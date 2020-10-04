More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Tottenham hammers sorry Manchester United at Old Trafford

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United – Tottenham: Tottenham Hotspur throttled brutal 10-man Manchester United to the tune of a 6-1 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Heung-min Son scored twice and Harry Kane had two goals and an assist to join Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier on the score sheet.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]  

Bruno Fernandes scored a first-half penalty for United, who saw Anthony Martial sent off with the score 2-1 in the 28th minute.

It was the first time Man United allowed four goals in a half in their history.

Tottenham pulls into fifth, the head of four teams on seven points. United is 16th with three points in three league outings.

You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.

Manchester United – Tottenham notes and numbers

1. Best Spurs half under Mourinho? Few teams look better than Tottenham when their tails are up. Heung-min Son and Harry Kane scoring goals in heaps is nothing new. In fact this is the second time they’ve rattled an opponent this year. But the numbers on their first half dominance at Old Trafford are nuts (SofaScore):

  • 13 shots
  • five on target
  • 10 in the box
  • Three big chances
  • 8-of-8 dribbles
  • 14-4 advantage in tackles

Unpacking that crazy start is tough but hand Mourinho a drink of his choosing for choosing the 3-man midfield of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, and Tanguy Ndombele. The hard men were too much for a disinterested Paul Pogba and slowed Nemanja Matic.

2. Worst United half under Solskjaer ever?: Tottenham deserves credit for picking itself up after a first-minute penalty and absolutely throttling Manchester United at Old Trafford, crowd or not.

And as much as United saw a red card to Anthony Martial which was about acting as much as anything, they could’ve been down two men for Eric Bailly’s atrocious step on a prone Kane’s heel.

Sloppy, disorganized, classless, and just plain bad. This was the latest episode of “Bruno Needs Help,” which is crazy given the attacking talent (Marcus Rashford had some moments).

3. Heinous Harry and Base Bailly: There will be a temptation to blame Paul Pogba but the Frenchman still was stuck into 17 duels and had three tackles to go with two interceptions.

There were so many poor performances from United but their center backs were the worst. A shambles typified by miserable decision making and execution on Ndombele’s opener, Maguire was barely existent. Bailly was the better of the pair but it was about temperament not football for him. The Ivorian could’ve been sent off twice here’s how they finished number wise.

Maguire’s numbers over 90 minutes: one interception, 3 of 5 duels, one error leading to goal.

Man of the Match

After being held without a goal or assist in a 1-0 loss to Everton on opening day, Harry Kane has a goal, assist, or both in every match besides a 20-minute cameo in the League Cup win over Chelsea which saw him score the decisive sixth penalty.

Kane’s numbers this season (PL only between parentheses)

  • Matches: 8 (4)
  • Minutes: 569 (354)
  • Goals: 8 (3)
  • Assists: 7 (6)

Manchester United – Tottenham recap

United won a penalty within 40 seconds as Bruno Fernandes’ marvelous passing sent Anthony Martial through on goal and Davinson Sanchez got a piece of the Frenchman.

Fernandes’ hopping penalty run-up may be solved soon but it wasn’t Sunday. 1-0.

It was level before the clock hit 4:00, Harry Maguire’s awful header allowing Erik Lamale to pester United’s back line enough for Ndombele to smash home the loose ball from close range.

Make it three goals in seven minutes for this bonkers game, as Son raced between Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw on a Harry Kane quick restart to finish past David De Gea in style.

Fernandes slipped Rashford through for a shot that hit the far post in the 20th minute, though the AR’s flag was up.

Son had a mistouch on a 26th-minute breakaway and De Gea intervened before making a save on Serge Aurier within a minute. Then Ndombele tested De Gea before Lamela missed wide of the frame.

Martial was then sent off after slapping Lamela in the chin from behind. The Argentine elbowed him in a pre-corner kick scrum and it wouldn’t have been surprising if both were sent off or Martial’s offense pardoned to a yellow (although laws of the game…).

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Halftime subs of Fred and Scott McTominay to shore up the midfield made sense for United, right up until Hojbjerg hit a perfect pass behind the remaining Pogba for a sprinting Aurier to blast past De Gea.

United’s Spanish keeper denied Kane in the 72nd, but the big striker got his second from the spot in the 79th after a sliding Pogba was whistled for a handball in the box.

3 things we learned: Man United v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United – Tottenham was one of the most dramatic encounters we’ve seen in recent Premier League seasons, as the first half saw five goals, one red card and a humiliation of his former club by Jose Mourinho.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ] 

There is a lot to break down from Manchester United – Tottenham and the 6-1 win for Spurs.

