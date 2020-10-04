Transfer news: Partey to Chelsea, Kean to PSG, Cavani-Man Utd latest

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Partey to Chelsea. Cavani to Manchester United. Moise Kean to PSG.

There are big names in the Premier League transfer rumor mill one day before the deadline slams shut in England.

All Champions League sides, how much will Chelsea, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain add before the close of business?

Thomas Partey to Chelsea

Picture Roman Abramovich signing T.I.’s “Whatever You Like” to Frank Lampard. It’s not improbable.

Chelsea is being linked with a shocking purchase of Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, the Arsenal-linked midfielder who could make it an even 4000 suitcases of gold bricks cashed in by the Blues’ owner this transfer window.

The move wouldn’t be shocking in that Chelsea spent again, but that Partey is the exact sort of player the Gunners need right now and represent a gut punch heard across London.

It also wouldn’t be surprising if this is agent-driven in the hopes of either getting Arsenal to raise its price tag to meet the reported $58 million release clause.

Partey’s father said in April that Arsenal had been looking into a move and the links continued all summer and well into the fall. How badly does Partey want to leave, with Atleti looking capable of challenging for La Liga’s crown following the capture of Luis Suarez?

The 27-times capped Ghanaian has 10 goals for the Black Stars. This would be a huge get for the Gunners or another way for the Blues to lower its average age without missing a beat.

That could bring Chelsea’s spend to over $300 million this summer after the Blues spent big on Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy, and Ben Chilwell.

Cavani to Manchester United

The latest on Edinson Cavani says that Manchester United could sign the Uruguayan as early as Sunday.

The 33-year-old striker is reportedly on his way to Manchester after sitting out the first month of the European season while seeking a new home as a free agent.

Cavani scored seven goals with three assists in around 1100 minutes last season, which was riddled by injuries before the striker decided not to return to the club after the coronavirus pause.

He scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for PSG after bagging 104 for Napoli. Cavani also has 50 goals in 116 caps for Uruguay.

If you’re wondering, the big man’s had some good days against Premier League opposition:

Cavani versus Chelsea: 3G+2A in six matches

versus Man City: 3G in four matches

versus Liverpool: 2A in four matches

versus Arsenal: 2G in two matches

Kean to PSG

Moise Kean’s challenging time at Goodison Park may be done for a year or longer.

Everton’s 20-year-old Italian striker may head on loan to Paris Saint-Germain this season, the ex-Juventus starlet unable to find much time under Carlo Ancelotti.

Sky Sports says there could be an buy option for Les Parisiens at the end of the loan.

Kean scored against Salford City and Fleetwood Town in the League Cup but has managed just 13 minutes in PL play this season after scoring twice with two assists in just over 1000 minutes last season.

The talent is clearly there but Kean has now been able to do much at all since scoring six goals in a six-Serie A match run for Max Allegri in 2019.

