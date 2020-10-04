More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Solskjaer speaks out following big Manchester United loss to Tottenham

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tried to strike a balance between tactical and personnel criticism following a historic 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday.

He also tore into Erik Lamela for his reaction to an Anthony Martial slap that left United with 10 men down a goal and a man with 62 minutes to play.

United was clobbered, overrun in the midfield, and out-of-sorts even before Martial was sent off. Solskjaer knows that, but also this:

“I hold my hand up but there’s no excuse, he must be having an operation the boy, in his throat,” Solskjaer said of Lamela’s act after being struck on the chin. “The game’s not lost then and there. If that was one of my players I’d hang myself out to dry. If Anthony went down, he could’ve gone out there other way but you don’t react like that.”

But Solskjaer admitted he is concerned about his players, too, especially in how they reacted to adversity.

At times, Solskjaer seemed to struggle to define what went wrong. Luke Shaw didn’t.

“We go 1-nil up and (then) that lack of concentration and sloppiness, then a mistake, another mistake, then even more mistakes that gave them more chances to come back into the game,” Shaw said on NBCSN. “The red card didn’t help but we switched off. A club like Manchester United shouldn’t be losing in this way and it’s kinda harsh. It’s kinda embarrassing because we let a lot of people watching at home down.”

Solskjaer could’ve taken that approach, too, but he also wants chairman Ed Woodward to make some magic happen on transfer deadline day Monday.

He was asked about United being linked with attackers when they’re struggling in defense.

“We defend as a team,” he said. “We defend from the front, as a group. Whoever we’re linked with, doesn’t mean it’s true. We’re going to be linked with players all day long but we need to get team performances as we did after the restart. We were a very good defensive team. Talented players, it’s something I have to look at because we can’t be as open as we were today. … But that’s not about getting players in. This is about who’s here and getting the best out of the players here and today was the worst you can get from these here.”

USMNT prospect Richards assists Lewandowski in 1st Bayern Munich start

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT
Ask future USMNT man Chris Richards what was most memorable about his first Bayern Munich start in the Bundesliga and he may provide any number of answers.

Among them: His assist to Robert Lewandowski, subbing out with injury, and the fact that two of Lewandowski’s four goals came after Bayern had thrown away 2-0 and 3-2 leads.

USMNT prospect and Alabama-born Richards, 20, is a center back but has played some right back. He started wide after going 14 minutes in that spot during a German Super Cup win over Borussia Dortmund during the week.

Richards assisted one of Robert Lewandowski’s four goals before limping off with an injury in what went from 2-0 up to 2-2 to a 4-3 win in stunning fashion

The American came off after 65 minutes as part of a triple Bayern Munich substitution. The hosts led 2-1 at the time, having conceded a 59th-minute goal to Jhon Cordoba.

Lewandowski answered Matheus Cunha’s 71st-minute equalizer in the 85th to make it 3-2.

The fun wasn’t done. After Hertha made it 3-3 through Jessic Ngamkan with his first touch of the game, Lewandowski use da stoppage-time goal to provide the final score line.

Richards had three key passes over his 65 minutes, passing at 90 percent and completing all three of his crosses.

Here’s Richards’ assist. Not bad to say it set up a great goal from one of the game’s all-time great center forwards.

Liverpool issue concerning Alisson injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
The Alisson injury news is far from positive for Liverpool as their star goalkeeper was injured in training over the weekend.

Alisson was missing for Liverpool’s trip to Aston Villa and the Brazilian international suffered a nasty shoulder injury in training according to his manager Jurgen Klopp.

And things did not go well for Liverpool with reserve goalkeeper Adrian in goal in place of Alisson, as he made a big error early on which led to Ollie Watkins giving Villa a 1-0 lead.

Speaking ahead of the clash at Villa Park, here’s what Klopp said when it came to Alisson injury news.

“Two players clash, one gets up one doesn’t – the one who didn’t was Alisson. He cannot play today, we have to further assessment,” Klopp said. “We hope it will go really quick. The international break is coming, we are pretty sure he will not be ready after that.”

With Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane (both tested positive for COVID-19) out, plus Joel Matip also missing and Jordan Henderson just returning from injury, Liverpool’s squad is looking a little thin early in the season.

Adrian is a decent reserve goalkeeper and proved that at the start of last season. However, we saw in Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League last 16 defeat to Atletico Madrid that he isn’t on the same level as Alisson, and he proved that again in the first few minutes against Aston Villa. He passed the ball straight to Jack Grealish to allow him to set up Watkins to score and the entire Liverpool defense looked unsettled with Adrian behind them and not Alisson.

And that’s okay. Alisson is probably the best goalkeeper in the world.

Just how long he is out for remains to be seen but it seems like Alisson could miss the massive Merseyside derby against Everton (Oct. 17) and maybe even the UEFA Champions League group stage opener at Ajax (Oct. 21).

Mourinho: Manchester United ‘couldn’t find solutions to control’ Tottenham

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 1:57 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho knows his team did something special in a historic 6-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.’

“They don’t lose many matches historically at Old Trafford,” Mourinho said. “To lose by six is not every day. Historical victory but at the end three points and a very important three points.”

