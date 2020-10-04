More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images
Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Southampton – West Brom: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 5:20 AM EDT
Southampton – West Brom: Southampton is hoping to build a second win into its Premier League season when winless West Bromwich Albion visits St. Mary’s on Sunday (Watch at 7 am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Southampton will feel extra urgency with the knowledge it next faces Chelsea and Everton in league play.

STREAM SOUTHAMPTON – WEST BROM LIVE

West Brom is hoping to build on a 3-3 draw against Chelsea that saw the Baggies take a 3-0 lead (Clearly not trying to build on the second half).

West Brom has conceded 11 goals in three PL matches since promotion from the Championship.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]  

Team news: Southampton – West Brom (INJURY REPORT)

Saints are fully fit as Nathan Redmond is back on the bench and they are unchanged.

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has new signings Branislav Ivanovic and Filip Krovinovic on the bench.

What they’re saying: Southampton – West Brom

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl on the Baggies’ threat“If you know our team and us as staff you know we take every opponent seriously. With our home record, we were definitely not the best so we have to show up now. We had some good games at the end of last season against Man City and Sheffield United. We must be good in possession, be clinical, concentrate when playing against the ball and not give the ball away.”

Slaven Bilic on chasing WBA’s first Premier League win of the season: “So far we’ve played against Leicester, Everton and Chelsea. Leicester and Everton are the only ones who have picked up 9 points from first three games, and Chelsea are Chelsea, a big club. Now we are facing a club that, again, is a Premier League club that is very competitive. They run a lot, they have clinical players up front and also have pace. … But we are planning to take something out of the game, definitely. That is our aim, knowing where we are going and that we have to be on top of our game.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Saints are expected to handle their business with -135 odds to win. A draw is good for +280 while a Baggies win would yield +460.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner

Southampton – West Brom prediction

It’s challenging to ignore Danny Ings as a fantasy player for this weekend given West Brom’s struggles at keeping balls out of the net. Whether Saints will manage the threats of Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson, and Matheus Pereira is an equally interesting questions. We see goals from both sides but a bit too much from Saints in a 2-1 win.

How to watch Southampton – West Brom stream, start time

Kickoff time: 7 am ET Sunday
Online: Peacock Premium

Leicester – West Ham: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2020, 5:17 AM EDT
Leicester – West Ham: David Moyes will miss a second consecutive Premier League game (positive test for COVID-19) when West Ham United take their trip to Leicester City on Sunday (Watch live at 7 am ET, online via Peacock Premium).

LEICESTER – WEST HAM STREAM LIVE

Moyes was absent from last weekend’s 4-0 demolition of Wolverhampton Wanderers, a result which saw the Hammers pick up their first points of the season and largely impress onlookers in a rare instance of quality since Moyes’ appointment last December.

West Ham weren’t the only side to raise eyebrows with a shocking upset last weekend; they weren’t even the side with the most shocking upset of the weekend. That award undoubtedly goes to Leicester, who toppled Manchester City 5-2 and undeniably inserted themselves into the top-four race once again.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]  

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester – West Ham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leicester – West Ham (INJURY REPORT)

Leicester – QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Praet (knee) | OUT: Ricardo Pereira (knee), Filip Benkovic (groin), Wilfred Ndidi (groin)

West Ham – OUT: Ryan Fredericks (thigh)

What they’re saying: Leicester – West Ham

Brendan Rodgers, on hopeful debutant Cengiz Under: “He’s available for the squad. We’ve seen his quality. He wants to run in behind. There’s going to be a period of adaptation for him. The intensity is different to what he’s used to. He’ll settle in over the next few weeks.

