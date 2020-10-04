More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

West Ham runs past sleepy hosts Leicester City

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 8:56 AM EDT
Leicester City – West Ham: Aaron Cresswell set up two goals as West Ham overran answerless Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Pablo Fornals had a goal and a silky assist to Jarrod Bowen after Michail Antonio opened the scoring for West Ham, whose 2W-2L record sits eighth on the table.

Harvey Barnes’ would-be stoppage-time goal was pulled back by VAR for the Foxes, whose 3W-1L record leaves the only perfect league starts on Merseyside with Everton and Liverpool

Three things we learned from Leicester City – West Ham:

1. Moyes can stay home: We’re mostly joking — get well soon, David! — but West Ham is 2-0 since its boss conjured the tactics from home and had Alan Irvine at the wheel following a positive COVID-19 test.

West Ham looks to have found the right mix of industry and creativity with a talented team. And being able to bring Sebastien Haller, Mark Noble, and Andriy Yarmolenko off the bench is pretty nice.

2. Leicester’s lack of post-statement statement: The knock on Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes last season was a lack of result against anyone of merit following festive failings against Man City and Liverpool. So how did Leicester follow-up running riot on Manchester City? By being out-attempted 14-3 despite 68 percent possession at home to the Irons.

3. Bowen a cool finisher: The ex-Hull City man has shown a clinical left foot in front of goal on his last few outings, this time curling around Schmeichel after Fornals hit an inch-perfect pass to match the Englishman’s run behind the Leicester back line. He scored twice against Wolves as West Ham has a 7-0 cumulative score line after starting 0-2.

Man of the Match

Fornals was terrific to watch yet Antonio was a total menace, his finishing almost matching his engine in producing a fine day. He now has 11 goals in his last 14 PL appearances.

Leicester City – West Ham recap

The Irons surprised with an early goal as Aaron Cresswell sent a trademark cross from the left side that Antonio nodded across goal and past Kasper Schmeichel.

It was 2-0 when Schmeichel was beaten to his near post by Fornals following an incredible first touch of Cresswell’s high-arcing pass over the Leicester back line.

West Ham was the better money to score the next goal (and the next one, and the next one) but Fornals missed wide and Declan Rice smashed off the post.

Leicester spent the latter stages of the game with a wealth of possession but could not find a way through despite a promising stint from new signing Cenzig Under.

Barnes was offside when he gave Leicester a late concession and Video Assistant Referee caught it.

Sublime goals send Southampton past West Brom

Southampton - West Brom
Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 9:14 AM EDT
Southampton – West Brom: Oriol Romeu and Moussa Djenepo solved West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone with a pair of gorgeous goals in Southampton’s 2-0 win on Sunday at St. Mary’s.

Saints have now won two after losing their first pair of matches this Premier League season and sit 10th with six points.

Slaven Bilic’s baggies have now allowed 13 goals through four matches and sit 0W-1D-3L in the Premier League after Southampton – West Brom.

Three things we learned from Southampton – West Brom:

1. The Mailian Saint-Maximin: We kid, of course, but a good percentage of touches involved in Moussa Djenepo’s 20-touch day were used in crafting a goal similar to the wondergoal registered by Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin on Saturday.

This one came on the left side of the pitch, the Malian cutting hard to unleash a low shot past a diving Sam Johnstone.

2. Romeu as the most interesting man in the world: “Hi I’m Oriol Romeu. I rarely score goals but when I do, I make sure they are Goal of the Week material.”

Southampton’s hard man arrived just inside the box with supreme technique for a vicious volley with the outside of his boot.

3. It takes beauties to beat Johnstone: It’s clear that if West Brom is going to make a run out of the bottom three it will need to rely on its new Ben Foster. Johnstone, like Dean Henderson before him at Sheffield United, has gone from “loans only” at Manchester United to boosting a club to the top flight and bidding to keep it there. His task looks far more arduous than Henderson’s 2019-20 season.

Man of the Match

Romeu — Take away the wonderstrike and the Spaniard still had three interceptions, five tackles, a blocked shot, and a clearance.

Southampton – West Brom recap

Southampton had 3/4 possession over the first quarter hour, and Johnstone made two fine saves in the 16th and Ings and Che Adams tested the West Brom keeper.