United controlled the rest of the contest after conceding a first minute penalty, quickly answering Bruno Fernandes’ goal with three in the first half-hour.

Heung-min Son scored twice and Harry Kane had two goals and an assist to join Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier on the score sheet.

It was the first time Man United allowed four goals in a half in their history.

“We prepared ourselves very well, tactically as well as psychologically, so ready that a penalty after one minute didn’t affect the team at all,” Mourinho said. “Some people can say you played against 10 men for a long which is obviously true but for me 11 against 11 we were playing extremely well and they couldn’t find solutions to control us. It was a really, really strong performance.”

Mourinho’s men led 2-1 when United’s Anthony Martial was sent off for a slap to the face of Erik Lamela after the Spurs man elbowed the Argentine in the face.

The Tottenham boss said he didn’t see the offense or video of it, but did loft some quality comments into the ether.

“If somebody can cry about VAR decision, it’s Tottenham,” Mourinho said. “Not just this season, last season. If somebody cannot cry about VAR, it’s Manchester United. The only thing I know is that we played extremely well. I told the players I repeat I repeat and I repeat was that good result would be to win.”

Tottenham was dominant against Newcastle last week and only took a point and have navigated a brutal run of fixtures. Has the Mourinho effect finally taken hold? Maybe, though perhaps the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer affect on Sunday’s match matters just as much after Mourinho’s midfield plan left United in tatters.

Player ratings: Man United v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT
Manchester United – Tottenham player ratings are rough for one side and very good for the other.

I wonder which side fared better?

This was one of the most dramatic encounters we’ve seen in recent Premier League seasons, as the first half saw five goals, one red card and a humiliation of his former club by Jose Mourinho. There is a lot to break down from the 6-1 win for Spurs.

Man United took the lead after one minute via Bruno Fernandes’ penalty kick, but Tanguy Ndombele and Heung-min Son struck back twice, Anthony Martial was sent off, then Son and Harry Kane grabbed one each before Serge Aurier and Kane rubbed further salt into the wounds.

Here is a look at the Manchester United – Tottenham player ratings as there were so many wretched and sensational displays all rolled into one chaotic 90 minutes.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 5 – Didn’t really have much to do aside from picking the ball out of the back of his net six times. One of the only United players who could hold his head high.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 4 – Switched off on the second goal to allow Kane to take a quick free kick and caught out of position so often.

Eric Bailly: 3 – Poor initial header for Spurs’ first goal which put his defense in trouble. Gave the ball away for the fourth. All over the place as he came in for Lindelof. Should have been sent off.

Harry Maguire: 4 – Another horrible, horrible day for the skipper. He’s looked so bad this season. Have his offseason problems had a bigger impact than we thought?

Luke Shaw: 3 – Caught out on the first goal. Should have been sent off late on. Another woeful display and new signing Alex Telles will soon replace him at left back.

Nemanja Matic: 4 – Totally dominated by Ndombele. His experience should have helped them out. It didn’t. Hooked off at half time.

Paul Pogba: 4 – Could have been sent off. Gave the ball away often and he’s yet to play well this season.

Mason Greenwood: 5 – Went close on a few occasions in the first half and worked hard. Subbed off.

Bruno Fernandes: 5 – Scored an early penalty but hooked off at half time. Game bypassed him.

Marcus Rashford: 6 – Hit the post, but was offside, and worked hard, as always.

Anthony Martial: 4 – Lashed out after being hit by Erik Lamela. Sent off harshly. Shouldn’t have reacted but he did.

Substitutions
Scott McTominay (45′ on for Matic): 5 – Worked hard but hardly got on the ball.
Fred (45′ on for Fernandes): 5 – See above.
Donny van de Beek (68′ on for Greenwood): N/A

Tottenham player ratings

Hugo Lloris: 6 – Didn’t have much to do and came for a few crosses well. An easy outing.

Serge Aurier: 8 – Scored a sublime goal in the second half and was involved throughout down the right.

Eric Dier: 7 – Solid enough but Man United still had a few chances behind him in the first half.

Davinson Sanchez: 6 – Gave away a penalty kick early on and needs to be more consistent.

Sergio Reguilon: 7 – Great outing at left back and provided a constant outlet going forward.

Moussa Sissoko: 7 – Did all of the dirty work well and walked all over Pogba.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 8 – Dominant display. Won the ball back so many times. He is back in his stride.

Tanguy Ndombele: 8 – Scored in the first half. Buzzed around Man United’s defense and continued his good form.

Erik Lamela: 6 – Got Martial sent off with a clever piece of sportsmanship and Mourinho smartly took him off at half time.

Harry Kane: 9 – Scored two. Created so many chances. Kane looks sharp and lean. Brilliant display.

Heung-min Son: 9 – Scored two. Constant threat. Could have scored four or five. A surprise inclusion as he was rushed back from injury.

Substitutions
Lucas Moura (45′ on for Lamela): 6 – A threat on the break and added another dimension to Spurs’ attack.
Dele Alli (69′ on for Ndombele): 6 – A few nice flicks and got stuck in.
Ben Davies (73′ on for Son): 6 – Won a penalty kick and as solid as ever.