Interim manager Alan Irvine, on facing Leicester: “It is a huge test. Leicester have started the season extremely well and have a lot of very talented players, a lot of pace and it will be a real test going there. As Wolves was, though, and Arsenal the week before. Everybody saw the fixtures when they came out and went, ‘Oh, they look difficult’ but any fixture is in the Premier League. If we have the same level of performance as we had in the last two Premier League games, then we will be competitive.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The oddsmakers appear to have bought into the Hammers’ (+380) win over Wolves, as the Foxes (-150) are sizably nowhere near the favorites one would expect of the current table-toppers facing a side that finished 16th last season and failed to even show up for their first two games this season. The draw is currently available at +300.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner

Prediction: Leicester – West Ham

Leicester are likely to find acres of space between and behind the West Ham defense — something they did unbelievably well against Man City, and something Wolves were unable to take advantage of — through Jamie Vardy and midfielder maestros Youri Tielemans and James Maddison. The only way for West Ham to slow down the Leicester attack will be to put so many players behind the ball that they can no longer attack at the other end of the field. Leicester 2-0 West Ham.

How to watch Leicester – West Ham stream and start time

Kickoff: 7 am ET Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Bundesliga wrap: USMNT’s Reyna gets three assists; RB Leipzig top of the table

Bundesliga
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 3, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in the Bundesliga, where Gio Reyna tallied three assists and RB Leipzig leapfrogged their way to the top of the table…

[ MORE: Lyon confirm Arsenal, Barcelona targets Aouar, Depay to stay ]

Dortmund 4-0 Freiburg

Budding American sensation Reyna bagged himself a hat trick of assists (WATCH ALL THREE ASSISTS HERE) on Saturday, as set up Dortmund’s first three goals — two for Erling Haaland and for Emre Can — in a 4-0 rout of Freiburg.

The goals were Haaland’s third and fourth of the league season, and he picked up the assist on the lone goal not set up by Reyna, scored by Felix Passlack in second-half stoppage time.

If nothing else, it was a strong bounce-back performance and result following last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Augsburg. Dortmund sit third in the Bundesliga table after three games played. They trail leaders RB Leipzig by a point.

RB Leipzig 4-0 Schalke

Speaking of Leipzig and also of 4-0 victories, this one came at the expense of bruised, battered and bottom-of-the-table Schalke.

Can Bozdogan kicked off the demolition job with an own goal in the 31st minute, and that was the opening of the floodgates that Schalke certainly did not need. Angeliño made it 2-0 in the 35th, and Willi Orban made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time.

Marcel Halstenberg converted from the penalty spot in the 80th, and Leipzig hardly broke a sweat as they took the top spot in the table.

Other Bundesliga results

Union Berlin 4-0 Mainz (Friday)
Kolk 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach
Stuttgart 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Hoffenheim

Sunday’s Bundesliga schedule

Wolfsburg v Augsburg — 9:30 am ET
Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin — 12 pm ET

Bundesliga standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 RB Leipzig 3 2 1 0 8 2 6 2-0-0 0-1-0 7
 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 2 1 0 6 3 3 1-1-0 1-0-0 7
 Borussia Dortmund 3 2 0 1 7 2 5 2-0-0 0-0-1 6
 Augsburg 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 1-0-0 1-0-0 6
 Hoffenheim 3 2 0 1 8 5 3 1-0-0 1-0-1 6
 Werder Bremen 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 1-0-1 1-0-0 6
 Stuttgart 3 1 1 1 7 5 2 0-1-1 1-0-0 4
 Union Berlin 3 1 1 1 6 4 2 1-0-1 0-1-0 4
 Arminia Bielefeld 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 1-0-0 0-1-1 4
 Monchengladbach 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 0-1-0 1-0-1 4
 Freiburg 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3 0-1-0 1-0-1 4
 Bayern Munich 2 1 0 1 9 4 5 1-0-0 0-0-1 3
 Hertha BSC 2 1 0 1 5 4 1 0-0-1 1-0-0 3
 Bayer Leverkusen 3 0 3 0 2 2 0 0-1-0 0-2-0 3
 Wolfsburg 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 0-1-0 0-1-0 2
 1. FC Koln 3 0 0 3 3 7 -4 0-0-2 0-0-1 0
 Mainz 05 3 0 0 3 2 11 -9 0-0-1 0-0-2 0
 Schalke 04 3 0 0 3 1 15 -14 0-0-1 0-0-2 0

Juventus could force virus-hit Napoli to forfeit match

Juventus - Napoli
Photo by Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
Associated PressOct 3, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
TURIN, Italy (AP) Juventus could force virus-hit Napoli to forfeit the Serie A match between the two teams on Sunday.

