Chelsea breeze past Crystal Palace as Pulisic returns

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 9:31 AM EDT
LONDON — Chelsea – Crystal Palace was a very one-sided encounter as Chelsea breezed to a 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

All four goals came in the second half as Ben Chilwell scored then assisted Kurt Zouma before Jorginho’s two late penalty kicks sealed the win in style.

Chelsea have now won two of their opening four games as Christian Pulisic returned from injury in another big boost for the Blues.

3 things we learned: Chelsea – Crystal Palace

1. Chilwell, Thiago Silva a big upgrade: His goal and assist showcased his attacking quality, but Chilwell seemed to make all of the other Chelsea players around him relax. Kurt Zouma, playing as the left-sided center back, hardly put a foot wrong. The man alongside him was good too. Silva had a wobbly PL debut against West Brom but his positioning was spot on and he never looked under pressure. Good signs for Chelsea, defensively, as two new additions made a big difference.

2. Palace not given space on the break: Many believed that this would be a perfect game for Palace. An away day against a team eager to impress, surely there would be gaps on the break? Wrong. In the first half there were a few but with Thiago Silva and Cesar Apzilicueta among the back four, neither pushed high and Chelsea were happy to sit deep and build from the back. That didn’t suit Palace and Wilfried Zaha hardly had a kick.

3. Edouard Mendy, Kai Havertz still settling in: Mendy was safe enough and claimed crosses and was brave when he needed to be, but his kicking was a little all over the place at times. It is still early days, but he seems to provide more stability to Chelsea’s defense compared to Kepa. A clean sheet will help with that. Havertz and Werner still haven’t quite got going either, as Werner didn’t make the most of chances and Havertz gave the ball away a few times but did win a penalty. They are settling in nicely though.

Man of the Match: Ben Chilwell – A goal and assist on his Premier League debut for Chelsea and was very good defensively and going forward.

Olivier Giroud extremely vocal from the sidelines as he urged more movement from the Chelsea players at corner kick situations.

Azpilicueta whipped in a cross from the right which Kai Havertz almost got on the end of as Chelsea dominated play early on. Palace sat back and soaked up pressure, but looked dangerous on the break.

Jorginho fired over after a free kick dropped his way as Chelsea continued to press in a tight, tense game with Werner shooting straight at Guaita from a good position.

Abraham was denied by Guaita as Chelsea dominated but couldn’t open the scoring in the first half against a very solid Palace side.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

It didn’t take long for Chelsea to take the lead in the second half.

Hudson-Odoi caused some problems down the right and after a poor clearance Azpilicueta’s cross was deflected and flicked on by Abraham as the onrushing Chilwell scored a goal on his Premier League debut for Chelsea.

Kurt Zouma flicked a header just wide from a corner soon after as Chelsea pushed for a second but Mendy looked a little shaky in possession out of the back. The second did arrive though, as Hudson-Odoi combined with Chilwell and his cross was headed home by Zouma. 2-0. Job done.

Hudson-Odoi whipped in a great cross from the right but Abraham just flicked wide as Chelsea looked more likely to score a third than Palace getting back in the game.

Abraham won a penalty kick after being tripped in the box by Mitchell and Jorghino finished, then Havertz was tripped as Jorginho scored with the exact same penalty to make it 4-0.

VIDEO: USMNT teenager Gio Reyna grabs hat trick of assists in Dortmund win

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 11:34 AM EDT
‘Reyna assists’ is something we will see trending for a while.

Gio Reyna is 17 years old. Remember, he is just 17.

The USMNT youngster bagged a hat trick of assists in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 Bundesliga win at Freiburg on Saturday as Erling Haaland scored on two of his helpers and Emre Can scored another as TV commentators compared Reyna’s play to Zinedine Zidane.

Yep, you read that correctly. No wonder they call him ‘The American Dream’ at Dortmund as he continues to create quality chances for his teammates. USMNT fans adored his dad, Claudio, but Gio Reyna is doing things that only a handful of American players have done in Europe.

And he isn’t 18 until next month when he will sign a professional contract with Dortmund. Many coaches at the German giants believe he can surpass Christian Pulisic in the game and that is absolutely incredible to think about for American soccer fans.

Reyna is having a wonderful start to the 2020-21 season and after making his breakthrough and debut for Dortmund during the 2019-20 campaign, he has kicked things up more than a few notches over the past few weeks.

Check out the videos below to see Reyna ripping Freiburg to shreds as his treble of assists has USMNT fans salivating.

Imagine Reyna linking up with Pulisic in attack with Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams behind him in midfield?

All of a sudden Gregg Berhalter’s side has a new playmaker and without the USMNT kicking a ball over the last few months, optimism levels are incredible high.

Transfer news: Cavani to Manchester United talks ongoing

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT
Cavani to Manchester United could happen in the final days of the transfer window as the Uruguay star is remarkably still a free agent.

Cavani, 33, has been chased by top clubs across Europe after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end in July. However, a deal at Atletico Madrid and Benfica has yet to be completed, while Inter Miami in MLS went for Gonzalo Higuain instead.

