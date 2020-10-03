‘Reyna assists’ is something we will see trending for a while.
Gio Reyna is 17 years old. Remember, he is just 17.
The USMNT youngster bagged a hat trick of assists in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 Bundesliga win at Freiburg on Saturday as Erling Haaland scored on two of his helpers and Emre Can scored another as TV commentators compared Reyna’s play to Zinedine Zidane.
Yep, you read that correctly. No wonder they call him ‘The American Dream’ at Dortmund as he continues to create quality chances for his teammates. USMNT fans adored his dad, Claudio, but Gio Reyna is doing things that only a handful of American players have done in Europe.
And he isn’t 18 until next month when he will sign a professional contract with Dortmund. Many coaches at the German giants believe he can surpass Christian Pulisic in the game and that is absolutely incredible to think about for American soccer fans.
Reyna is having a wonderful start to the 2020-21 season and after making his breakthrough and debut for Dortmund during the 2019-20 campaign, he has kicked things up more than a few notches over the past few weeks.
Check out the videos below to see Reyna ripping Freiburg to shreds as his treble of assists has USMNT fans salivating.
Imagine Reyna linking up with Pulisic in attack with Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams behind him in midfield?
All of a sudden Gregg Berhalter’s side has a new playmaker and without the USMNT kicking a ball over the last few months, optimism levels are incredible high.
Dortmund fans gave Gio Reyna a standing ovation after being subbed off 👏 pic.twitter.com/iPtVsbVEHD
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 3, 2020
Gio Reyna with the sublime assist for Erling Haaland ⚽@ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/C9BIWnaxf3
— ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2020
Reyna to Haaland again!
The 17-year-old American has three assists today! pic.twitter.com/ID8L2Ua2Li
— ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2020
First multi-assist game for Gio Reyna in his senior career 👀 pic.twitter.com/vvNhlOiM70
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 3, 2020