Houssem Aouar - Arsenal
ALEX MARTIN/AFP via Getty Images

Lyon confirm Arsenal, Barcelona targets Aouar, Depay to stay

By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
Lyon have all but made their stance official and final: in-demand stars Houssem Aouar and Memphis Depay will not be leaving the club during the current transfer window despite long-rumored interest, and multiple bids, from Arsenal and Barcelona.

Arsenal have spent the vast majority of the window chasing 22-year-old midfielder Houssem Aouar, for whom Lyon have steadily insisted would leave for no less than $60 million. Arsenal came close to matching Lyon’s valuation, but only after factoring in add-ons to the initial fee. The biggest bid reported to have come out of the Emirates Stadium still fell a few million dollars short after future fees.

This is something of a bitter pill for Arsenal to swallow, as Aouar appears to have been their primary target for this window, yet they are now likely headed for Monday’s deadline empty-handed. It’s impossible to know how many more readily attainable players they rejected in their pursuit of Houssem Aouar, but it’s undoubtedly a nonzero number.

There are, of course, questions over whether another attacking midfielder is actually what the Gunners needed, or if they would have been better suited prioritizing massive improvements at defensive midfield instead. Regardless, Aouar’s quality would have added something significant to their squad and his transfer value would have only appreciated over time. The lack of a full-scope transfer plan appears to have bitten Arsenal once again.

The whole of Arsenal’s transfer dealings can be summed up rather quickly: Willian signed on a free transfer from Chelsea and defender Gabriel arrived for $31 million from Lille.

As for Depay, Barcelona were immediately linked with the 26-year-old forward after Ronald Koeman’s appointment as manager. According to report, Barca never came close to meeting Lyon’s (unknown) valuation of Depay, thus he will remain at the club for the 2020-21 season.

Leeds take a point from enthralling Man City encounter

Leeds - Man City
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT
Leeds – Man City saw Marcelo Bielsa, the teacher, take a point from Pep Guardiola, the prodigal student, in an enthralling, heart-pounding 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Elland Road on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling and Rodrigo Moreno scored the goals, but it was the endless number of unconverted scoring chances that had fans of both sides on the edge of their seats.

3 things we learned: Leeds – Man City

1. Man City improving as they recover: It turns out that Man City still have a hugely talented squad, when said squad is fit and healthy to play. Pep Guardiola had just 13 first-team players available for last weekend’s loss to Leicester City. Fast-forward just six days, and he had 16 following the returns of Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte, and this week’s signing of Ruben Dias for $84 million. City were far from their best on Saturday, but Laporte changed everything defensively and Dias looks like he’ll be the quality partner Laporte deserves. On the whole, they were better and more organized, though their typical level of precision and perfection still eludes them.

2. Leeds more than just a spirited squad: The preseason narrative surrounding Leeds was that Bielsa would have his team prepared and drilled to the nth degree, that they would fight for every scrap and the squad would embody Bielsa’s cult-like fighting spirit. Through four games, all of these things have proven true, but so has one other key point: this is a team and a squad full of players who belong in the PL. Sure, they work harder than most players with more individual talent, but they’re not less talented than, say, Fulham, Burnley, Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion or Newcastle United. 

3. Title-race complications: It’s early — very early — but City are quickly falling into a hole as Liverpool enjoy a perfect start to the season. Having played the same number of games until tomorrow, City will find themselves five points and eight places behind the Reds.

Kevin De Bruyne went inches from scoring a nailed-on Goal of the Season nominee after only three minutes, but the brilliant Belgian was denied a fabulous free-kick goal by the post. Illan Meslier was well and truly beaten to his right-hand post as De Bruyne whipped a vicious curler from near the corner of the 18-yard box. Alas, the post proved the 12th and final defender Leeds so desperately needed.

City didn’t have to wait too terribly long for their opening goal, as Sterling provided another moment of typical magic in the 17th minute. After receiving the ball wide of the penalty area, Sterling raced past a pair of defenders and unloaded a delightful curled shot toward the far post.

Ederson made a key save to keep City ahead in the 37th minute, when Stuart Dallas was slipped through by a very clever through ball. Dallas took one too many touches, though, which gave Ederson the extra half-second to rush off his line and position himself for the save. If the shot came out one touch earlier, Leeds might have been level at 1-1.

The Brazilian came up even bigger in the final seconds of first-half stoppage time. Benjamin Mendy made a critical error on a long diagonal ball to Luke Ayling on the edge of the box. Mendy effectively cushioned the ball and played Ayling in on goal with his first touch. Ederson had far less time to read and react, but turned the chance away one-on-one.

Ederson’s strong performance came all the way unraveled in the 59th minute as he gifted Leeds their equalizer with an inexcusable gaffe. Leeds were deserving of their goal, to be fair, but a simple catch and hold of an innocuous corner kick would have done the job for Ederson. Instead, he spilled it off the back of Mendy right in front of goal.

City unleashed a barrage of speculative, late-game shots as their desperation for a late winner grew, but the likes of De Bruyne, Sterling and Silva failed to find the back of the net.

 

Everton stay perfect as James Rodriguez stars v. Brighton

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
Everton – Brighton saw the Toffees make the most of Brighton’s mistakes and punish them to remain perfect in the Premier League thanks to a 4-2 win.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have now won four games from four and have 12 points on the board as James Rodriguez scored twice plus Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina were also on the scoresheet as Neal Maupay briefly equalized for Brighton and Yves Bissouma scored a late consolation.

This win has Evertonians dreaming about a top four push this season and if they can cut out their defensive mistakes, why not!? They have seven wins out of seven in all competitions to start the season.