All of that means that El Matador still hasn’t signed for a new club, and a report from talkSPORT in the UK states that Cavani to Manchester United could happen but there are a few hurdles to overcome.

Per the report, Cavani wants his former PSG wages of $260,000 per week matched and other reports say that he wants a long-term contract but Manchester United are more willing to offer him a short-term deal.

Cavani would be a very good short-term option, if he stays fit.

Manchester United have been chasing a loan deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele but that is dragging on ahead of the transfer window shutting on Monday, October 5.

Time is running out and Man United are now looking more than a little desperate as they haven’t completed moves for Alex Telles, Jadon Sancho and Dembele, plus they’ve already lost out on Sergio Reguilon, Thiago Alcantara and Gareth Bale this summer.

With Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Odion Ighalo, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard in attack, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plenty of options up front but Cavani would come in and battle for a starting spot straight away.

As we’ve said many times before, Man United’s priority in the final days of the window has to be to strengthen at the back rather than going forward.

Obviously Solskjaer and the Man United hierarchy think otherwise.

Lampard delighted to have Pulisic back; excited for future

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 10:26 AM EDT
LONDON — Christian Pulisic news no longer includes when he will be back from injury and his manager at Chelsea, Frank Lampard, is delighted about that.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch, Analysis ]

The USMNT star played his first minutes as Chelsea’s number 10 and made his comeback from a hamstring injury after over two months out following his last appearance in the FA Cup final on Aug. 1.

Pulisic, 22, came on for the final seven minutes plus stoppage time at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 4-0 on Saturday.

Lampard was asked about how important Pulisic is and seeing him in the number 10 shirt for the first time for Chelsea.

“Christian had a very good season for us. It was a breakthrough year. The goals and assists were the highest he’s had in his career and he had a big impact. We are all excited by the idea and levels of what Christian could go on to,” Lampard said. “He’s had a bad injury. His hamstring injury was not a simple one. Grade two, difficult injury to come back from. He’s absolutely chomping at the bit and hungry to get back in the team. I managed to give him 10 minutes today but really we want these two weeks to be a real process to up his fitness and get him firing for the next period of games. He deserves that number 10 shirt for how he played and we want him back firing and adding to our attacking options.”

Pulisic will now work on his fitness and battle with Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech for minutes, but it appears that the USMNT star will be one of the first names on the teamsheet as Lampard is delighted to have him back.

Pulisic as the number 10 ripping it up for Chelsea is set to be happening very soon.

Pulisic Watch: USMNT star returns from injury for Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 9:54 AM EDT
LONDON — Christian Pulisic news no longer includes when he will be back from injury.

[ MORE: Lampard delighted by Pulisic return ]

The USMNT star has played his first minutes as Chelsea’s number 10 and made his comeback from a hamstring injury after over two months out following his last appearance in the FA Cup final on Aug. 1.

We were on-site at Stamford Bridge to see his return and here’s how it went down as USMNT fans, and Chelsea, everywhere will be delighted to see him back on the pitch.

Christian Pulisic returns

‘Pulisic’ was trending in the UK on Twitter before kick off as Chelsea fans, and fans in general, were excited to see him back.

He was named on the bench for the first time since August 1 and for the first time during the 2020-21 season.

Pulisic wore a thick warm-up jacket when going through his paces out on the pitch before kick off and emerged pretty early as he and his Chelsea teammates waited a long time for Palace to come out onto the pitch.

Sat 25 yards to my right, the U.S. star was chatting to Giroud and Kovacic before the game and was very encouraging to his teammates, applauding their good play on the pitch.

Warmed up for the first time during the game with 30 minutes on the clock. Lots of jumping and skipping. Smiling with Giroud and Kovacic. Lots of hamstring stretches. He was out there warming up longer than anyone else.

After a stringent half time warm-up where he had plenty of flashy moves (see below) and speedy runs, Pulisic sat back down and put on his shinguards and got ready to come on in the second half.

Getting the Number 10 jersey on, back out to warm up one final time and said “I’m ready!” with a smile when talking to a member of Chelsea’s coaching staff.

Then, he was ready to come on and here’s how he did.

Christian Pulisic news, watch, minute-by-minute

83rd minute: Playing as a right winger for the final seven minutes, plus stoppage time.

83rd minute: Clears the ball on the edge of his own box but Palace get it back.

85th minute: Starts a counter down the left after a Palace attack. Plays a lovely ball to Werner, who then played it back to Pulisic but Werner was previously in offside position as the flag went up. Pulisic’s shot was saved.

87th minute: Battles back to win a tackle 10 yards from his own penalty box. Gets plenty of applause from his teammates and Lampard.

89th minute: Back defending in his own right corner and sends the ball forward but is just too high for Abraham.

90th minute: After an attack breaks down in the far right corner, Pulisic tracks back but commits a foul and gives away a free kick.

Extra time: After the game he goes through a lot of sprinting and running drills with Olivier Giroud on the pitch at Stamford Bridge, with a coach putting them through their paces.