic, 22, came on for the final seven minutes plus stoppage time at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 4-0 on Saturday.

Lampard was asked about how important Pulisic is and seeing him in the number 10 shirt for the first time for Chelsea.

“Christian had a very good season for us. It was a breakthrough year. The goals and assists were the highest he’s had in his career and he had a big impact. We are all excited by the idea and levels of what Christian could go on to,” Lampard said. “He’s had a bad injury. His hamstring injury was not a simple one. Grade two, difficult injury to come back from. He’s absolutely chomping at the bit and hungry to get back in the team. I managed to give him 10 minutes today but really we want these two weeks to be a real process to up his fitness and get him firing for the next period of games. He deserves that number 10 shirt for how he played and we want him back firing and adding to our attacking options.”

Pulisic will now work on his fitness and battle with Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech for minutes, but it appears that the USMNT star will be one of the first names on the teamsheet as Lampard is delighted to have him back.

Pulisic as the number 10 ripping it up for Chelsea is set to be happening very soon.

Pulisic Watch: USMNT star returns from injury for Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 9:54 AM EDT
LONDON — Christian Pulisic news no longer includes when he will be back from injury.

[ MORE: Lampard delighted by Pulisic return ]

The USMNT star has played his first minutes as Chelsea’s number 10 and made his comeback from a hamstring injury after over two months out following his last appearance in the FA Cup final on Aug. 1.

We were on-site at Stamford Bridge to see his return and here’s how it went down as USMNT fans, and Chelsea, everywhere will be delighted to see him back on the pitch.

Christian Pulisic returns

‘Pulisic’ was trending in the UK on Twitter before kick off as Chelsea fans, and fans in general, were excited to see him back.

He was named on the bench for the first time since August 1 and for the first time during the 2020-21 season.

Pulisic wore a thick warm-up jacket when going through his paces out on the pitch before kick off and emerged pretty early as he and his Chelsea teammates waited a long time for Palace to come out onto the pitch.

Sat 25 yards to my right, the U.S. star was chatting to Giroud and Kovacic before the game and was very encouraging to his teammates, applauding their good play on the pitch.

Warmed up for the first time during the game with 30 minutes on the clock. Lots of jumping and skipping. Smiling with Giroud and Kovacic. Lots of hamstring stretches. He was out there warming up longer than anyone else.

After a stringent half time warm-up where he had plenty of flashy moves (see below) and speedy runs, Pulisic sat back down and put on his shinguards and got ready to come on in the second half.

Getting the Number 10 jersey on, back out to warm up one final time and said “I’m ready!” with a smile when talking to a member of Chelsea’s coaching staff.

Then, he was ready to come on and here’s how he did.

Christian Pulisic news, watch, minute-by-minute

83rd minute: Playing as a right winger for the final seven minutes, plus stoppage time.

83rd minute: Clears the ball on the edge of his own box but Palace get it back.

85th minute: Starts a counter down the left after a Palace attack. Plays a lovely ball to Werner, who then played it back to Pulisic but Werner was previously in offside position as the flag went up. Pulisic’s shot was saved.

87th minute: Battles back to win a tackle 10 yards from his own penalty box. Gets plenty of applause from his teammates and Lampard.

89th minute: Back defending in his own right corner and sends the ball forward but is just too high for Abraham.

90th minute: After an attack breaks down in the far right corner, Pulisic tracks back but commits a foul and gives away a free kick.

Extra time: After the game he goes through a lot of sprinting and running drills with Olivier Giroud on the pitch at Stamford Bridge, with a coach putting them through their paces.