LONDON — Christian Pulisic news no longer includes when he will be back from injury and his manager at Chelsea, Frank Lampard, is delighted about that.
The USMNT star played his first minutes as Chelsea’s number 10 and made his comeback from a hamstring injury after over two months out following his last appearance in the FA Cup final on Aug. 1.
Pulisic, 22, came on for the final seven minutes plus stoppage time at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 4-0 on Saturday.
Lampard was asked about how important Pulisic is and seeing him in the number 10 shirt for the first time for Chelsea.
“Christian had a very good season for us. It was a breakthrough year. The goals and assists were the highest he’s had in his career and he had a big impact. We are all excited by the idea and levels of what Christian could go on to,” Lampard said. “He’s had a bad injury. His hamstring injury was not a simple one. Grade two, difficult injury to come back from. He’s absolutely chomping at the bit and hungry to get back in the team. I managed to give him 10 minutes today but really we want these two weeks to be a real process to up his fitness and get him firing for the next period of games. He deserves that number 10 shirt for how he played and we want him back firing and adding to our attacking options.”
Pulisic will now work on his fitness and battle with Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech for minutes, but it appears that the USMNT star will be one of the first names on the teamsheet as Lampard is delighted to have him back.
Pulisic as the number 10 ripping it up for Chelsea is set to be happening very soon.