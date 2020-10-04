More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Aston Villa’s Watkins ‘can’t believe’ hat trick against Liverpool

By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT
Hat-trick hero Ollie Watkins is over the moon, and understandably a bit in shock, after Aston Villa thumped Liverpool 7-2 on Sunday.

Speaking in television interviews after the game, OllieWatkins revealed that he “can’t believe” he’d scored against the defending Premier League champions — let alone that he did so three times — nor the result which undoubtedly goes down as the shock result of the season thus far. At the same time, he lamented the fact that perhaps he should have scored more than three goals after wasting a chance or two in the second half — quotes from the BBC:

“I can’t believe it, really. Getting one goal is good, but three is unbelievable. I think 1-0 up gives us confidence, we grew into the game and punished them. I came away with a hat trick but think I could have got more. It is bittersweet.”

“I think when the first one went in I pinched myself a bit because of how early it was. I’m delighted to contribute and that we won at the end of the day.

“It’s unbelievable to score and get a hat trick. Before the game, I wouldn’t have thought that I’d score three. After the first one I grew in confidence, but I probably should have scored more than three in the end. I’d back myself to score some of the chances that I missed.

“We saw how high they play and the game plan was to get in behind and you could see that it worked. We fancied ourselves today, but I’m not sure we thought it would have been that score. It was more about making sure they couldn’t pass through us and we all worked hard and it showed tonight.”

Manager Dean Smith, who previously worked with Watkins at Brentford, didn’t sound as surprised as his star pupil as he took a mini-victory lap for a piece of transfer business well done.

“People have questioned Ollie Watkins’ price. That has probably trebled now.”

Furthermore, Ollie Watkins’ three goals on Sunday were his first three PL goals since arriving at Villa for a club-record transfer fee of $36 million last month. The 24-year-old forward — perhaps a future England international? — had previously scored two goals across a pair of League Cup games this season.

Aston Villa demolish defending champs Liverpool, 7-2

By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT
Aston Villa – Liverpool stood head and shoulders above the rest as the shock result of the still-young 2020-21 Premier League season — a season already full of shocking results — as Villa pumped the defending champions 7-2 at Villa Park on Sunday.

Ollie Watkins bagged a first-half hat trick, starting after four minutes, to pace Dean Smith’s side to its improbable victory. Jack Grealish amassed a hat trick of his own — of assists — along with two more goals.

The result leaves just two clubs — Everton, who have won all four of their games, and Villa, who have played only three — with 100-percent records.

Sunday also marked the first time in club history that Liverpool conceded seven goals in a PL game and the first time in a league game since 1963.

3 things we learned: Aston Villa – Liverpool

1. No one is safe this season: A quick list of eyebrow-raising results in 2020-21 (and we’re only four weeks into the season): Liverpool 4-3 Leeds; Man United 1-3 Crystal Palace; West Brom 3-3 Chelsea; Man City 2-5 Leicester City; West Ham 4-0 Wolves; Leeds 1-1 Man City; Leicester 0-3 West Ham; Man United 1-6 Tottenham; and now, finally, Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool.

2. Counter-attacks and set pieces: Of the seven goals Aston Villa scored on Sunday, five came as the direct result of either a counter-attack or a set piece. Neither of the two which originated from set pieces were the traditional set-piece goal in which the ball is played in and scored immediately thereafter, but after multiple failed clearances and second chances. The three that came on counter-attacks were down to sloppy possession and painfully slow defensive rotations. While 7-2 looks horrific on paper, Klopp will see those errors as something he can fix with focused training and a better mentality from his players.

3. Alisson vital to Liverpool’s system: Beyond the fact he’s arguably the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment, Alisson also happens to be the perfect for Liverpool and how Klopp wants them to play. Calm and comfortable on the ball in virtually any situation, he plays Liverpool out of trouble and starts meaningful possession upfield without having to boot it upfield into 50-50 aerial duels. It’s an invaluable piece of the puzzle for a team that strangles opponents with possession and scoring chances. On a day in which the Reds conceded seven times and Adrian was at fault for just one, it’s a bit harsh to focus solely on him, but it’s undeniably something to keep an eye on going forward.

Liverpool’s night began in the worst possible way as Adrian, who was thrust into the team and could be there for some time to come with Alisson out injured, sent a wayward pass straight to Grealish inside his own penalty area and watched helplessly as Grealish cut it back to Watkins for a simple finish and 1-0 lead after four minutes.

Watkins doubled Aston Villa’s lead in the 22nd minute, and this time he had lots to do all on his own. Again, it was Grealish who released the club-record signing down the left wing, but it was all Watkins who skated past Joe Gomez one-on-one and created a full yard of space for a shot near the penalty spot. Watkins’ finish — high and inside the far post — was sublime.

The 2-0 scoreline last 10 minutes, until Liverpool well and truly woke up. Mohamed Salah was perhaps a bit fortunate to see the ball fall to him 12 yards from goal after Naby Keita’s effort was blocked, but Salah was ruthlessly clinical with his left foot to make it 2-1.

Two minutes later, it was 3-1. John McGinn’s left-footed volley took a wicked deflection off Virgil van Dijk and left Adrian completely wrong-footed as the ball bounced over the goal line.

Four minutes later, it was 4-1 and Watkins had his hat trick. Ross Barkley curled a dangerous free kick to the back post where Trezeguet half-volleyed back across the face of goal and Watkins arrived just in time to head it past Adrian.

Barkley marked his debut with a goal of his won in the 55th minute, punishing Gomez for a poor giveaway in midfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold provided the deflection that sent the ball quickly looping high and falling back below the crossbar just as quickly.

