AT HALF: First-half chaos in 5-goal, red card Man United – Spurs (video)

An erratic start to Manchester United – Tottenham saw four goals and a red card in about a half hour’s worth of play at Old Trafford.
Then one more for fun, as Jose Mourinho’s Spurs lead his former team 4-1 at the break on a Heung-min Son brace.
Harry Kane, Son, and Tanguy Ndombele answered a first-minute penalty from Bruno Fernandes, with only one of the goals coming after Anthony Martial was sent off for a pre-corner kick slap of Erik Lamela.
First of all, what do you think of this red card?
United won a penalty within 40 seconds as Bruno Fernandes’ marvelous passing sent Anthony Martial through on goal and Davinson Sanchez got a piece of the Frenchman.
Fernandes’ hopping penalty run-up may be solved soon but it wasn’t Sunday. 1-0.
It was level before the clock hit 4:00, Harry Maguire’s awful header allowing Erik Lamale to pester United’s back line enough for Ndombele to smash home the loose ball from close range.
Make it three goals in seven minutes for this bonkers game, as Son raced between Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw on a Harry Kane quick restart to finish past David De Gea in style.
Martial was then sent off for a retaliatory slap to Lamela, Son and Kane adding goals before the break.
