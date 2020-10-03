More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Pep: Man City ‘far away from the top’ as slow start continues

By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola insisted he was proud of his Manchester City side following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with newly promoted Leeds United — managed by Guardiola’s personal hero, Marcelo Bielsa — while also admitting his team is “far away from the top” and their best to start the 2020-21 Premier League season.

[ MORE: Lyon confirm Arsenal, Barcelona targets Aouar, Depay to stay ]

Through three games, Man City have just one win and trail defending Premier League champions Liverpool by five points.

It’s a worry for Guardiola, no doubt about it, but he found plenty of positives in the disappointing result and was anything but shy about heaping praise upon Bielsa and his well-drilled Leeds side — quotes from the BBC:

“Of course we are far away from the top of the league, we need to start to win games. It’s a marathon, and with Champions League games, all the teams have this situation.”

“It was an entertaining game for everyone. I’m incredibly proud of these players who enjoy football and come to this country and play many years at a high level. This is their first pre-season together, we couldn’t do it more because the opponent was so good like all Marcelo Bielsa sides.

“It was emotional from the touchline the way we played. The last 10-15 minutes, I’m so delighted by the performance they had.

“Society gives credit for the winners. It’s like perfume — when you win, you smell so good. When you don’t, you smell so bad.

“The approach was incredible and it’s nice to face a team like Leeds because they want to win, like they did with Liverpool. It’s incredible entertaining football and it’s interesting for the fans.”

Up next for City is a visit from Arsenal next Sunday, a tricky challenge from which they must take three points and begin their rapid ascent up the PL table.



Alex Morgan: More USWNT stars keen to experience WSL

Alex Morgan
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT
Alex Morgan is ready for her Tottenham debut and the USWNT superstar is certainly a big fan of the FA Women’s Super League in England and sees it as an ideal place for American players to continue their careers.

Morgan, 31, will be in the squad for Spurs’ trip to Manchester City on Sunday (watch live, 7:30am ET online via NBCSports.com) and ahead of her expected debut a huge number of journalists spoke to her at length on a Zoom press conference.

[ MORE: How to watch WSL in the USA

The forward was asked by ProSoccerTalk if she’s had a lot of interest from other USWNT teammates about what the WSL is like and if they wanted to join the growing league as Morgan lauded the fact that Premier League giants are pouring money and resources into the women’s game.

“Yeah, I think some of the girls are quite bummed about the transfer windows being closed here,” Alex Morgan laughed. “But, yeah, I’ve talked to so many of my teammates back in the U.S. and everyone just wants to play, you know, everyone wants to go back to normal. Normalcy, I don’t know if there is such a thing moving forward, but as much as we can get back to playing football that’s the most important thing for us.

“And so everyone is in their own situation, their own unique situation and has to figure it out. I’m hopeful that regardless of if they play internationally or stay in the U.S., if they’re given the opportunity to keep playing, you know, because it’s been tough and even with FIFA windows the U.S. hasn’t really got an opportunity to get together yet.”

Alex Morgan to Tottenham
Getty Images

With Morgan headlining a group of five USWNT stars moving from the NWSL to the WSL this summer — Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis are at Man City, while Tobin Heath and Christen Press have joined Man United — is this a sign of things to come?

“I think that a lot of us just want to follow the football,” Alex Morgan explained to ProSoccerTalk. “And right now that’s the WSL. There are also a couple of players in Sweden, there’s some players I heard about that were planning to play in the NWSL from Lyon that decided to stay there because of the pandemic. I am hopeful that the NWSL gets back on their two feet, like I’m sure that they will and continues to have a very competitive league.

“But right now, the WSL has done really well. Handily, I think that obviously Britain is in a different position than the US with the pandemic. So I think that has given the WSL a platform to be able to resume play and start fresh with the new season quite quickly. But I think, yeah, when you follow the football and follow where the quality is, you know, you’re seeing from all the signings that it’s here right now.”

‘Right here, right now’ – Fatboy Slim, 1999.

