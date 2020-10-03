Everton – Brighton: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Everton – Brighton: Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton will put its perfect start to the 2020-21 campaign (six wins from six games – all competition) on the line when Graham Potter’s Brighton & Hove Albion visits Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Toffees are off to an exceptional start in not only the League Cup — where they reached the quarterfinals with a resounding win over West Ham United on Wednesday — but more importantly in the Premier League, where they have won their first three games and sit third in the table ahead of this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Brighton this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Everton – Brighton (INJURY REPORT)

Everton have Richarlison available as he shook off a knock, while Tom Davies stars in midfield with Allan out injured.

Brighton – OUT: Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florian Andone (knee), Christian Walton (ankle), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh)

Graham Potter lines Brighton up as expected after their superb display against Manchester United.

What they’re saying: Everton – Brighton

Carlo Ancelotti, on Dominic Calvert-Lewin: “He is doing a fantastic job in the moment, he is really on fire and scoring a lot of goals. He’s in a very good moment. Whether he’s the best (English striker), I don’t know, but I don’t care. For me, for us, he is.”

Graham Potter, on transfer plans: “We have done some good business in the last couple of windows, to add different players to the group and sometimes you have to let them settle and let them perform, grow and take their game to the next level. Unfortunately, that is not interesting, especially when you have transfer window shows on. People don’t want to hear about this boring stuff where you help people improve.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

You might expect Everton (-135), given their strong start to the season, to be heavier favorites against Brighton (+375), but the Seagulls have been thoroughly impressive as well, even in defeat. +270 for the draw could be mighty tempting for anyone who’s watched Brighton closely.

Prediction

Everton are in for a real fight on Saturday — just ask Manchester United much they enjoyed facing Brighton last weekend — and could very well see their perfect start fall by the wayside. It’ll be a far cagier affair with chances at a premium. In the end, Everton 1-1 Brighton.

How to watch Everton – Brighton stream and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

