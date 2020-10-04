Leicester – West Ham: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Leicester – West Ham: David Moyes will miss a second consecutive Premier League game (positive test for COVID-19) when West Ham United take their trip to Leicester City on Sunday (Watch live at 7 am ET, online via Peacock Premium).

Moyes was absent from last weekend’s 4-0 demolition of Wolverhampton Wanderers, a result which saw the Hammers pick up their first points of the season and largely impress onlookers in a rare instance of quality since Moyes’ appointment last December.

West Ham weren’t the only side to raise eyebrows with a shocking upset last weekend; they weren’t even the side with the most shocking upset of the weekend. That award undoubtedly goes to Leicester, who toppled Manchester City 5-2 and undeniably inserted themselves into the top-four race once again.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester – West Ham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leicester – West Ham (INJURY REPORT)

Leicester – QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Praet (knee) | OUT: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Filip Benkovic (groin), Wilfred Ndidi (groin)

City's XI for #LeiWhu, brought to you by @eToro 🦊 — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 4, 2020

West Ham – OUT: Ryan Fredericks (thigh)

📋 A debut for @Coufi5! Our team to face Leicester looks like this…#LEIWHU pic.twitter.com/1CDGUhKKiq — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 4, 2020

What they’re saying: Leicester – West Ham

Brendan Rodgers, on hopeful debutant Cengiz Under: “He’s available for the squad. We’ve seen his quality. He wants to run in behind. There’s going to be a period of adaptation for him. The intensity is different to what he’s used to. He’ll settle in over the next few weeks.

Interim manager Alan Irvine, on facing Leicester: “It is a huge test. Leicester have started the season extremely well and have a lot of very talented players, a lot of pace and it will be a real test going there. As Wolves was, though, and Arsenal the week before. Everybody saw the fixtures when they came out and went, ‘Oh, they look difficult’ but any fixture is in the Premier League. If we have the same level of performance as we had in the last two Premier League games, then we will be competitive.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The oddsmakers appear to have bought into the Hammers’ (+380) win over Wolves, as the Foxes (-150) are sizably nowhere near the favorites one would expect of the current table-toppers facing a side that finished 16th last season and failed to even show up for their first two games this season. The draw is currently available at +300.

Prediction: Leicester – West Ham

Leicester are likely to find acres of space between and behind the West Ham defense — something they did unbelievably well against Man City, and something Wolves were unable to take advantage of — through Jamie Vardy and midfielder maestros Youri Tielemans and James Maddison. The only way for West Ham to slow down the Leicester attack will be to put so many players behind the ball that they can no longer attack at the other end of the field. Leicester 2-0 West Ham.

How to watch Leicester – West Ham stream and start time

Kickoff: 7 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