That would be the WSL anthem, right now, as the arrival of Alex Morgan and others will further showcase what the top-flight of women’s soccer in England has to offer. The USWNT stars may only be around for a year or so until the NWSL schedule is back to normal back home, but there’s no doubt that England’s top-flight is proving it is the most exciting women’s league in the world right now.

Wilson, Saint-Maximin propel Newcastle past Burnley

Newcastle - Burnley
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT
Newcastle – Burnley finished far more frantically and entertainingly than it began, with Newcastle United taking a deserved three points in a 3-1 victory at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson did it all for Steve Bruce’s side as they scored and assisted one another for Newcastle’s first two goals, and Wilson dispatched the third from the penalty spot. Since arriving at Newcastle just days before the season kicked off, Wilson has four goals in four games.

3 things we learned: Newcastle – Burnley

1. Wilson, Saint-Maximin take over: So often, there tends to be one key difference between sides that find themselves relegated come the end of the season and sides who manage to steer clear of the relegation: a star player turning in a series of star performances to singlehandedly win points for his team and drag them to safety. Newcastle haven’t had that player in recent seasons and fell perilously close to the drop on multiple occasions. On his day, Saint-Maximin can be the kind of player for Newcastle. The same goes for Wilson, provided someone supplies him a scoring chance or two. On Saturday, they were both that player. Unfortunately for player and club, Saint-Maximin exited after a pre-existing ankle injury was further aggravated.

2. Minimal progress from the rest of Newcastle: Speaking in a pre-game television interview, Steve Bruce admitted that his side needed a positive performance just as much as they needed a positive result on Saturday. If you’re using cohesive possession and an increased quantity of scoring chances as your barometer for improvement, perhaps Burnley isn’t the best side against which to judge progress. All of that is to say, the two sides combined for only 16 shots over 90 minutes. At the end of the day, though, Newcastle have seven points from four games and are off to a roaring start… on paper.

3. Burnley offer very little, again (re-post of a re-post): Sean Dyche had some rather critical thoughts about Burnley’s ongoing inability — or, perhaps, refusal — to move in a more timely manner to sign new players and improve the squad. Until such a change occurs, Dyche’s words are probably worth revisiting regularly. 

Saint-Maximin opened the scoring in the 14th minute with an exceptionally worked chance of his own and a slightly ambitious strike which found its way through traffic and past a helpless Nick Pope.

Burnley hit back on the hour mark, capping off a brief period of dominance which saw Karl Darlow and Co., tested a handful of times. Ashley Westwood pounced on a poorly cleared cross and put his foot through the ball as it fell from high in the northeastern sky.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The 1-1 scoreline lasted just four minutes, though, as Saint-Maximin found Wilson with a delightful cross into the six-yard box. The Frenchman found acres of space down the right wing and had plenty of time to pick out Wilson’s late-arriving run at the back post.

Wilson put the game to bed from the penalty spot, converting after Ryan Fraser was bowled over by Pope.



Leeds take a point from enthralling Man City encounter

By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT
Leeds – Man City saw Marcelo Bielsa, the teacher, take a point from Pep Guardiola, the prodigal student, in an enthralling, heart-pounding 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Elland Road on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Raheem Sterling and Rodrigo Moreno scored the goals, but it was the endless number of unconverted scoring chances that had fans of both sides on the edge of their seats.

3 things we learned: Leeds – Man City

1. Man City improving as they recover: It turns out that Man City still have a hugely talented squad, when said squad is fit and healthy to play. Pep Guardiola had just 13 first-team players available for last weekend’s loss to Leicester City. Fast-forward just six days, and he had 16 following the returns of Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte, and this week’s signing of Ruben Dias for $84 million. City were far from their best on Saturday, but Laporte changed everything defensively and Dias looks like he’ll be the quality partner Laporte deserves. On the whole, they were better and more organized, though their typical level of precision and perfection still eludes them.

2. Leeds more than just a spirited squad: The preseason narrative surrounding Leeds was that Bielsa would have his team prepared and drilled to the nth degree, that they would fight for every scrap and the squad would embody Bielsa’s cult-like fighting spirit. Through four games, all of these things have proven true, but so has one other key point: this is a team and a squad full of players who belong in the PL. Sure, they work harder than most players with more individual talent, but they’re not less talented than, say, Fulham, Burnley, Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion or Newcastle United. 

