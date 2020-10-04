Arsenal transfer news is plentiful and heading into the final 24 hours or so of the summer transfer window, Mikel Arteta has revealed an update on the latest Arsenal transfer news.

Following their 2-1 win against Sheffield United, their third win in four games to start the Premier League season, Arteta was asked about the latest update on Arsenal transfer news.

“We know exactly what we want to do and we’re trying our best to finalize the deals we want,” Arteta said. “Let’s see what happens. I cannot comment [on players]. At the moment there is nothing definite.”

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, while a move for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar appears to be off.

Arteta stopped short of confirming that new players will arrive and when asked about Arsenal fans being frustrated by a lack of new signings, he staunchly supported technical director Edu and the ownership group led by Stan Kroenke.

“I don’t know. What I can guarantee is we are doing our maximum. I cannot discuss the players we want. We recognise certain positions we are short in numbers and quality,” Arteta said. “Believe me, believe me. The ownership, the board, Edu and myself are doing everything we can. I have 100 per cent backing from them. It is not just words, it is reality.”

In short, Arteta is trying to cut the ownership some slack as Arsenal’s fans continue to hit out against Kroenke on social media.

So far this summer they’ve signed Gabriel at center back, a back-up goalkeeper in Runar Alex Runarsson, Willian on a free transfer and added Dani Ceballos on loan. Plus previous loan deals for Cedric and Pablo Mari were made permanent.

With Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and others signing new deals this summer, Arsenal have tried to keep their squad together but there’s no doubt Arteta needs to add a new midfielder before the deadline tomorrow, plus move on plenty of deadwood on loan or permanently.