Man United took the lead after one minute via Bruno Fernandes’ penalty kick, but Tanguy Ndombele and Heung-min Son struck back twice, Anthony Martial was sent off, then Son and Harry Kane grabbed one each before Serge Aurier and Kane rubbed further salt into the wounds.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here is a look at what we learned from Manchester United – Tottenham in a game which had pretty much everything in the first 45 minutes alone.

Martial red card unjust, but problems were plentiful before that

Anthony Martial should not have been sent off, should he? Yes, he flicked Erik Lamela in the face (see the video below) and he was sent off more for reacting and by the letter of the law rather than for striking out with excessive force. Lamela played him a treat. Lamela nudged him and elbowed him under his chin and Martial reacted. He shouldn’t have, of course, but both players should have been booked after a VAR review and that should have been that. Truth be told, Tottenham were already ripping Man United apart before Martial was sent off. At 2-1 up and when Man United had 11 players on the pitch they were hemorrhaging chances. Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire were all over the place. Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka switched off. The midfield was obliterated. Man United should not have been reduced to 10 men but that wasn’t the biggest problem here. It just magnified all their problems.

 Manchester United defenders floundering as pressure builds

Heading into the final 24 hours of the summer transfer window it is clear that the pressure is building on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United. They look set to sign left back Alex Telles from FC Porto and free agent forward Edinson Cavani, but that’s it. Surely they need extra defensive reinforcements?

Last season they had the third best defensive record in the Premier League but this season they were smacked 3-1 by Crystal Palace in their opener, somehow won 3-2 at Brighton (after Brighton hit the woodwork five times) and then shipped six against Tottenham. Victor Lindelof was dropped after mistakes galore and Maguire has made some huge errors, while Shaw, Bailly and Wan-Bissaka haven’t been good enough. David de Gea couldn’t do much on Sunday but questions will be asked as to exactly why Solskjaer wasn’t backed in the transfer window this summer to sign a new central defender in Dayot Upamecano and Kalidou Koulibaly. Heck, they even missed out on Reguilon, Bale and Thiago Alcantara who have all moved to the PL.

With an obsession over signing Jadon Sancho, and one which seems like it will be unsuccessful, United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward hasn’t backed Solskjaer this summer even though Man United are said to be in a strong financial position and were building from a position of strength as they returned to the Champions League. This should have been the summer when Man United kicked on to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City. Instead they’re in turmoil.

Razor-sharp Harry Kane the creator dominates as Tottenham hit stride

The story will be about Manchester United’s dramatic collapse, but let’s not overlook how ruthless Spurs were. In a week which saw them beat Chelsea on penalties on Tuesday, then beat Maccabi Haifa 7-2 in the Europa League on Thursday to seal group stage qualification, Spurs were rampant as they smashed six past Man United.

Harry Kane created havoc by dropping deeper and he already has six assists this season, one short of his personal best of seven which came in 2016-17. With Son, Lamela and Ndomble running off Kane, there were so many options for him to pass the ball to and the England captain once again showcased his incredible creative talents on top of his goalscoring ability.

Jose Mourinho has this Tottenham side hungry and the fact they’ve had so many games early in the season may have made them fitter and sharper. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon look like fine signings and with Gareth Bale to come, Spurs have totally changed their narrative in a matter of weeks after the opening day defeat to Everton. Credit to Mourinho, as his powerful side dominated Manchester United.

Arteta update on Arsenal transfers; defends ownership

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal transfer news is plentiful and heading into the final 24 hours or so of the summer transfer window, Mikel Arteta has revealed an update on the latest Arsenal transfer news.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA

Following their 2-1 win against Sheffield United, their third win in four games to start the Premier League season, Arteta was asked about the latest update on Arsenal transfer news.

“We know exactly what we want to do and we’re trying our best to finalize the deals we want,” Arteta said. “Let’s see what happens. I cannot comment [on players]. At the moment there is nothing definite.”

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, while a move for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar appears to be off.

You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.

Arteta stopped short of confirming that new players will arrive and when asked about Arsenal fans being frustrated by a lack of new signings, he staunchly supported technical director Edu and the ownership group led by Stan Kroenke.

I don’t know. What I can guarantee is we are doing our maximum. I cannot discuss the players we want. We recognise certain positions we are short in numbers and quality,” Arteta said. “Believe me, believe me. The ownership, the board, Edu and myself are doing everything we can. I have 100 per cent backing from them. It is not just words, it is reality.”

