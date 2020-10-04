More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Manchester United – Tottenham: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 10:42 AM EDT
Manchester United – Tottenham: Jose Mourinho’s latest Premier League project waltzes into his previous stop when Tottenham Hotspur visits Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Both clubs boast midweek wins in the League Cup, though Tottenham’s Thursday visit from Europa League foes Maccabi Haifa have complicated Mourinho’s planning for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United.

Tottenham may have a new striker in the fold, with reports claiming the North Londoners have loaned Mourinho’s No. 1 target, Carlos Vinicius, from Benfica.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has grown frustrated of answering questions on United’s transfer activity with days to go in the window.

Team news for Manchester United – Tottenham (INJURY REPORT)

Same old, same old for United, which is still dealing with long-term injuries to Axel Tuanzebe (ankle) and Phil Jones (knee).

Tottenham is still waiting for Gareth Bale to regain full fitness after a knee injury, while Heung-min Son passes a late fitness test to make a surprise start. Jose Mourinho has opted for a very tough midfield against United’s trio of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, and Bruno Fernandes.

What they’re saying

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Man Utd’s transfer activity“I can’t give you any news. We are working with what we have got. We have a big squad. If there is any update, we will let you know. I don’t comment on other teams’ players. I can’t concern myself with other clubs. I know the club is working well and hard to have a strong squad as possible. Sometimes speculation is there and we can’t control that.”

Spurs’ boss Mourinho on midweek League Cup win over Chelsea“We were ready to fight, I told you. I told the players before the penalties that they were magnificent in the second half, we made Chelsea look ordinary. The team waited for the right moment…. I have to think about three games at the same time but the players only thought about this game, they were phenomenal. Phenomenal.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Man United is -108 to win while visiting Spurs register a +290 odds to get all three points against Jose Mourinho’s former club. A draw nets the bettor +260.

Manchester United – Tottenham prediction

Tottenham’s looked the superior team in all competitions so far, though United’s stars have yet to really fire on all cylinders aside from Bruno Fernandes. The variables for this weekend, however, favor United. Spurs will have played Sunday-Tuesday-Thursday while United played Saturday-Tuesday. If Old Trafford was full of screaming fans we might expect a little more advantage for a home side, too. Son’s absence looms large, though, and that will tilt the scales from a 2-2 draw to a 2-1 Man United win.

How to watch Manchester United – Tottenham stream and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Wolves get Neto goal, hold on against misfiring Fulham

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 11:06 AM EDT
Wolves – Fulham: Pedro Neto’s second-half goal was enough for Wolves to outlast cagey but misfiring Fulham at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

Wolves improve to 2W-2L on the season and sit 12th this young Premier League season.

Aboubakar Kamara missed a massive late chance to make it 1-1 as Fulham joins Sheffield United as 0-4 teams following the conclusion of Wolves – Fulham.

Three things we learned from Wolves – Fulham:

1. Fulham needs to find finish: Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola had a very good day, but the difference today was finishing. Aboubakar Kamara missed a huge chance to score for Fulham, who will feel they should’ve earned at least a point after winning the possession battle. Aleksandar Mitrovic also needs to find the mark with his shots, but his work on Kamara’s miss was enough to bag a point.

2. Americans Abroad: Having earned positive reviews going 90 minutes in a trio of League Cup outings, USMNT left back Antonee Robinson earned his first Premier League start and did not disappoint. Robinson was very active on the left side and was bailed out once early by Alphonse Areola when he was a step slow in following a rebound. He made a terrific block just before Wolves scored and made four clearances, two interceptions, and a tackle. Robinson also won 6-of-11 duels, passed at 88 percent, and completed two long passes.

Fulham veteran Tim Ream had an okay day in the loss, completing 55-of-59 passes including four of five long balls. He couldn’t get full purchase on a challenging clearance just before Robinson’s block and Wolves’ goal but it’s hard to fault him today.

3. Wolves get win without top performance: Wolves sometimes couldn’t manufacture points in last season’s slow start to Premier League play. Sunday was a different story, as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men kept plugging away until they found a goal against a Fulham team which has struggled to stop opponents. They dodged a bullet with Kamara’s miss, but still were stout enough to keep hold of the points.

Man of the Match

Neto gets it, but both goalkeepers are on his heels.

Wolves – Fulham recap

USMNT left back Antonee Robinson made his first PL start and was one of the stories of the first 20 minutes, zipping down Wolves’ right side and combining with his teammates.

Alphonse Areola made a terrific double save in the 27th minute, getting low to palm away Pedro Neto’s drive through traffic before popping up deny Nelson Semedo when Robinson was caught shot-watching.

Areola was again wise to Wolves’ threat in the 55th, moments before Wolves found their Neto breakthrough.

Ream’s lunging partial clearance turned into a Wolves rip that a sliding Robinson blocked, only to see Neto sting the rebound across goal and inside the far post.

Aleksander Mitrovic ran onto a terrific pass from Ademola Lookman, who set up Aboubakar Kamara for a shot right into the hands of Rui Patricio in the 73rd.

Gutsy Arsenal edge by Sheffield United

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT
Arsenal – Sheffield United was a tight, tense game as the Gunners rode two goals in four second half minutes to sneak all three points.

The extra quality in attack showed as Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe scored but David McGoldrick’s superb strike late on set up a tense finish as Sheffield United almost grabbed a point.

With the win Arsenal have three victories from four games to start the season, while Sheffield United have lost all four so far.