Call Djenepo the Malian Saint Maximin, because Saints’ opening goal scorer twisted and turned in a manner similar to Newcastle’s French wizard before hitting a low shot past Johnstone for 1-0 just before halftime.

Alex McCarthy made a terrific reaction save in the 51st minute, using a splayed leg to stop a deflected rip from tying the game.

Arsenal – Sheffield United: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
Arsenal – Sheffield United: Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will be hoping for an emphatic bounce-back from their first defeat of the 2020-21 Premier League season when they host the winless and points-less Blades at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, online via Peacock Premium).

Sheffield United hugely outperformed expectations for a newly promoted side in 2019-20 as they finished ninth in the PL and looked set to establish themselves as a long-term fixture in the top division. Now, just three games into season no. 2, Chris Wilder’s men are reeling after three straight losses to begin the campaign, including back-to-back defeats to Aston Villa, who only avoided relegation on the last day of last season, and newly promoted Leeds United.

As for Arsenal, Arteta’s first full season in charge is off to a strong enough start that Gunners fans will be eyeing a return to the top-four rather than simply hoping to finish above north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur this season. Despite falling to Liverpool last weekend, Arsenal have two wins from their first three games and appear more settled than most other sides following an abbreviated offseason and preseason.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal – Sheffield United this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Arsenal – Sheffield United (INJURY REPORT)

Arsenal keeps Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe as options off the bench as Eddie Nketiah starts with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Willian atop the Gunners’ XI. Sokratis Papastathopoulos (calf), Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Shkodran Mustafi (thigh), Pablo Mari (ankle), and Calum Chambers (knee) all miss out.

There will be no Rhian Brewster for the Blades, who re-insert John Egan in the lineup.

What they’re saying: Arsenal – Sheffield United

Mikel Arteta, on home-field advantage: “I think we can create a fortress for us at the Emirates. I think it’s going to be crucial for the future at the end of the season. “Not just the results but as well the performance, where we can inspire and transmit that form and play with that confidence at home. But I think the game on Sunday is a really difficult one. They have merited much more from their games. The way they played is tricky so I’m expecting a very difficult game.”

Chris Wilder, on the slow start: “It is a huge challenge for us, doesn’t get any easier, but we are up for the fight. The team is in a good place from a mentality point of view, no one feeling sorry for themselves. Had a couple of calls from people in the game saying the same thing, we are not a million miles away. We have to believe we can get something from the game and kick-start our season.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The oddsmakers are absolutely buying into Arsenal (-185) and have installed them as overwhelming favorites to beat Sheffield United (+525). The juice from the draw (+300) doesn’t seem to be worth the squeeze in this one.

Prediction: Arsenal – Sheffield United

At some point — probably sooner rather than later — things will turn around for Sheffield United and they will string together a half-dozen positive results, if not wins, but it won’t start against Arsenal. Arteta has the Gunners playing hard and tough, defending from front to back and and conceding not a single battle anywhere on the field. When they’re humming along like that, with the talent they have, they’re easily one of the best in the PL. Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield United.

How to watch Arsenal – Sheffield United stream and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Wolves – Fulham: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2020, 8:25 AM EDT
Wolves – Fulham: Three games into their first season back in the Premier League, and Fulham are already feeling immense pressure as they barrel toward another likely relegation battle. Scott Parker’s side will be looking for its first points, and signs of life, when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Not only have the Cottagers lost their first three games, but they have done so by conceding 10 goals and scoring just three of their own. The dismal start was compounded with a 3-0 loss to EFL Championship side — west London rivals and the same team Fulham beat in the promotion playoffs final — Brentford in the League Cup round of 16 on Thursday. Parker and owner Tony Khan found themselves publicly at odds with one another this week, seemingly indicating a club very much in multiple minds at the moment.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wolves – Fulham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Wolves – Fulham (INJURY REPORT)

Daniel Podence and his shoulder pass a late fitness test but Fernando Marcal joins Jonny Otto as out for Wolves.

American defenders Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson start for Fulham while Mario Lemina (undisclosed), Kenny Tete (calf), and Harrison Reed (undisclosed) miss out.

