Transfer news: Dembele to Man United; Bayern’s big bid for Hudson-Odoi

By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT
Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Man United pondering Ousmane Dembele at a discounted price, Chelsea rejecting Bayern Munich’s big bid for Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Barca returning with another bid for Eric Garcia…

You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.

Man United offered discounted Dembele

In their quest to sign someone — at this point, virtually anyone — as a well-known attacker this transfer window, Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention to Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele. According to reports, Barcelona have offered Dembele to United at a discounted price — believed to be in the region of $77 million — just three years after arriving from Borussia Dortmund for well over $100 million. With Jadon Sancho a virtual lock to remain at Dortmund this season, it’s now a matter of how desperate United will get ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

Bayern bid for Hudson-Odoi rejected

Chelsea have reportedly rejected Bayern’s loan bid, with a $90-million option to buy, for Hudson-Odoi. Despite adding Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech to his attacking numbers this summer, manager Frank Lampard is said to be at the forefront of the club’s push to keep Hudson-Odoi in west London.

Barcelona back for Man City’s Garcia

Elsewhere in rumors involving Barcelona, the La Liga giants have reportedly returned with another bid for Man City defender Eric Garcia, who will be out of contract in the summer and wishes to return to the club he joined at the age of 7. Garcia spent nearly 10 years at Barcelona before moving to City in 2017. Barca’s latest bid is believed to be more than $17 million.

Bakayoko to Napoli on loan

Tiemoue Bakayoko is reportedly set to make another loan move away from Chelsea, with Napoli his likely landing spot this time around. It’ll be Bakayoko’s third loan to three different clubs since he moved to Stamford Bridge for $56 million in the summer of 2017.

Klopp: Liverpool made ‘history, but the wrong type’ in Villa defeat

By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT
On the one hand, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp knows his side made history on Sunday; on the other hand, he is well aware that losing 7-2 to Aston Villa is “the wrong type” of history for the defending Premier League champions to be making.

Credit to Klopp, though, as he didn’t make it all about Liverpool’s poor showing and rightly praised Villa for a sensational performance spearheaded by hat-trick hero Ollie Watkins. He did, however, readily admit that his side “lost the plot” and were their own worst enemies on Sunday — quotes from the BBC:

“Who wants to lose 7-2? Years ago, we told ourselves we wanted to create history. That was history, but obviously the wrong type.

“Aston Villa were so good. Watkins, wow, and of course when you give the ball to Jack [Grealish], in a one-on-one situation on the left, he can go either way and create chances.”

“Explain [the result], I’m not sure, but I can tell you what I saw. For different reasons, Aston Villa did really well, forced all the mistakes that we made. The game had a specific direction — the first goal had an impact, but it shouldn’t. We conceded goals like that in the past, but the reaction wasn’t good, and we lost the plot.

“Our creating in the last third was really good — we didn’t score but it was really good. Every time Villa won the ball, they counter-attacked and our attempts to stop it were below average. We changed the system slightly at halftime to make it easier for the boys, maybe. We had good moments but our good moments led to nothing, but their good moments always led to a big chance or a goal and that makes a difference. All the things you should not do in a football game, we did tonight, but all the credit to Aston Villa they forced us to do it.”

Asked why he felt his side “lost the plot” against Villa, Klopp couldn’t quite put his finger on why things went wrong; only that they did indeed go very, very wrong.

“It was unexpected, but it happened tonight. For me it wasn’t a specific moment, we put all our rubbish things and mistakes in one game and hopefully we can start again. Tonight wasn’t sloppy, it was just bad. I have to admit that, but I can’t change it. I would love to have a training session tomorrow and Tuesday and to talk about it, but the boys go back off to international duty. Hopefully, they come back healthy and we use the two days to prepare for Everton.”

Aston Villa’s Watkins ‘can’t believe’ hat trick against Liverpool

By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT
Hat-trick hero Ollie Watkins is over the moon, and understandably a bit in shock, after Aston Villa thumped Liverpool 7-2 on Sunday.

Speaking in television interviews after the game, OllieWatkins revealed that he “can’t believe” he’d scored against the defending Premier League champions — let alone that he did so three times — nor the result which undoubtedly goes down as the shock result of the season thus far. At the same time, he lamented the fact that perhaps he should have scored more than three goals after wasting a chance or two in the second half — quotes from the BBC:

“I can’t believe it, really. Getting one goal is good, but three is unbelievable. I think 1-0 up gives us confidence, we grew into the game and punished them. I came away with a hat trick but think I could have got more. It is bittersweet.”

“I think when the first one went in I pinched myself a bit because of how early it was. I’m delighted to contribute and that we won at the end of the day.

“It’s unbelievable to score and get a hat trick. Before the game, I wouldn’t have thought that I’d score three. After the first one I grew in confidence, but I probably should have scored more than three in the end. I’d back myself to score some of the chances that I missed.

“We saw how high they play and the game plan was to get in behind and you could see that it worked. We fancied ourselves today, but I’m not sure we thought it would have been that score. It was more about making sure they couldn’t pass through us and we all worked hard and it showed tonight.”

Manager Dean Smith, who previously worked with Watkins at Brentford, didn’t sound as surprised as his star pupil as he took a mini-victory lap for a piece of transfer business well done.

“People have questioned Ollie Watkins’ price. That has probably trebled now.”

Furthermore, Ollie Watkins’ three goals on Sunday were his first three PL goals since arriving at Villa for a club-record transfer fee of $36 million last month. The 24-year-old forward — perhaps a future England international? — had previously scored two goals across a pair of League Cup games this season.

