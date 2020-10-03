Everton – Brighton saw the Toffees make the most of Brighton’s mistakes and punish them to remain perfect in the Premier League thanks to a 4-2 win.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have now won four games from four and have 12 points on the board as James Rodriguez scored twice plus Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina were also on the scoresheet as Neal Maupay briefly equalized for Brighton and Yves Bissouma scored a late consolation.

This win has Evertonians dreaming about a top four push this season and if they can cut out their defensive mistakes, why not!? They have seven wins out of seven in all competitions to start the season.

3 things we learned from Everton – Brighton

1. Pickford may hold Everton back: He made a big mistake to allow Brighton to equalize and he also punched a ball straight to a Brighton player in the second half. Pickford looked shaky at times and as good as Everton are in midfield and attack, if their goalkeeper keeps making mistakes he will hold them back. This may be harsh on Pickford but he’s seemed like their weak link for a while and if he can just be solid, Everton will probably finish in the top six. At least. That’s a big if though.

2. Unlucky Brighton may to pay for mistakes: The Seagulls fall into the category of ‘playing lovely stuff and not being rewarded’ and Graham Potter’s side were again made to pay for their mistakes. They missed chances, sure, but they weren’t at it defensively and gave away the ball very cheaply and Everton made them pay. So far Everton, Chelsea and Man United have ruthlessly punished Brighton but if they keep playing like this, they will beat plenty of teams in the Premier League.

3. James having a huge impact; Calvert-Lewin keeping it simple: Rodriguez is pulling all of the strings and the entire Everton attack looks to him. He drifts around and provides quality and in Calvert-Lewin the attacking line has a focal point. DCL has now scored in all four of Everton’s PL games this season and leads the Premier League with six goals. He is keeping it simple and being in the right place top finish because he knows that James and Co. will put chances on a plate for him.

Man of the Match: James Rodriguez – Everything good about Everton flowed through him. James’ quick-thinking for a short corner set up the first, then he grabbed an assist for the second and scored the third and fourth. He oozes class.

Early on Everton had a couple of good chances but Calvert-Lewin fired straight at Ryan, then the Brighton goalkeeper denied Seamus Coleman.

Brighton didn’t really wake up in the pouring rain and Everton took the lead. Gylfi Sigurdsson whipped in a cross to the back post after a short corner and the man of the moment Calvert-Lewin scored a towering header at the back post.

Things took a turn for the Toffees, though, as first Richarlison was forced off through injury and then Pickford made a huge mistake to allow Maupay to make it 1-1.

Mina made it 2-1 right on half time as James Rodriguez clipped in a lovely free kick from the right and his countryman headed home.

Everton were ruthless in the rain as Leandro Trossard’s poor ball set up an attack, as Alex Iwobi crossed to the back post and Rodriguez volleyed home calmly to make it 3-1.

Everton cruised to a fourth-straight win to start the season as Brighton pushed hard but couldn’t get back in the game as Pickford almost made another costly error with a poor punch.

The Toffees sat back and were dangerous on the counter and that is how they scored their fourth as Iwobi and Abdoulaye Doucoure combined as the latter set up for James Rodriguez for a very similar finish.

Yves Bissouma smashed home during stoppage time to grab the second goal Brighton deserved but Everton were deserved winners.

