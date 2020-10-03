Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Christian Pulisic news no longer includes when he will be back from injury.

The USMNT star has played his first minutes as Chelsea’s number 10 and made his comeback from a hamstring injury after over two months out following his last appearance in the FA Cup final on Aug. 1.

We were on-site at Stamford Bridge to see his return and here’s how it went down as USMNT fans, and Chelsea, everywhere will be delighted to see him back on the pitch.

Christian Pulisic returns

‘Pulisic’ was trending in the UK on Twitter before kick off as Chelsea fans, and fans in general, were excited to see him back.

He was named on the bench for the first time since August 1 and for the first time during the 2020-21 season.

Pulisic wore a thick warm-up jacket when going through his paces out on the pitch before kick off and emerged pretty early as he and his Chelsea teammates waited a long time for Palace to come out onto the pitch.

Sat 25 yards to my right, the U.S. star was chatting to Giroud and Kovacic before the game and was very encouraging to his teammates, applauding their good play on the pitch.

Warmed up for the first time during the game with 30 minutes on the clock. Lots of jumping and skipping. Smiling with Giroud and Kovacic. Lots of hamstring stretches. He was out there warming up longer than anyone else.

After a stringent half time warm-up where he had plenty of flashy moves (see below) and speedy runs, Pulisic sat back down and put on his shinguards and got ready to come on in the second half.

🇺🇸🏠 “Sweet Home Alabama” playing here at Stamford Bridge as Christian Pulisic shows off his silky skills at half time. Look at that piece of control 🤯#USMNT #CFC #CHECRY pic.twitter.com/iadtob7tzJ — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 3, 2020

Getting the Number 10 jersey on, back out to warm up one final time and said “I’m ready!” with a smile when talking to a member of Chelsea’s coaching staff.

Then, he was ready to come on and here’s how he did.

Christian Pulisic news, watch, minute-by-minute

83rd minute: Playing as a right winger for the final seven minutes, plus stoppage time.

83rd minute: Clears the ball on the edge of his own box but Palace get it back.

85th minute: Starts a counter down the left after a Palace attack. Plays a lovely ball to Werner, who then played it back to Pulisic but Werner was previously in offside position as the flag went up. Pulisic’s shot was saved.

87th minute: Battles back to win a tackle 10 yards from his own penalty box. Gets plenty of applause from his teammates and Lampard.

🙌🔵🇺🇸 Christian Pulisic coming on for his first minutes since August 1. And this is his first appearance as Chelsea’s number 10. Great to see the #USMNT star back in action in the Premier League for #CFC after his hamstring injury. #CHECRY pic.twitter.com/dRFRRdAAiG — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 3, 2020

89th minute: Back defending in his own right corner and sends the ball forward but is just too high for Abraham.

90th minute: After an attack breaks down in the far right corner, Pulisic tracks back but commits a foul and gives away a free kick.

Extra time: After the game he goes through a lot of sprinting and running drills with Olivier Giroud on the pitch at Stamford Bridge, with a coach putting them through their paces.

