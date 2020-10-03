More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Juventus - Napoli
Photo by Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Juventus could force virus-hit Napoli to forfeit match

Associated PressOct 3, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
TURIN, Italy (AP) Juventus could force virus-hit Napoli to forfeit the Serie A match between the two teams on Sunday.

Defending champion Juventus issued a statement Saturday saying its players will go onto the field for the game against Napoli despite its opponents reportedly being banned from traveling because of coronavirus cases.

This could force Napoli to forfeit the match 3-0.

Two Napoli players have tested positive for COVID-19 and Italian media reported that local health authorities prohibited the team from traveling on Saturday and ordered the team and staff to self-isolate.

Sunday’s match in Turin has not been officially postponed and the Italian league’s protocol for COVID cases is the same as UEFA rules. If a team has 13 available players, including at least one goalkeeper, the game can go ahead.

“Juventus Football Club announces that the First Team will take to the field for the Juventus-Napoli match tomorrow at 20:45, as foreseen by the Serie A League calendar,” read a statement by Juventus on its website and social media channels.

Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, just a day after teammate Piotr Zielinski and a squad staff member tested positive.

There has been constant testing at the club after Napoli played Genoa last weekend. More than 20 Genoa players and staff members have tested positive.

Genoa’s match at Torino on Saturday had already been postponed.

Juventus has reported that two staff members have coronavirus but that “these are neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff.”

Bundesliga wrap: USMNT’s Reyna gets three assists; RB Leipzig top of the table

Bundesliga
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in the Bundesliga, where Gio Reyna tallied three assists and RB Leipzig leapfrogged their way to the top of the table…

Dortmund 4-0 Freiburg

Budding American sensation Reyna bagged himself a hat trick of assists (WATCH ALL THREE ASSISTS HERE) on Saturday, as set up Dortmund’s first three goals — two for Erling Haaland and for Emre Can — in a 4-0 rout of Freiburg.

The goals were Haaland’s third and fourth of the league season, and he picked up the assist on the lone goal not set up by Reyna, scored by Felix Passlack in second-half stoppage time.

If nothing else, it was a strong bounce-back performance and result following last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Augsburg. Dortmund sit third in the Bundesliga table after three games played. They trail leaders RB Leipzig by a point.

RB Leipzig 4-0 Schalke

Speaking of Leipzig and also of 4-0 victories, this one came at the expense of bruised, battered and bottom-of-the-table Schalke.

Can Bozdogan kicked off the demolition job with an own goal in the 31st minute, and that was the opening of the floodgates that Schalke certainly did not need. Angeliño made it 2-0 in the 35th, and Willi Orban made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time.

Marcel Halstenberg converted from the penalty spot in the 80th, and Leipzig hardly broke a sweat as they took the top spot in the table.

Other Bundesliga results

Union Berlin 4-0 Mainz (Friday)
Kolk 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach
Stuttgart 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Hoffenheim

Sunday’s Bundesliga schedule

Wolfsburg v Augsburg — 9:30 am ET
Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin — 12 pm ET

Bundesliga standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 RB Leipzig 3 2 1 0 8 2 6 2-0-0 0-1-0 7
 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 2 1 0 6 3 3 1-1-0 1-0-0 7
 Borussia Dortmund 3 2 0 1 7 2 5 2-0-0 0-0-1 6
 Augsburg 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 1-0-0 1-0-0 6
 Hoffenheim 3 2 0 1 8 5 3 1-0-0 1-0-1 6
 Werder Bremen 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 1-0-1 1-0-0 6
 Stuttgart 3 1 1 1 7 5 2 0-1-1 1-0-0 4
 Union Berlin 3 1 1 1 6 4 2 1-0-1 0-1-0 4
 Arminia Bielefeld 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 1-0-0 0-1-1 4
 Monchengladbach 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 0-1-0 1-0-1 4
 Freiburg 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3 0-1-0 1-0-1 4
 Bayern Munich 2 1 0 1 9 4 5 1-0-0 0-0-1 3
 Hertha BSC 2 1 0 1 5 4 1 0-0-1 1-0-0 3
 Bayer Leverkusen 3 0 3 0 2 2 0 0-1-0 0-2-0 3
 Wolfsburg 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 0-1-0 0-1-0 2
 1. FC Koln 3 0 0 3 3 7 -4 0-0-2 0-0-1 0
 Mainz 05 3 0 0 3 2 11 -9 0-0-1 0-0-2 0
 Schalke 04 3 0 0 3 1 15 -14 0-0-1 0-0-2 0

Alex Morgan: More USWNT stars keen to experience WSL

Alex Morgan
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT
Alex Morgan is ready for her Tottenham debut and the USWNT superstar is certainly a big fan of the FA Women’s Super League in England and sees it as an ideal place for American players to continue their careers.

Morgan, 31, will be in the squad for Spurs’ trip to Manchester City on Sunday (watch live, 7:30am ET online via NBCSports.com) and ahead of her expected debut a huge number of journalists spoke to her at length on a Zoom press conference.

[ MORE: How to watch WSL in the USA

The forward was asked by ProSoccerTalk if she’s had a lot of interest from other USWNT teammates about what the WSL is like and if they wanted to join the growing league as Morgan lauded the fact that Premier League giants are pouring money and resources into the women’s game.

“Yeah, I think some of the girls are quite bummed about the transfer windows being closed here,” Alex Morgan laughed. “But, yeah, I’ve talked to so many of my teammates back in the U.S. and everyone just wants to play, you know, everyone wants to go back to normal. Normalcy, I don’t know if there is such a thing moving forward, but as much as we can get back to playing football that’s the most important thing for us.