3 things we learned from Arsenal – Sheffield United

1. Arsenal grinding it out: This was hardly a vintage Arsenal display but it epitomized their new gritty spirit under Mikel Arteta as they have started the season with three wins from four games. This result took character and patience and Arsenal hardly put a foot wrong defensively as they stood firm. Again, not a classic Arsenal performance but they dug deep.

2. Saka steps up: His first Arsenal goal at the Emirates in the Premier League came in a week he will not forget. Saka, 19, was called up by England for the first time and he celebrated it by scoring a fine header at the back post to open the scoring. Saka is an intelligent player who often finds pockets of space in dangerous areas. When Arsenal needed to break the deadlock, the versatile teenager stepped up.

3. Don’t be worried about the Blades yet: So, they’ve lost seven games on the trot (dating back to the end of last season) but Sheffield United have been working hard, staying in most of those games and Chris Wilder won’t be too worried. Yet. Defeats to Wolves, Aston Villa, Leeds and Arsenal all by one goal shouldn’t be too alarming but just one goal across those four games shows why they bought Rhian Brewster from Liverpool earlier this week. The Blades remain tough to play against and they’ve been unlucky with injuries. They had so many one-goal victories last season but now they’re on the wrong end of those. Sheffield United should have enough to stay out of a relegation battle but they have to start scoring.

Man of the Match: Bukayo Saka – Lovely header and had that extra bit of quality when it mattered most.

A slow start to the game saw Eddie Nketiah go close for Arsenal but David Luiz was lucky as he appeared to haul back Oliver Burke by his shirt as Bernd Leno cleared with the Blades on the attack.

Aaron Ramsdale gave the ball away in a dangerous position with a loose pass and  Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang smashed towards the top corner from distance but Sheffield United’s goalkeeper made up for his mistake as he did well to tip a superb effort over.

Sheffield United were stubborn in the second half and sat back deep, while Dani Ceballos played a lovely ball through to Aubameyang but the Arsenal skipper couldn’t quite finish after sliding in.

Two goals in four minutes then set up the win for Arsenal as a lovely flick from Aubameyang set Hector Bellerin free in the box and his dinked cross to the back post was headed home by Saka.

Moments later it was 2-0 as substitute Nicolas Pepe cut in from the right flank and curled home into the far corner to score a wonderful solo goal.

McGoldrick scored a stunning goal in the 84th minute as he curled home from distance to give the Blades hope of a dramatic late comeback.

In the 94th minute McGoldrick had a shot deflected just wide for a corner as the Blades came so close to rescuing a point.

WATCH: USWNT stars cook up goals for Man City, Manchester United

USWNT news
Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 10:34 AM EDT
Alex Morgan didn’t debut for Tottenham, but her USWNT teammates on both sides of Manchester crafted more than enough highlights for Americans abroad in the Women’s Super League.

Tobin Heath and Christen Press were late subs in Manchester United’s 3-0 defeat of Brighton and Hove Albion, while Sam Mewis started for Man City and Rose Lavelle came off the bench in a 4-1 win over Morgan-less Spurs.

Heath came on in the 70th minute and Press joined her seven minutes later, the latter’s big cross nodded inside the back post to complete United’s scoring at home.

Lavelle was a 62nd-minute sub so she did not play a role in Mewis’ latest goal.

The USWNT midfielder was instead assisted by Canada’s Janine Beckie, the North Americans linked up deep in the box before Mewis buried her left-footed shot past Spurs keeper Rebecca Spencer.

As for Morgan, the highly-publicized Spurs signing says she’s still waiting to feel fit enough to play.

Morgan said she’s getting closer but not quite there.

Sublime goals send Southampton past West Brom

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 9:14 AM EDT
Southampton – West Brom: Oriol Romeu and Moussa Djenepo solved West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone with a pair of gorgeous goals in Southampton’s 2-0 win on Sunday at St. Mary’s.

Saints have now won two after losing their first pair of matches this Premier League season and sit 10th with six points.

Slaven Bilic’s baggies have now allowed 13 goals through four matches and sit 0W-1D-3L in the Premier League after Southampton – West Brom.

Three things we learned from Southampton – West Brom:

1. The Mailian Saint-Maximin: We kid, of course, but a good percentage of touches involved in Moussa Djenepo’s 20-touch day were used in crafting a goal similar to the wondergoal registered by Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin on Saturday.

This one came on the left side of the pitch, the Malian cutting hard to unleash a low shot past a diving Sam Johnstone.

2. Romeu as the most interesting man in the world: “Hi I’m Oriol Romeu. I rarely score goals but when I do, I make sure they are Goal of the Week material.”

Southampton’s hard man arrived just inside the box with supreme technique for a vicious volley with the outside of his boot.

3. It takes beauties to beat Johnstone: It’s clear that if West Brom is going to make a run out of the bottom three it will need to rely on its new Ben Foster. Johnstone, like Dean Henderson before him at Sheffield United, has gone from “loans only” at Manchester United to boosting a club to the top flight and bidding to keep it there. His task looks far more arduous than Henderson’s 2019-20 season.

Man of the Match

Romeu — Take away the wonderstrike and the Spaniard still had three interceptions, five tackles, a blocked shot, and a clearance.

Southampton – West Brom recap

Southampton had 3/4 possession over the first quarter hour, and Johnstone made two fine saves in the 16th and Ings and Che Adams tested the West Brom keeper.

Call Djenepo the Malian Saint Maximin, because Saints’ opening goal scorer twisted and turned in a manner similar to Newcastle’s French wizard before hitting a low shot past Johnstone for 1-0 just before halftime.

Alex McCarthy made a terrific reaction save in the 51st minute, using a splayed leg to stop a deflected rip from tying the game.