3. Title-race complications: It’s early — very early — but City are quickly falling into a hole as Liverpool enjoy a perfect start to the season. Having played the same number of games until tomorrow, City will find themselves five points and eight places behind the Reds.

Kevin De Bruyne went inches from scoring a nailed-on Goal of the Season nominee after only three minutes, but the brilliant Belgian was denied a fabulous free-kick goal by the post. Illan Meslier was well and truly beaten to his right-hand post as De Bruyne whipped a vicious curler from near the corner of the 18-yard box. Alas, the post proved the 12th and final defender Leeds so desperately needed.

City didn’t have to wait too terribly long for their opening goal, as Sterling provided another moment of typical magic in the 17th minute. After receiving the ball wide of the penalty area, Sterling raced past a pair of defenders and unloaded a delightful curled shot toward the far post.

Ederson made a key save to keep City ahead in the 37th minute, when Stuart Dallas was slipped through by a very clever through ball. Dallas took one too many touches, though, which gave Ederson the extra half-second to rush off his line and position himself for the save. If the shot came out one touch earlier, Leeds might have been level at 1-1.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The Brazilian came up even bigger in the final seconds of first-half stoppage time. Benjamin Mendy made a critical error on a long diagonal ball to Luke Ayling on the edge of the box. Mendy effectively cushioned the ball and played Ayling in on goal with his first touch. Ederson had far less time to read and react, but turned the chance away one-on-one.

Ederson’s strong performance came all the way unraveled in the 59th minute as he gifted Leeds their equalizer with an inexcusable gaffe. Leeds were deserving of their goal, to be fair, but a simple catch and hold of an innocuous corner kick would have done the job for Ederson. Instead, he spilled it off the back of Mendy right in front of goal.

City unleashed a barrage of speculative, late-game shots as their desperation for a late winner grew, but the likes of De Bruyne, Sterling and Silva failed to find the back of the net.



Lyon confirm Arsenal, Barcelona targets Aouar, Depay to stay

Houssem Aouar - Arsenal
ALEX MARTIN/AFP via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
Lyon have all but made their stance official and final: in-demand stars Houssem Aouar and Memphis Depay will not be leaving the club during the current transfer window despite long-rumored interest, and multiple bids, from Arsenal and Barcelona.

[ VIDEO: USMNT’s Gio Reyna grabs hat trick of assists in Dortmund win ]

Arsenal have spent the vast majority of the window chasing 22-year-old midfielder Houssem Aouar, for whom Lyon have steadily insisted would leave for no less than $60 million. Arsenal came close to matching Lyon’s valuation, but only after factoring in add-ons to the initial fee. The biggest bid reported to have come out of the Emirates Stadium still fell a few million dollars short after future fees.

This is something of a bitter pill for Arsenal to swallow, as Aouar appears to have been their primary target for this window, yet they are now likely headed for Monday’s deadline empty-handed. It’s impossible to know how many more readily attainable players they rejected in their pursuit of Houssem Aouar, but it’s undoubtedly a nonzero number.

There are, of course, questions over whether another attacking midfielder is actually what the Gunners needed, or if they would have been better suited prioritizing massive improvements at defensive midfield instead. Regardless, Aouar’s quality would have added something significant to their squad and his transfer value would have only appreciated over time. The lack of a full-scope transfer plan appears to have bitten Arsenal once again.

The whole of Arsenal’s transfer dealings can be summed up rather quickly: Willian signed on a free transfer from Chelsea and defender Gabriel arrived for $31 million from Lille.

[ MORE: Lampard delighted to have Pulisic back; excited for future ]

As for Depay, Barcelona were immediately linked with the 26-year-old forward after Ronald Koeman’s appointment as manager. According to report, Barca never came close to meeting Lyon’s (unknown) valuation of Depay, thus he will remain at the club for the 2020-21 season.

You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.