3 things we learned from Everton – Brighton

1. Pickford may hold Everton back: He made a big mistake to allow Brighton to equalize and he also punched a ball straight to a Brighton player in the second half. Pickford looked shaky at times and as good as Everton are in midfield and attack, if their goalkeeper keeps making mistakes he will hold them back. This may be harsh on Pickford but he’s seemed like their weak link for a while and if he can just be solid, Everton will probably finish in the top six. At least. That’s a big if though.

2. Unlucky Brighton may to pay for mistakes: The Seagulls fall into the category of ‘playing lovely stuff and not being rewarded’ and Graham Potter’s side were again made to pay for their mistakes. They missed chances, sure, but they weren’t at it defensively and gave away the ball very cheaply and Everton made them pay. So far Everton, Chelsea and Man United have ruthlessly punished Brighton but if they keep playing like this, they will beat plenty of teams in the Premier League.

3. James having a huge impact; Calvert-Lewin keeping it simple: Rodriguez is pulling all of the strings and the entire Everton attack looks to him. He drifts around and provides quality and in Calvert-Lewin the attacking line has a focal point. DCL has now scored in all four of Everton’s PL games this season and leads the Premier League with six goals. He is keeping it simple and being in the right place top finish because he knows that James and Co. will put chances on a plate for him.

Man of the Match: James Rodriguez – Everything good about Everton flowed through him. James’ quick-thinking for a short corner set up the first, then he grabbed an assist for the second and scored the third and fourth. He oozes class.

Early on Everton had a couple of good chances but Calvert-Lewin fired straight at Ryan, then the Brighton goalkeeper denied Seamus Coleman.

Brighton didn’t really wake up in the pouring rain and Everton took the lead. Gylfi Sigurdsson whipped in a cross to the back post after a short corner and the man of the moment Calvert-Lewin scored a towering header at the back post.

Things took a turn for the Toffees, though, as first Richarlison was forced off through injury and then Pickford made a huge mistake to allow Maupay to make it 1-1.

Mina made it 2-1 right on half time as James Rodriguez clipped in a lovely free kick from the right and his countryman headed home.

Everton were ruthless in the rain as Leandro Trossard’s poor ball set up an attack, as Alex Iwobi crossed to the back post and Rodriguez volleyed home calmly to make it 3-1.

Everton cruised to a fourth-straight win to start the season as Brighton pushed hard but couldn’t get back in the game as Pickford almost made another costly error with a poor punch.

The Toffees sat back and were dangerous on the counter and that is how they scored their fourth as Iwobi and Abdoulaye Doucoure combined as the latter set up for James Rodriguez for a very similar finish.

Yves Bissouma smashed home during stoppage time to grab the second goal Brighton deserved but Everton were deserved winners.

VIDEO: USMNT teenager Gio Reyna grabs hat trick of assists in Dortmund win

Reyna assists
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 11:34 AM EDT
‘Reyna assists’ is something we will see trending for a while.

Gio Reyna is 17 years old. Remember, he is just 17.

The USMNT youngster bagged a hat trick of assists in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 Bundesliga win at Freiburg on Saturday as Erling Haaland scored on two of his helpers and Emre Can scored another as TV commentators compared Reyna’s play to Zinedine Zidane.

Yep, you read that correctly. No wonder they call him ‘The American Dream’ at Dortmund as he continues to create quality chances for his teammates. USMNT fans adored his dad, Claudio, but Gio Reyna is doing things that only a handful of American players have done in Europe.

And he isn’t 18 until next month when he will sign a professional contract with Dortmund. Many coaches at the German giants believe he can surpass Christian Pulisic in the game and that is absolutely incredible to think about for American soccer fans.

Reyna is having a wonderful start to the 2020-21 season and after making his breakthrough and debut for Dortmund during the 2019-20 campaign, he has kicked things up more than a few notches over the past few weeks.

Check out the videos below to see Reyna ripping Freiburg to shreds as his treble of assists has USMNT fans salivating.

Imagine Reyna linking up with Pulisic in attack with Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams behind him in midfield?

All of a sudden Gregg Berhalter’s side has a new playmaker and without the USMNT kicking a ball over the last few months, optimism levels are incredible high.

Transfer news: Cavani to Manchester United talks ongoing

Cavani to Manchester United
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT
Cavani to Manchester United could happen in the final days of the transfer window as the Uruguay star is remarkably still a free agent.

UPDATE: According to the latest reports, Cavani is expected to fly to England and complete his move to Man United on Sunday.

Cavani, 33, has been chased by top clubs across Europe after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end in July. However, a deal at Atletico Madrid and Benfica has yet to be completed, while Inter Miami in MLS went for Gonzalo Higuain instead.

All of that means that El Matador still hasn’t signed for a new club, and a report from talkSPORT in the UK states that Cavani to Manchester United could happen but there are a few hurdles to overcome.

Per the report, Cavani wants his former PSG wages of $260,000 per week matched and other reports say that he wants a long-term contract but Manchester United are more willing to offer him a short-term deal.

Cavani would be a very good short-term option, if he stays fit.

Manchester United have been chasing a loan deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele but that is dragging on ahead of the transfer window shutting on Monday, October 5.

Time is running out and Man United are now looking more than a little desperate as they haven’t completed moves for Alex Telles, Jadon Sancho and Dembele, plus they’ve already lost out on Sergio Reguilon, Thiago Alcantara and Gareth Bale this summer.

With Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Odion Ighalo, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard in attack, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plenty of options up front but Cavani would come in and battle for a starting spot straight away.

As we’ve said many times before, Man United’s priority in the final days of the window has to be to strengthen at the back rather than going forward.

Obviously Solskjaer and the Man United hierarchy think otherwise.