Aston Villa demolish defending champs Liverpool, 7-2

By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT
Aston Villa – Liverpool stood head and shoulders above the rest as the shock result of the still-young 2020-21 Premier League season — a season already full of shocking results — as Villa pumped the defending champions 7-2 at Villa Park on Sunday.

Ollie Watkins bagged a first-half hat trick, starting after four minutes, to pace Dean Smith’s side to its improbable victory. Jack Grealish amassed a hat trick of his own — of assists — along with two more goals.

The result leaves just two clubs — Everton, who have won all four of their games, and Villa, who have played only three — with 100-percent records.

Sunday also marked the first time in club history that Liverpool conceded seven goals in a PL game and the first time in a league game since 1963.

3 things we learned: Aston Villa – Liverpool

1. No one is safe this season: A quick list of eyebrow-raising results in 2020-21 (and we’re only four weeks into the season): Liverpool 4-3 Leeds; Man United 1-3 Crystal Palace; West Brom 3-3 Chelsea; Man City 2-5 Leicester City; West Ham 4-0 Wolves; Leeds 1-1 Man City; Leicester 0-3 West Ham; Man United 1-6 Tottenham; and now, finally, Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool.

2. Counter-attacks and set pieces: Of the seven goals Aston Villa scored on Sunday, five came as the direct result of either a counter-attack or a set piece. Neither of the two which originated from set pieces were the traditional set-piece goal in which the ball is played in and scored immediately thereafter, but after multiple failed clearances and second chances. The three that came on counter-attacks were down to sloppy possession and painfully slow defensive rotations. While 7-2 looks horrific on paper, Klopp will see those errors as something he can fix with focused training and a better mentality from his players.

3. Alisson vital to Liverpool’s system: Beyond the fact he’s arguably the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment, Alisson also happens to be the perfect for Liverpool and how Klopp wants them to play. Calm and comfortable on the ball in virtually any situation, he plays Liverpool out of trouble and starts meaningful possession upfield without having to boot it upfield into 50-50 aerial duels. It’s an invaluable piece of the puzzle for a team that strangles opponents with possession and scoring chances. On a day in which the Reds conceded seven times and Adrian was at fault for just one, it’s a bit harsh to focus solely on him, but it’s undeniably something to keep an eye on going forward.

Liverpool’s night began in the worst possible way as Adrian, who was thrust into the team and could be there for some time to come with Alisson out injured, sent a wayward pass straight to Grealish inside his own penalty area and watched helplessly as Grealish cut it back to Watkins for a simple finish and 1-0 lead after four minutes.

Watkins doubled Aston Villa’s lead in the 22nd minute, and this time he had lots to do all on his own. Again, it was Grealish who released the club-record signing down the left wing, but it was all Watkins who skated past Joe Gomez one-on-one and created a full yard of space for a shot near the penalty spot. Watkins’ finish — high and inside the far post — was sublime.

The 2-0 scoreline last 10 minutes, until Liverpool well and truly woke up. Mohamed Salah was perhaps a bit fortunate to see the ball fall to him 12 yards from goal after Naby Keita’s effort was blocked, but Salah was ruthlessly clinical with his left foot to make it 2-1.

Two minutes later, it was 3-1. John McGinn’s left-footed volley took a wicked deflection off Virgil van Dijk and left Adrian completely wrong-footed as the ball bounced over the goal line.

Four minutes later, it was 4-1 and Watkins had his hat trick. Ross Barkley curled a dangerous free kick to the back post where Trezeguet half-volleyed back across the face of goal and Watkins arrived just in time to head it past Adrian.

Barkley marked his debut with a goal of his won in the 55th minute, punishing Gomez for a poor giveaway in midfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold provided the deflection that sent the ball quickly looping high and falling back below the crossbar just as quickly.

Salah pulled a goal back for Liverpool right on the hour mark, giving him 99 PL goals, but the rout was hardly over.

Yet another deflection forced Adrian to pick the ball out of his own net in the 66th minute. Grealish cut inside from the left wing and sent a far-post curler off Fabinho’s midsection and watched in delight as the ball snuck inside the near post for 6-2.

Grealish dealt the final blow to make it 7-2 with a breakaway chance in the 76th.

USMNT prospect Richards assists Lewandowski in 1st Bayern Munich start

Chris Richards Bayern
Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT
Ask future USMNT man Chris Richards what was most memorable about his first Bayern Munich start in the Bundesliga and he may provide any number of answers.

Among them: His assist to Robert Lewandowski, subbing out with injury, and the fact that two of Lewandowski’s four goals came after Bayern had thrown away 2-0 and 3-2 leads.

USMNT prospect and Alabama-born Richards, 20, is a center back but has played some right back. He started wide after going 14 minutes in that spot during a German Super Cup win over Borussia Dortmund during the week.

Richards assisted one of Robert Lewandowski’s four goals before limping off with an injury in what went from 2-0 up to 2-2 to a 4-3 win in stunning fashion

The American came off after 65 minutes as part of a triple Bayern Munich substitution. The hosts led 2-1 at the time, having conceded a 59th-minute goal to Jhon Cordoba.

Lewandowski answered Matheus Cunha’s 71st-minute equalizer in the 85th to make it 3-2.

The fun wasn’t done. After Hertha made it 3-3 through Jessic Ngamkan with his first touch of the game, Lewandowski use da stoppage-time goal to provide the final score line.

Richards had three key passes over his 65 minutes, passing at 90 percent and completing all three of his crosses.

Here’s Richards’ assist. Not bad to say it set up a great goal from one of the game’s all-time great center forwards.