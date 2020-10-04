On the one hand, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp knows his side made history on Sunday; on the other hand, he is well aware that losing 7-2 to Aston Villa is “the wrong type” of history for the defending Premier League champions to be making.
[ MORE: Aston Villa demolish defending champs Liverpool, 7-2 ]
Credit to Klopp, though, as he didn’t make it all about Liverpool’s poor showing and rightly praised Villa for a sensational performance spearheaded by hat-trick hero Ollie Watkins. He did, however, readily admit that his side “lost the plot” and were their own worst enemies on Sunday — quotes from the BBC:
“Who wants to lose 7-2? Years ago, we told ourselves we wanted to create history. That was history, but obviously the wrong type.
“Aston Villa were so good. Watkins, wow, and of course when you give the ball to Jack [Grealish], in a one-on-one situation on the left, he can go either way and create chances.”
…
“Explain [the result], I’m not sure, but I can tell you what I saw. For different reasons, Aston Villa did really well, forced all the mistakes that we made. The game had a specific direction — the first goal had an impact, but it shouldn’t. We conceded goals like that in the past, but the reaction wasn’t good, and we lost the plot.
“Our creating in the last third was really good — we didn’t score but it was really good. Every time Villa won the ball, they counter-attacked and our attempts to stop it were below average. We changed the system slightly at halftime to make it easier for the boys, maybe. We had good moments but our good moments led to nothing, but their good moments always led to a big chance or a goal and that makes a difference. All the things you should not do in a football game, we did tonight, but all the credit to Aston Villa they forced us to do it.”
Asked why he felt his side “lost the plot” against Villa, Klopp couldn’t quite put his finger on why things went wrong; only that they did indeed go very, very wrong.
“It was unexpected, but it happened tonight. For me it wasn’t a specific moment, we put all our rubbish things and mistakes in one game and hopefully we can start again. Tonight wasn’t sloppy, it was just bad. I have to admit that, but I can’t change it. I would love to have a training session tomorrow and Tuesday and to talk about it, but the boys go back off to international duty. Hopefully, they come back healthy and we use the two days to prepare for Everton.”
🗣"The results are strange but you saw the game"
Jurgen Klopp on if this was a strange football game pic.twitter.com/PNRahUPpqy
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 4, 2020