Salah pulled a goal back for Liverpool right on the hour mark, giving him 99 PL goals, but the rout was hardly over.

Yet another deflection forced Adrian to pick the ball out of his own net in the 66th minute. Grealish cut inside from the left wing and sent a far-post curler off Fabinho’s midsection and watched in delight as the ball snuck inside the near post for 6-2.

Grealish dealt the final blow to make it 7-2 with a breakaway chance in the 76th.

USMNT prospect Richards assists Lewandowski in 1st Bayern Munich start

Chris Richards Bayern
Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT
Ask future USMNT man Chris Richards what was most memorable about his first Bayern Munich start in the Bundesliga and he may provide any number of answers.

Among them: His assist to Robert Lewandowski, subbing out with injury, and the fact that two of Lewandowski’s four goals came after Bayern had thrown away 2-0 and 3-2 leads.

USMNT prospect and Alabama-born Richards, 20, is a center back but has played some right back. He started wide after going 14 minutes in that spot during a German Super Cup win over Borussia Dortmund during the week.

Richards assisted one of Robert Lewandowski’s four goals before limping off with an injury in what went from 2-0 up to 2-2 to a 4-3 win in stunning fashion

The American came off after 65 minutes as part of a triple Bayern Munich substitution. The hosts led 2-1 at the time, having conceded a 59th-minute goal to Jhon Cordoba.

Lewandowski answered Matheus Cunha’s 71st-minute equalizer in the 85th to make it 3-2.

The fun wasn’t done. After Hertha made it 3-3 through Jessic Ngamkan with his first touch of the game, Lewandowski use da stoppage-time goal to provide the final score line.

Richards had three key passes over his 65 minutes, passing at 90 percent and completing all three of his crosses.

Here’s Richards’ assist. Not bad to say it set up a great goal from one of the game’s all-time great center forwards.

Liverpool issue concerning Alisson injury update

Alisson injury news
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
The Alisson injury news is far from positive for Liverpool as their star goalkeeper was injured in training over the weekend.

Alisson was missing for Liverpool’s trip to Aston Villa and the Brazilian international suffered a nasty shoulder injury in training according to his manager Jurgen Klopp and he could be out until mid-November.

And things did not go well for Liverpool with reserve goalkeeper Adrian in goal in place of Alisson, as he made a big error early on which led to Ollie Watkins giving Villa a 1-0 lead and Liverpool ended up losing 7-2. Yes. 7-2.

Speaking after the clash at Villa Park, here’s what Klopp said when it came to Alisson injury news as he will certainly miss the upcoming Merseyside derby against Everton after the October international break.

“Alisson has no chance of playing v. Everton. Four weeks is possible, six weeks more likely,” Klopp said.

How exactly did it happen?

“Two players clash, one gets up one doesn’t – the one who didn’t was Alisson. He cannot play today, we have to further assessment,” Klopp said. “We hope it will go really quick. The international break is coming, we are pretty sure he will not be ready after that.”

With Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane (both tested positive for COVID-19) out, plus Joel Matip also missing and Jordan Henderson just returning from injury, Liverpool’s squad is looking a little thin early in the season.

Adrian is a decent reserve goalkeeper and proved that at the start of last season. However, we saw in Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League last 16 defeat to Atletico Madrid that he isn’t on the same level as Alisson, and he proved that again against Aston Villa. He passed the ball straight to Jack Grealish to allow him to set up Watkins to score and the entire Liverpool defense looked unsettled with Adrian behind them and not Alisson.

And that’s okay. Alisson is probably the best goalkeeper in the world.

Just how long Alisson is out for remains to be seen but it seems like he will definitely miss the massive Merseyside derby against Everton (Oct. 17) and the UEFA Champions League group stage opener at Ajax (Oct. 21).

Solskjaer speaks out following big Manchester United loss to Tottenham

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tried to strike a balance between tactical and personnel criticism following a historic 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday.

He also tore into Erik Lamela for his reaction to an Anthony Martial slap that left United with 10 men down a goal and a man with 62 minutes to play.

United was clobbered, overrun in the midfield, and out-of-sorts even before Martial was sent off. Solskjaer knows that, but also this:

“I hold my hand up but there’s no excuse, he must be having an operation the boy, in his throat,” Solskjaer said of Lamela’s act after being struck on the chin. “The game’s not lost then and there. If that was one of my players I’d hang myself out to dry. If Anthony went down, he could’ve gone out there other way but you don’t react like that.”

But Solskjaer admitted he is concerned about his players, too, especially in how they reacted to adversity.

At times, Solskjaer seemed to struggle to define what went wrong. Luke Shaw didn’t.

“We go 1-nil up and (then) that lack of concentration and sloppiness, then a mistake, another mistake, then even more mistakes that gave them more chances to come back into the game,” Shaw said on NBCSN. “The red card didn’t help but we switched off. A club like Manchester United shouldn’t be losing in this way and it’s kinda harsh. It’s kinda embarrassing because we let a lot of people watching at home down.”

Solskjaer could’ve taken that approach, too, but he also wants chairman Ed Woodward to make some magic happen on transfer deadline day Monday.

He was asked about United being linked with attackers when they’re struggling in defense.

“We defend as a team,” he said. “We defend from the front, as a group. Whoever we’re linked with, doesn’t mean it’s true. We’re going to be linked with players all day long but we need to get team performances as we did after the restart. We were a very good defensive team. Talented players, it’s something I have to look at because we can’t be as open as we were today. … But that’s not about getting players in. This is about who’s here and getting the best out of the players here and today was the worst you can get from these here.”

You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.