In short, Arteta is trying to cut the ownership some slack as Arsenal’s fans continue to hit out against Kroenke on social media.

So far this summer they’ve signed Gabriel at center back, a back-up goalkeeper in Runar Alex Runarsson, Willian on a free transfer and added Dani Ceballos on loan. Plus previous loan deals for Cedric and Pablo Mari were made permanent.

With Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and others signing new deals this summer, Arsenal have tried to keep their squad together but there’s no doubt Arteta needs to add a new midfielder before the deadline tomorrow, plus move on plenty of deadwood on loan or permanently.

AT HALF: First-half chaos in 5-goal, red card Man United – Spurs (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 12:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

An erratic start to Manchester United – Tottenham saw four goals and a red card in about a half hour’s worth of play at Old Trafford.

Then one more for fun, as Jose Mourinho’s Spurs lead his former team 4-1 at the break on a Heung-min Son brace.

Harry Kane, Son, and Tanguy Ndombele answered a first-minute penalty from Bruno Fernandes, with only one of the goals coming after Anthony Martial was sent off for a pre-corner kick slap of Erik Lamela.

STREAM MANCHESTER UNITED – TOTTENHAM LIVE

First of all, what do you think of this red card?

United won a penalty within 40 seconds as Bruno Fernandes’ marvelous passing sent Anthony Martial through on goal and Davinson Sanchez got a piece of the Frenchman.

Fernandes’ hopping penalty run-up may be solved soon but it wasn’t Sunday. 1-0.

It was level before the clock hit 4:00, Harry Maguire’s awful header allowing Erik Lamale to pester United’s back line enough for Ndombele to smash home the loose ball from close range.

Make it three goals in seven minutes for this bonkers game, as Son raced between Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw on a Harry Kane quick restart to finish past David De Gea in style.

Martial was then sent off for a retaliatory slap to Lamela, Son and Kane adding goals before the break.

Wolves get Neto goal, hold on against misfiring Fulham

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 11:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Wolves – Fulham: Pedro Neto’s second-half goal was enough for Wolves to outlast cagey but misfiring Fulham at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

Wolves improve to 2W-2L on the season and sit 12th this young Premier League season.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]  

Aboubakar Kamara missed a massive late chance to make it 1-1 as Fulham joins Sheffield United as 0-4 teams following the conclusion of Wolves – Fulham.

You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.

Three things we learned from Wolves – Fulham:

1. Fulham needs to find finish: Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola had a very good day, but the difference today was finishing. Aboubakar Kamara missed a huge chance to score for Fulham, who will feel they should’ve earned at least a point after winning the possession battle. Aleksandar Mitrovic also needs to find the mark with his shots, but his work on Kamara’s miss was enough to bag a point.

2. Americans Abroad: Having earned positive reviews going 90 minutes in a trio of League Cup outings, USMNT left back Antonee Robinson earned his first Premier League start and did not disappoint. Robinson was very active on the left side and was bailed out once early by Alphonse Areola when he was a step slow in following a rebound. He made a terrific block just before Wolves scored and made four clearances, two interceptions, and a tackle. Robinson also won 6-of-11 duels, passed at 88 percent, and completed two long passes.

Fulham veteran Tim Ream had an okay day in the loss, completing 55-of-59 passes including four of five long balls. He couldn’t get full purchase on a challenging clearance just before Robinson’s block and Wolves’ goal but it’s hard to fault him today.

3. Wolves get win without top performance: Wolves sometimes couldn’t manufacture points in last season’s slow start to Premier League play. Sunday was a different story, as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men kept plugging away until they found a goal against a Fulham team which has struggled to stop opponents. They dodged a bullet with Kamara’s miss, but still were stout enough to keep hold of the points.

Man of the Match

Neto gets it, but both goalkeepers are on his heels.

Wolves – Fulham recap

USMNT left back Antonee Robinson made his first PL start and was one of the stories of the first 20 minutes, zipping down Wolves’ right side and combining with his teammates.

Alphonse Areola made a terrific double save in the 27th minute, getting low to palm away Pedro Neto’s drive through traffic before popping up deny Nelson Semedo when Robinson was caught shot-watching.

Areola was again wise to Wolves’ threat in the 55th, moments before Wolves found their Neto breakthrough.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Ream’s lunging partial clearance turned into a Wolves rip that a sliding Robinson blocked, only to see Neto sting the rebound across goal and inside the far post.

Aleksander Mitrovic ran onto a terrific pass from Ademola Lookman, who set up Aboubakar Kamara for a shot right into the hands of Rui Patricio in the 73rd.