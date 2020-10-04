The Alisson injury news is far from positive for Liverpool as their star goalkeeper was injured in training over the weekend.
Alisson was missing for Liverpool’s trip to Aston Villa and the Brazilian international suffered a nasty shoulder injury in training according to his manager Jurgen Klopp.
And things did not go well for Liverpool with reserve goalkeeper Adrian in goal in place of Alisson, as he made a big error early on which led to Ollie Watkins giving Villa a 1-0 lead.
Speaking ahead of the clash at Villa Park, here’s what Klopp said when it came to Alisson injury news.
“Two players clash, one gets up one doesn’t – the one who didn’t was Alisson. He cannot play today, we have to further assessment,” Klopp said. “We hope it will go really quick. The international break is coming, we are pretty sure he will not be ready after that.”
With Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane (both tested positive for COVID-19) out, plus Joel Matip also missing and Jordan Henderson just returning from injury, Liverpool’s squad is looking a little thin early in the season.
Adrian is a decent reserve goalkeeper and proved that at the start of last season. However, we saw in Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League last 16 defeat to Atletico Madrid that he isn’t on the same level as Alisson, and he proved that again in the first few minutes against Aston Villa. He passed the ball straight to Jack Grealish to allow him to set up Watkins to score and the entire Liverpool defense looked unsettled with Adrian behind them and not Alisson.
And that’s okay. Alisson is probably the best goalkeeper in the world.
5 – Adrián has made five errors directly leading to opposition goals in his 21 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions; as many as counterpart Alisson has in 92 such matches. Comparison. #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/x5dGrzyYLd
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020
Just how long he is out for remains to be seen but it seems like Alisson could miss the massive Merseyside derby against Everton (Oct. 17) and maybe even the UEFA Champions League group stage opener at Ajax (Oct. 21).