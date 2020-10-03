More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Everton - Brighton
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton – Brighton: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2020, 9:20 AM EDT
Everton – Brighton: Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton will put its perfect start to the 2020-21 campaign (six wins from six games – all competition) on the line when Graham Potter’s Brighton & Hove Albion visits Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Toffees are off to an exceptional start in not only the League Cup — where they reached the quarterfinals with a resounding win over West Ham United on Wednesday — but more importantly in the Premier League, where they have won their first three games and sit third in the table ahead of this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Brighton this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Everton – Brighton (INJURY REPORT)

Everton have Richarlison available as he shook off a knock, while Tom Davies stars in midfield with Allan out injured.

Brighton – OUT: Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florian Andone (knee), Christian Walton (ankle), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh)

Graham Potter lines Brighton up as expected after their superb display against Manchester United.

What they’re saying: Everton – Brighton

Carlo Ancelotti, on Dominic Calvert-Lewin: “He is doing a fantastic job in the moment, he is really on fire and scoring a lot of goals. He’s in a very good moment. Whether he’s the best (English striker), I don’t know, but I don’t care. For me, for us, he is.”

Graham Potter, on transfer plans: “We have done some good business in the last couple of windows, to add different players to the group and sometimes you have to let them settle and let them perform, grow and take their game to the next level. Unfortunately, that is not interesting, especially when you have transfer window shows on. People don’t want to hear about this boring stuff where you help people improve.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

You might expect Everton (-135), given their strong start to the season, to be heavier favorites against Brighton (+375), but the Seagulls have been thoroughly impressive as well, even in defeat. +270 for the draw could be mighty tempting for anyone who’s watched Brighton closely.

Prediction

Everton are in for a real fight on Saturday — just ask Manchester United much they enjoyed facing Brighton last weekend — and could very well see their perfect start fall by the wayside. It’ll be a far cagier affair with chances at a premium. In the end, Everton 1-1 Brighton.

How to watch Everton – Brighton stream and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

VIDEO: USMNT teenager Gio Reyna grabs hat trick of assists in Dortmund win

Reyna assists
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 11:34 AM EDT
‘Reyna assists’ is something we will see trending for a while.

Gio Reyna is 17 years old. Remember, he is just 17.

The USMNT youngster bagged a hat trick of assists in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 Bundesliga win at Freiburg on Saturday as Erling Haaland scored on two of his helpers and Emre Can scored another as TV commentators compared Reyna’s play to Zinedine Zidane.

Yep, you read that correctly. No wonder they call him ‘The American Dream’ at Dortmund as he continues to create quality chances for his teammates. USMNT fans adored his dad, Claudio, but Gio Reyna is doing things that only a handful of American players have done in Europe.

And he isn’t 18 until next month when he will sign a professional contract with Dortmund. Many coaches at the German giants believe he can surpass Christian Pulisic in the game and that is absolutely incredible to think about for American soccer fans.

Reyna is having a wonderful start to the 2020-21 season and after making his breakthrough and debut for Dortmund during the 2019-20 campaign, he has kicked things up more than a few notches over the past few weeks.

Check out the videos below to see Reyna ripping Freiburg to shreds as his treble of assists has USMNT fans salivating.

Imagine Reyna linking up with Pulisic in attack with Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams behind him in midfield?

All of a sudden Gregg Berhalter’s side has a new playmaker and without the USMNT kicking a ball over the last few months, optimism levels are incredible high.

Transfer news: Cavani to Manchester United talks ongoing

Cavani to Manchester United
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT
Cavani to Manchester United could happen in the final days of the transfer window as the Uruguay star is remarkably still a free agent.

Cavani, 33, has been chased by top clubs across Europe after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end in July. However, a deal at Atletico Madrid and Benfica has yet to be completed, while Inter Miami in MLS went for Gonzalo Higuain instead.

All of that means that El Matador still hasn’t signed for a new club, and a report from talkSPORT in the UK states that Cavani to Manchester United could happen but there are a few hurdles to overcome.

Per the report, Cavani wants his former PSG wages of $260,000 per week matched and other reports say that he wants a long-term contract but Manchester United are more willing to offer him a short-term deal.

Cavani would be a very good short-term option, if he stays fit.

Manchester United have been chasing a loan deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele but that is dragging on ahead of the transfer window shutting on Monday, October 5.

Time is running out and Man United are now looking more than a little desperate as they haven’t completed moves for Alex Telles, Jadon Sancho and Dembele, plus they’ve already lost out on Sergio Reguilon, Thiago Alcantara and Gareth Bale this summer.

With Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Odion Ighalo, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard in attack, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plenty of options up front but Cavani would come in and battle for a starting spot straight away.

As we’ve said many times before, Man United’s priority in the final days of the window has to be to strengthen at the back rather than going forward.

Obviously Solskjaer and the Man United hierarchy think otherwise.

Leeds – Manchester City: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

Leeds - Manchester City
Credit: LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT
Leeds – Manchester City: It’s been so far, so good for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds in their return to the Premier League, but a visit from Man City to Elland Road is a stiffer test (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Leeds fell 4-3 to Liverpool on Opening Day but has since beaten Fulham and Sheffield United to sit top half of the table in this very young Premier League season.

Man City fell 5-2 to Leicester City at home last weekend after beating Wolves to start their PL season. A midweek clean sheet of Burnley shows that Pep Guardiola’s men aren’t dead, and the Catalan mastermind will relish the chance to match wits with a man he hails as a role model in Bielsa.

[ MORE: Pep, Bielsa praise each other ahead of LEEMCI ]

Guardiola once called Bielsa the best manager in the world.

“Winning titles helps to have a job next season but at the end of your life, what you remember is not the titles you have won, what you remember is the memories you have and whether the manager taught you a lot,” Guardiola once said when asked about Bielsa. “What we remember are the experiences and the memories, the players you have had, the managers you have had. Marcelo is at the top of the list. Absolutely at the top of the list.”

Team news for Leeds – Manchester City (INJURY REPORT)

Leeds are without emerging star winger Jack Harrison, who is in his second season on loan to the club from Man City and ineligible to play against his parent club. Alioski comes in for Harrison.

Things are getting better for Manchester City, who got Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva back in a midweek League Cup win over Burnley and Laporte starts alongside new center back signing Ruben Dias.

Ferran Torres starts in attack with Mahrez, Sterling and Foden.

Still out are Gabriel Jesus (undisclosed), Sergio Aguero (knee), Joao Cancelo (foot), Ilkay Gundogan (COVID-19), and Oleksandr Zinchenko (undisclosed).

 

What they’re saying

Leeds’ young goalkeeper Illan Meslier on keeping a clean sheet: “I’m happy because in the last game against Fulham I felt I could have saved the last two goals, but against Sheffield I saved two important chances and we arrived at half time at 0-0 which was important. It is just one game though, and we are focused on the next game now and then the one after that. For the spectators I think 4-3 games are better, but for the team and me it is better one-nil. We managed to do that on Sunday and win the game so it is all good.”

Man City boss Guardiola on new signing Ruben Dias: “We know Ruben Dias’s personality and I am sure he will be an incredible player for the next six or seven years. We’re very happy to have him. Our back four are now a young team. We start training tomorrow and get going as quick as possible.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

This line has probably become a lot tighter than it would’ve been in August since Leeds has burst onto the scene while Man City has been up-and-down (relatively speaking). Leeds is +675 to win at home and +440 to draw, while City is -290 to collect all three points.

Leeds – Manchester City prediction

Leeds is a talented side and only getting better and deeper in terms of talent and experience. And Bielsa can plan for any opposition. But injured or not, City still has Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Raheem Sterling, and more. Man City 3-1.

How to watch Leeds – Manchester City stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Lampard delighted to have Pulisic back; excited for future

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 10:26 AM EDT
LONDON — Christian Pulisic news no longer includes when he will be back from injury and his manager at Chelsea, Frank Lampard, is delighted about that.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch, Analysis ]

The USMNT star played his first minutes as Chelsea’s number 10 and made his comeback from a hamstring injury after over two months out following his last appearance in the FA Cup final on Aug. 1.

Pulisic, 22, came on for the final seven minutes plus stoppage time at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 4-0 on Saturday.

Lampard was asked about how important Pulisic is and seeing him in the number 10 shirt for the first time for Chelsea.

“Christian had a very good season for us. It was a breakthrough year. The goals and assists were the highest he’s had in his career and he had a big impact. We are all excited by the idea and levels of what Christian could go on to,” Lampard said. “He’s had a bad injury. His hamstring injury was not a simple one. Grade two, difficult injury to come back from. He’s absolutely chomping at the bit and hungry to get back in the team. I managed to give him 10 minutes today but really we want these two weeks to be a real process to up his fitness and get him firing for the next period of games. He deserves that number 10 shirt for how he played and we want him back firing and adding to our attacking options.”

Pulisic will now work on his fitness and battle with Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech for minutes, but it appears that the USMNT star will be one of the first names on the teamsheet as Lampard is delighted to have him back.

Pulisic as the number 10 ripping it up for Chelsea is set to be happening very soon.