[ MORE: Lyon confirm Arsenal, Barcelona targets Aouar, Depay to stay ]

Defending champion Juventus issued a statement Saturday saying its players will go onto the field for the game against Napoli despite its opponents reportedly being banned from traveling because of coronavirus cases.

This could force Napoli to forfeit the match 3-0.

Two Napoli players have tested positive for COVID-19 and Italian media reported that local health authorities prohibited the team from traveling on Saturday and ordered the team and staff to self-isolate.

Sunday’s match in Turin has not been officially postponed and the Italian league’s protocol for COVID cases is the same as UEFA rules. If a team has 13 available players, including at least one goalkeeper, the game can go ahead.

[ VIDEO: USMNT’s Gio Reyna grabs hat trick of assists in Dortmund win ]

“Juventus Football Club announces that the First Team will take to the field for the Juventus-Napoli match tomorrow at 20:45, as foreseen by the Serie A League calendar,” read a statement by Juventus on its website and social media channels.

Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, just a day after teammate Piotr Zielinski and a squad staff member tested positive.

There has been constant testing at the club after Napoli played Genoa last weekend. More than 20 Genoa players and staff members have tested positive.

Genoa’s match at Torino on Saturday had already been postponed.

Juventus has reported that two staff members have coronavirus but that “these are neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff.”

Alex Morgan: More USWNT stars keen to experience WSL

Alex Morgan
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT
Alex Morgan is ready for her Tottenham debut and the USWNT superstar is certainly a big fan of the FA Women’s Super League in England and sees it as an ideal place for American players to continue their careers.

Morgan, 31, will be in the squad for Spurs’ trip to Manchester City on Sunday (watch live, 7:30am ET online via NBCSports.com) and ahead of her expected debut a huge number of journalists spoke to her at length on a Zoom press conference.

[ MORE: How to watch WSL in the USA

The forward was asked by ProSoccerTalk if she’s had a lot of interest from other USWNT teammates about what the WSL is like and if they wanted to join the growing league as Morgan lauded the fact that Premier League giants are pouring money and resources into the women’s game.

“Yeah, I think some of the girls are quite bummed about the transfer windows being closed here,” Alex Morgan laughed. “But, yeah, I’ve talked to so many of my teammates back in the U.S. and everyone just wants to play, you know, everyone wants to go back to normal. Normalcy, I don’t know if there is such a thing moving forward, but as much as we can get back to playing football that’s the most important thing for us.

“And so everyone is in their own situation, their own unique situation and has to figure it out. I’m hopeful that regardless of if they play internationally or stay in the U.S., if they’re given the opportunity to keep playing, you know, because it’s been tough and even with FIFA windows the U.S. hasn’t really got an opportunity to get together yet.”

Alex Morgan to Tottenham
Getty Images

With Morgan headlining a group of five USWNT stars moving from the NWSL to the WSL this summer — Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis are at Man City, while Tobin Heath and Christen Press have joined Man United — is this a sign of things to come?

“I think that a lot of us just want to follow the football,” Alex Morgan explained to ProSoccerTalk. “And right now that’s the WSL. There are also a couple of players in Sweden, there’s some players I heard about that were planning to play in the NWSL from Lyon that decided to stay there because of the pandemic. I am hopeful that the NWSL gets back on their two feet, like I’m sure that they will and continues to have a very competitive league.

“But right now, the WSL has done really well. Handily, I think that obviously Britain is in a different position than the US with the pandemic. So I think that has given the WSL a platform to be able to resume play and start fresh with the new season quite quickly. But I think, yeah, when you follow the football and follow where the quality is, you know, you’re seeing from all the signings that it’s here right now.”

‘Right here, right now’ – Fatboy Slim, 1999.

That would be the WSL anthem, right now, as the arrival of Alex Morgan and others will further showcase what the top-flight of women’s soccer in England has to offer. The USWNT stars may only be around for a year or so until the NWSL schedule is back to normal back home, but there’s no doubt that England’s top-flight is proving it is the most exciting women’s league in the world right now.