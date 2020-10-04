Mourinho: Manchester United ‘couldn’t find solutions to control’ Tottenham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho knows his team did something special in a historic 6-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.’

“They don’t lose many matches historically at Old Trafford,” Mourinho said. “To lose by six is not every day. Historical victory but at the end three points and a very important three points.”

United controlled the rest of the contest after conceding a first minute penalty, quickly answering Bruno Fernandes’ goal with three in the first half-hour.

Heung-min Son scored twice and Harry Kane had two goals and an assist to join Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier on the score sheet.

It was the first time Man United allowed four goals in a half in their history.

“We prepared ourselves very well, tactically as well as psychologically, so ready that a penalty after one minute didn’t affect the team at all,” Mourinho said. “Some people can say you played against 10 men for a long which is obviously true but for me 11 against 11 we were playing extremely well and they couldn’t find solutions to control us. It was a really, really strong performance.”

Mourinho’s men led 2-1 when United’s Anthony Martial was sent off for a slap to the face of Erik Lamela after the Spurs man elbowed the Argentine in the face.

The Tottenham boss said he didn’t see the offense or video of it, but did loft some quality comments into the ether.

“If somebody can cry about VAR decision, it’s Tottenham,” Mourinho said. “Not just this season, last season. If somebody cannot cry about VAR, it’s Manchester United. The only thing I know is that we played extremely well. I told the players I repeat I repeat and I repeat was that good result would be to win.”

Tottenham was dominant against Newcastle last week and only took a point and have navigated a brutal run of fixtures. Has the Mourinho effect finally taken hold? Maybe, though perhaps the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer affect on Sunday’s match matters just as much after Mourinho’s midfield plan left United in tatters.

