Aston Villa - Liverpool
Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Aston Villa – Liverpool: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 1:27 PM EDT
Aston Villa – Liverpool: Two of just four teams with a perfect league record meet Sunday when Aston Villa welcomes Liverpool to Villa Park (Watch live at 2:15 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The reigning Premier League champs have fended off a tough early season slate to begin 3-0 with wins over Leeds, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Villa’s wins are a far cry from their relegation-worried 2019-20 season and feature a pair of clean sheets against Fulham and Sheffield United.

Both sides lost midweek in the League Cup.

It’s been a long time since Jack Grealish last saw Liverpool at Villa Park but the memory is a good one; Grealish set up a Fabian Delph winner in the 2014-15 FA Cup semifinal.

Team news: Aston Villa – Liverpool (INJURY REPORT)

The hosts throw Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley right into the fire against his childhood Merseyside rivals. Villa’s injury list includes Bjorn Engels (thigh), Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), and Ahmed Elmohamady (thigh).

Liverpool has Jordan Henderson working back to full fitness after a thigh injury. Out for the Villa trip are Joel Matip (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Alisson (shoulder) and Mane (COVID-19).

What they’re saying: Aston Villa – Liverpool

Villa boss Dean Smith on meeting the champs“Everybody is beatable on the day. We’ve just got beaten by a Championship team, so that proves everybody is beatable. Their cumulative record over the past two seasons is incredible with the points tally that they’ve got. Them and Manchester City have been way out ahead of everybody over the last two years. It will be a really tough game and they’ve had a good start to the season, but there’s no reason why we can’t feel that we’re more athletic and robust than the team that faced them last season.”

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Champions League draw“All the teams who are in the draw, they are there for one reason – they are really good teams. Atalanta were the surprise team in Italy and have settled in that position, Ajax is famous for sensational youth development and football. It’s a very interesting group, so let’s see. I can’t wait to analyse the opponents next week. It’s an interesting one, all different ways. So let’s make sure that we are ready for them.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool is -325 to claim all three points at Villa Park and the hosts are the biggest underdogs of the match week at +850. A draw nets the wagerer +425.

Aston Villa – Liverpool prediction

Liverpool rested a great deal of its stars in the League Cup loss to Arsenal and Dean Smith did the same when the Villans lost to Stoke City. Those opponents also say something about expectations for Sunday. Villa will hope Emiliano Martinez and Tyrone Mings have big days at the back but Liverpool has so so much firepower. A closer than expected 2-1 to the Reds.

How to watch Aston Villa – Liverpool stream, start time

Kickoff time: 2:15 pm ET Sunday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: NBCSports.com

USMNT prospect Richards assists Lewandowski in 1st Bayern Munich start

Chris Richards Bayern
Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT
Ask future USMNT man Chris Richards what was most memorable about his first Bayern Munich start in the Bundesliga and he may provide any number of answers.

Among them: His assist to Robert Lewandowski, subbing out with injury, and the fact that two of Lewandowski’s four goals came after Bayern had thrown away 2-0 and 3-2 leads.

[ MORE: Reyna bags 3 assists for Dortmund ]

USMNT prospect and Alabama-born Richards, 20, is a center back but has played some right back. He started wide after going 14 minutes in that spot during a German Super Cup win over Borussia Dortmund during the week.

Richards assisted one of Robert Lewandowski’s four goals before limping off with an injury in what went from 2-0 up to 2-2 to a 4-3 win in stunning fashion

The American came off after 65 minutes as part of a triple Bayern Munich substitution. The hosts led 2-1 at the time, having conceded a 59th-minute goal to Jhon Cordoba.

Lewandowski answered Matheus Cunha’s 71st-minute equalizer in the 85th to make it 3-2.

The fun wasn’t done. After Hertha made it 3-3 through Jessic Ngamkan with his first touch of the game, Lewandowski use da stoppage-time goal to provide the final score line.

Richards had three key passes over his 65 minutes, passing at 90 percent and completing all three of his crosses.

Here’s Richards’ assist. Not bad to say it set up a great goal from one of the game’s all-time great center forwards.

Liverpool issue concerning Alisson injury update

Alisson injury news
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
The Alisson injury news is far from positive for Liverpool as their star goalkeeper was injured in training over the weekend.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Alisson was missing for Liverpool’s trip to Aston Villa and the Brazilian international suffered a nasty shoulder injury in training according to his manager Jurgen Klopp.

And things did not go well for Liverpool with reserve goalkeeper Adrian in goal in place of Alisson, as he made a big error early on which led to Ollie Watkins giving Villa a 1-0 lead.

Speaking ahead of the clash at Villa Park, here’s what Klopp said when it came to Alisson injury news.