“And so everyone is in their own situation, their own unique situation and has to figure it out. I’m hopeful that regardless of if they play internationally or stay in the U.S., if they’re given the opportunity to keep playing, you know, because it’s been tough and even with FIFA windows the U.S. hasn’t really got an opportunity to get together yet.”

Alex Morgan to Tottenham
Getty Images

With Morgan headlining a group of five USWNT stars moving from the NWSL to the WSL this summer — Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis are at Man City, while Tobin Heath and Christen Press have joined Man United — is this a sign of things to come?

“I think that a lot of us just want to follow the football,” Alex Morgan explained to ProSoccerTalk. “And right now that’s the WSL. There are also a couple of players in Sweden, there’s some players I heard about that were planning to play in the NWSL from Lyon that decided to stay there because of the pandemic. I am hopeful that the NWSL gets back on their two feet, like I’m sure that they will and continues to have a very competitive league.

“But right now, the WSL has done really well. Handily, I think that obviously Britain is in a different position than the US with the pandemic. So I think that has given the WSL a platform to be able to resume play and start fresh with the new season quite quickly. But I think, yeah, when you follow the football and follow where the quality is, you know, you’re seeing from all the signings that it’s here right now.”

‘Right here, right now’ – Fatboy Slim, 1999.

That would be the WSL anthem, right now, as the arrival of Alex Morgan and others will further showcase what the top-flight of women’s soccer in England has to offer. The USWNT stars may only be around for a year or so until the NWSL schedule is back to normal back home, but there’s no doubt that England’s top-flight is proving it is the most exciting women’s league in the world right now.

Wilson, Saint-Maximin propel Newcastle past Burnley

By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT
Newcastle – Burnley finished far more frantically and entertainingly than it began, with Newcastle United taking a deserved three points in a 3-1 victory at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson did it all for Steve Bruce’s side as they scored and assisted one another for Newcastle’s first two goals, and Wilson dispatched the third from the penalty spot. Since arriving at Newcastle just days before the season kicked off, Wilson has four goals in four games.

3 things we learned: Newcastle – Burnley

1. Wilson, Saint-Maximin take over: So often, there tends to be one key difference between sides that find themselves relegated come the end of the season and sides who manage to steer clear of the relegation: a star player turning in a series of star performances to singlehandedly win points for his team and drag them to safety. Newcastle haven’t had that player in recent seasons and fell perilously close to the drop on multiple occasions. On his day, Saint-Maximin can be the kind of player for Newcastle. The same goes for Wilson, provided someone supplies him a scoring chance or two. On Saturday, they were both that player. Unfortunately for player and club, Saint-Maximin exited after a pre-existing ankle injury was further aggravated.

2. Minimal progress from the rest of Newcastle: Speaking in a pre-game television interview, Steve Bruce admitted that his side needed a positive performance just as much as they needed a positive result on Saturday. If you’re using cohesive possession and an increased quantity of scoring chances as your barometer for improvement, perhaps Burnley isn’t the best side against which to judge progress. All of that is to say, the two sides combined for only 16 shots over 90 minutes. At the end of the day, though, Newcastle have seven points from four games and are off to a roaring start… on paper.

3. Burnley offer very little, again (re-post of a re-post): Sean Dyche had some rather critical thoughts about Burnley’s ongoing inability — or, perhaps, refusal — to move in a more timely manner to sign new players and improve the squad. Until such a change occurs, Dyche’s words are probably worth revisiting regularly. 

Saint-Maximin opened the scoring in the 14th minute with an exceptionally worked chance of his own and a slightly ambitious strike which found its way through traffic and past a helpless Nick Pope.

Burnley hit back on the hour mark, capping off a brief period of dominance which saw Karl Darlow and Co., tested a handful of times. Ashley Westwood pounced on a poorly cleared cross and put his foot through the ball as it fell from high in the northeastern sky.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The 1-1 scoreline lasted just four minutes, though, as Saint-Maximin found Wilson with a delightful cross into the six-yard box. The Frenchman found acres of space down the right wing and had plenty of time to pick out Wilson’s late-arriving run at the back post.

Wilson put the game to bed from the penalty spot, converting after Ryan Fraser was bowled over by Pope.

Pep: Man City ‘far away from the top’ as slow start continues

By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola insisted he was proud of his Manchester City side following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with newly promoted Leeds United — managed by Guardiola’s personal hero, Marcelo Bielsa — while also admitting his team is “far away from the top” and their best to start the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Through three games, Man City have just one win and trail defending Premier League champions Liverpool by five points.

It’s a worry for Guardiola, no doubt about it, but he found plenty of positives in the disappointing result and was anything but shy about heaping praise upon Bielsa and his well-drilled Leeds side — quotes from the BBC:

“Of course we are far away from the top of the league, we need to start to win games. It’s a marathon, and with Champions League games, all the teams have this situation.”

“It was an entertaining game for everyone. I’m incredibly proud of these players who enjoy football and come to this country and play many years at a high level. This is their first pre-season together, we couldn’t do it more because the opponent was so good like all Marcelo Bielsa sides.

“It was emotional from the touchline the way we played. The last 10-15 minutes, I’m so delighted by the performance they had.

“Society gives credit for the winners. It’s like perfume — when you win, you smell so good. When you don’t, you smell so bad.

“The approach was incredible and it’s nice to face a team like Leeds because they want to win, like they did with Liverpool. It’s incredible entertaining football and it’s interesting for the fans.”

Up next for City is a visit from Arsenal next Sunday, a tricky challenge from which they must take three points and begin their rapid ascent up the PL table.