What they’re saying: Wolves – Fulham

Nuno Espirito Santo, on expectations: “It’s not about expectations, it is about the work we have in front of us and knowing how to assess it and decide how to move forward. Expectations are outside, we know what we want to do — we want to improve. We believe we still have things to improve but we are happy with the squad. It is important that when the transfer window closes that we can reunite and then move on.”

Scott Parker, on Tony Khan’s comments: “I’ve spoken to Tony. I’m in constant dialogue with Tony. My conversations with Tony will always remain private, along with a lot of conversations at football clubs. … What’s happened has happened. It is what it is. I sense the narrative around us at the moment, I sense a story around us. But we need to stay truly focused on what we can control. What we can control is us. That needs to be our main drive. We need to be rational. That’s what I am in this situation because I understand that sometimes there’s a story and where that story is it will be pushed a little more.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves (-200) aren’t quite the monumental favorites you might expect them to be given Fulham’s (+600) torrid start to the season. Even still, +1,000 wouldn’t tempt too many to back Fulham, so it’s something of a moot point. The draw (+300) isn’t likely to inspire much bold confidence either.

Prediction: Wolves – Fulham

Sunday should tell us everything we need to know about the mental state of both sides — for Wolves, how they respond to a shocking 4-0 defeat to West Ham United; for Fulham, whether or not they have any fight in them. Based on recent history and their respective bodies of work, Wolves are far more likely to battle through their struggles and emerge on the other side. Wolves 4-1 Fulham.

How to watch Wolves – Fulham stream and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Transfer news: Partey to Chelsea, Kean to PSG, Cavani-Man Utd latest

Partey to Chelsea
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 8:22 AM EDT
Partey to Chelsea. Cavani to Manchester United. Moise Kean to PSG.

There are big names in the Premier League transfer rumor mill one day before the deadline slams shut in England.

All Champions League sides, how much will Chelsea, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain add before the close of business?

Thomas Partey to Chelsea

Picture Roman Abramovich signing T.I.’s “Whatever You Like” to Frank Lampard. It’s not improbable.

Chelsea is being linked with a shocking purchase of Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, the Arsenal-linked midfielder who could make it an even 4000 suitcases of gold bricks cashed in by the Blues’ owner this transfer window.

The move wouldn’t be shocking in that Chelsea spent again, but that Partey is the exact sort of player the Gunners need right now and represent a gut punch heard across London.

It also wouldn’t be surprising if this is agent-driven in the hopes of either getting Arsenal to raise its price tag to meet the reported $58 million release clause.

Partey’s father said in April that Arsenal had been looking into a move and the links continued all summer and well into the fall. How badly does Partey want to leave, with Atleti looking capable of challenging for La Liga’s crown following the capture of Luis Suarez?

The 27-times capped Ghanaian has 10 goals for the Black Stars. This would be a huge get for the Gunners or another way for the Blues to lower its average age without missing a beat.

That could bring Chelsea’s spend to over $300 million this summer after the Blues spent big on Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy, and Ben Chilwell.

Cavani to Manchester United

The latest on Edinson Cavani says that Manchester United could sign the Uruguayan as early as Sunday.

The 33-year-old striker is reportedly on his way to Manchester after sitting out the first month of the European season while seeking a new home as a free agent.

Cavani scored seven goals with three assists in around 1100 minutes last season, which was riddled by injuries before the striker decided not to return to the club after the coronavirus pause.

He scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for PSG after bagging 104 for Napoli. Cavani also has 50 goals in 116 caps for Uruguay.

If you’re wondering, the big man’s had some good days against Premier League opposition:

Cavani versus Chelsea: 3G+2A in six matches
versus Man City: 3G in four matches
versus Liverpool: 2A in four matches
versus Arsenal: 2G in two matches

Cavani to Manchester United
 (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Kean to PSG

Moise Kean’s challenging time at Goodison Park may be done for a year or longer.

Everton’s 20-year-old Italian striker may head on loan to Paris Saint-Germain this season, the ex-Juventus starlet unable to find much time under Carlo Ancelotti.

Sky Sports says there could be an buy option for Les Parisiens at the end of the loan.

Kean scored against Salford City and Fleetwood Town in the League Cup but has managed just 13 minutes in PL play this season after scoring twice with two assists in just over 1000 minutes last season.

The talent is clearly there but Kean has now been able to do much at all since scoring six goals in a six-Serie A match run for Max Allegri in 2019.