“Two players clash, one gets up one doesn’t – the one who didn’t was Alisson. He cannot play today, we have to further assessment,” Klopp said. “We hope it will go really quick. The international break is coming, we are pretty sure he will not be ready after that.”

With Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane (both tested positive for COVID-19) out, plus Joel Matip also missing and Jordan Henderson just returning from injury, Liverpool’s squad is looking a little thin early in the season.

Adrian is a decent reserve goalkeeper and proved that at the start of last season. However, we saw in Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League last 16 defeat to Atletico Madrid that he isn’t on the same level as Alisson, and he proved that again in the first few minutes against Aston Villa. He passed the ball straight to Jack Grealish to allow him to set up Watkins to score and the entire Liverpool defense looked unsettled with Adrian behind them and not Alisson.

And that’s okay. Alisson is probably the best goalkeeper in the world.

Just how long he is out for remains to be seen but it seems like Alisson could miss the massive Merseyside derby against Everton (Oct. 17) and maybe even the UEFA Champions League group stage opener at Ajax (Oct. 21).

Solskjaer speaks out following big Manchester United loss to Tottenham

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tried to strike a balance between tactical and personnel criticism following a historic 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday.

He also tore into Erik Lamela for his reaction to an Anthony Martial slap that left United with 10 men down a goal and a man with 62 minutes to play.

[ MORE: JPW’s Three Things | Mourinho reacts ]

United was clobbered, overrun in the midfield, and out-of-sorts even before Martial was sent off. Solskjaer knows that, but also this:

“I hold my hand up but there’s no excuse, he must be having an operation the boy, in his throat,” Solskjaer said of Lamela’s act after being struck on the chin. “The game’s not lost then and there. If that was one of my players I’d hang myself out to dry. If Anthony went down, he could’ve gone out there other way but you don’t react like that.”

But Solskjaer admitted he is concerned about his players, too, especially in how they reacted to adversity.

At times, Solskjaer seemed to struggle to define what went wrong. Luke Shaw didn’t.

“We go 1-nil up and (then) that lack of concentration and sloppiness, then a mistake, another mistake, then even more mistakes that gave them more chances to come back into the game,” Shaw said on NBCSN. “The red card didn’t help but we switched off. A club like Manchester United shouldn’t be losing in this way and it’s kinda harsh. It’s kinda embarrassing because we let a lot of people watching at home down.”

[ MORE: Recapping the chaotic first half ]

Solskjaer could’ve taken that approach, too, but he also wants chairman Ed Woodward to make some magic happen on transfer deadline day Monday.

He was asked about United being linked with attackers when they’re struggling in defense.

“We defend as a team,” he said. “We defend from the front, as a group. Whoever we’re linked with, doesn’t mean it’s true. We’re going to be linked with players all day long but we need to get team performances as we did after the restart. We were a very good defensive team. Talented players, it’s something I have to look at because we can’t be as open as we were today. … But that’s not about getting players in. This is about who’s here and getting the best out of the players here and today was the worst you can get from these here.”

Mourinho: Manchester United ‘couldn’t find solutions to control’ Tottenham

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 1:57 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho knows his team did something special in a historic 6-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.’

“They don’t lose many matches historically at Old Trafford,” Mourinho said. “To lose by six is not every day. Historical victory but at the end three points and a very important three points.”

United controlled the rest of the contest after conceding a first minute penalty, quickly answering Bruno Fernandes’ goal with three in the first half-hour.

[ MORE: JPW’s Three Things | Solskjaer reacts ]

Heung-min Son scored twice and Harry Kane had two goals and an assist to join Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier on the score sheet.

It was the first time Man United allowed four goals in a half in their history.

“We prepared ourselves very well, tactically as well as psychologically, so ready that a penalty after one minute didn’t affect the team at all,” Mourinho said. “Some people can say you played against 10 men for a long which is obviously true but for me 11 against 11 we were playing extremely well and they couldn’t find solutions to control us. It was a really, really strong performance.”

[ MORE: Recapping the chaotic first half ]

Mourinho’s men led 2-1 when United’s Anthony Martial was sent off for a slap to the face of Erik Lamela after the Spurs man elbowed the Argentine in the face.

The Tottenham boss said he didn’t see the offense or video of it, but did loft some quality comments into the ether.

“If somebody can cry about VAR decision, it’s Tottenham,” Mourinho said. “Not just this season, last season. If somebody cannot cry about VAR, it’s Manchester United. The only thing I know is that we played extremely well. I told the players I repeat I repeat and I repeat was that good result would be to win.”

Tottenham was dominant against Newcastle last week and only took a point and have navigated a brutal run of fixtures. Has the Mourinho effect finally taken hold? Maybe, though perhaps the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer affect on Sunday’s match matters just as much after Mourinho’s midfield plan left United in tatters.