Manchester United – Tottenham: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

Manchester United – Tottenham: Jose Mourinho’s latest Premier League project waltzes into his previous stop when Tottenham Hotspur visits Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Both clubs boast midweek wins in the League Cup, though Tottenham’s Thursday visit from Europa League foes Maccabi Haifa have complicated Mourinho’s planning for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United.
Tottenham may have a new striker in the fold, with reports claiming the North Londoners have loaned Mourinho’s No. 1 target, Carlos Vinicius, from Benfica.
Meanwhile, Solskjaer has grown frustrated of answering questions on United’s transfer activity with days to go in the window.
Team news for Manchester United – Tottenham (INJURY REPORT)
Same old, same old for United, which is still dealing with long-term injuries to Axel Tuanzebe (ankle) and Phil Jones (knee).
Tottenham is still waiting for Gareth Bale to regain full fitness after a knee injury, while Heung-min Son passes a late fitness test to make a surprise start. Jose Mourinho has opted for a very tough midfield against United’s trio of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, and Bruno Fernandes.
What they’re saying
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Man Utd’s transfer activity: “I can’t give you any news. We are working with what we have got. We have a big squad. If there is any update, we will let you know. I don’t comment on other teams’ players. I can’t concern myself with other clubs. I know the club is working well and hard to have a strong squad as possible. Sometimes speculation is there and we can’t control that.”
Spurs’ boss Mourinho on midweek League Cup win over Chelsea: “We were ready to fight, I told you. I told the players before the penalties that they were magnificent in the second half, we made Chelsea look ordinary. The team waited for the right moment…. I have to think about three games at the same time but the players only thought about this game, they were phenomenal. Phenomenal.”
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Man United is -108 to win while visiting Spurs register a +290 odds to get all three points against Jose Mourinho’s former club. A draw nets the bettor +260.
Manchester United – Tottenham prediction
Tottenham’s looked the superior team in all competitions so far, though United’s stars have yet to really fire on all cylinders aside from Bruno Fernandes. The variables for this weekend, however, favor United. Spurs will have played Sunday-Tuesday-Thursday while United played Saturday-Tuesday. If Old Trafford was full of screaming fans we might expect a little more advantage for a home side, too. Son’s absence looms large, though, and that will tilt the scales from a 2-2 draw to a 2-1 Man United win.
