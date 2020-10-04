Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City – West Ham: Aaron Cresswell set up two goals as West Ham overran answerless Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Pablo Fornals had a goal and a silky assist to Jarrod Bowen after Michail Antonio opened the scoring for West Ham, whose 2W-2L record sits eighth on the table.

Harvey Barnes’ would-be stoppage-time goal was pulled back by VAR for the Foxes, whose 3W-1L record leaves the only perfect league starts on Merseyside with Everton and Liverpool

Three things we learned from Leicester City – West Ham:

1. Moyes can stay home: We’re mostly joking — get well soon, David! — but West Ham is 2-0 since its boss conjured the tactics from home and had Alan Irvine at the wheel following a positive COVID-19 test.

West Ham looks to have found the right mix of industry and creativity with a talented team. And being able to bring Sebastien Haller, Mark Noble, and Andriy Yarmolenko off the bench is pretty nice.

2. Leicester’s lack of post-statement statement: The knock on Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes last season was a lack of result against anyone of merit following festive failings against Man City and Liverpool. So how did Leicester follow-up running riot on Manchester City? By being out-attempted 14-3 despite 68 percent possession at home to the Irons.

3. Bowen a cool finisher: The ex-Hull City man has shown a clinical left foot in front of goal on his last few outings, this time curling around Schmeichel after Fornals hit an inch-perfect pass to match the Englishman’s run behind the Leicester back line. He scored twice against Wolves as West Ham has a 7-0 cumulative score line after starting 0-2.

Man of the Match

Fornals was terrific to watch yet Antonio was a total menace, his finishing almost matching his engine in producing a fine day. He now has 11 goals in his last 14 PL appearances.

Leicester City – West Ham recap

The Irons surprised with an early goal as Aaron Cresswell sent a trademark cross from the left side that Antonio nodded across goal and past Kasper Schmeichel.

It was 2-0 when Schmeichel was beaten to his near post by Fornals following an incredible first touch of Cresswell’s high-arcing pass over the Leicester back line.

West Ham was the better money to score the next goal (and the next one, and the next one) but Fornals missed wide and Declan Rice smashed off the post.

Leicester spent the latter stages of the game with a wealth of possession but could not find a way through despite a promising stint from new signing Cenzig Under.

Barnes was offside when he gave Leicester a late concession and Video Assistant Referee caught it.

