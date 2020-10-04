USMNT prospect Richards assists Lewandowski in 1st Bayern Munich start

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United – Tottenham player ratings are rough for one side and very good for the other.

I wonder which side fared better?

This was one of the most dramatic encounters we’ve seen in recent Premier League seasons, as the first half saw five goals, one red card and a humiliation of his former club by Jose Mourinho. There is a lot to break down from the 6-1 win for Spurs.

Man United took the lead after one minute via Bruno Fernandes’ penalty kick, but Tanguy Ndombele and Heung-min Son struck back twice, Anthony Martial was sent off, then Son and Harry Kane grabbed one each before Serge Aurier and Kane rubbed further salt into the wounds.

Here is a look at the Manchester United – Tottenham player ratings as there were so many wretched and sensational displays all rolled into one chaotic 90 minutes.



Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 5 – Didn’t really have much to do aside from picking the ball out of the back of his net six times. One of the only United players who could hold his head high.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 4 – Switched off on the second goal to allow Kane to take a quick free kick and caught out of position so often.

Eric Bailly: 3 – Poor initial header for Spurs’ first goal which put his defense in trouble. Gave the ball away for the fourth. All over the place as he came in for Lindelof. Should have been sent off.

Harry Maguire: 4 – Another horrible, horrible day for the skipper. He’s looked so bad this season. Have his offseason problems had a bigger impact than we thought?

Luke Shaw: 3 – Caught out on the first goal. Should have been sent off late on. Another woeful display and new signing Alex Telles will soon replace him at left back.

Nemanja Matic: 4 – Totally dominated by Ndombele. His experience should have helped them out. It didn’t. Hooked off at half time.

Paul Pogba: 4 – Could have been sent off. Gave the ball away often and he’s yet to play well this season.

Mason Greenwood: 5 – Went close on a few occasions in the first half and worked hard. Subbed off.

Bruno Fernandes: 5 – Scored an early penalty but hooked off at half time. Game bypassed him.

Marcus Rashford: 6 – Hit the post, but was offside, and worked hard, as always.

Anthony Martial: 4 – Lashed out after being hit by Erik Lamela. Sent off harshly. Shouldn’t have reacted but he did.

Substitutions

Scott McTominay (45′ on for Matic): 5 – Worked hard but hardly got on the ball.

Fred (45′ on for Fernandes): 5 – See above.

Donny van de Beek (68′ on for Greenwood): N/A

Tottenham player ratings

Hugo Lloris: 6 – Didn’t have much to do and came for a few crosses well. An easy outing.

Serge Aurier: 8 – Scored a sublime goal in the second half and was involved throughout down the right.

Eric Dier: 7 – Solid enough but Man United still had a few chances behind him in the first half.

Davinson Sanchez: 6 – Gave away a penalty kick early on and needs to be more consistent.

Sergio Reguilon: 7 – Great outing at left back and provided a constant outlet going forward.

Moussa Sissoko: 7 – Did all of the dirty work well and walked all over Pogba.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 8 – Dominant display. Won the ball back so many times. He is back in his stride.

Tanguy Ndombele: 8 – Scored in the first half. Buzzed around Man United’s defense and continued his good form.

Erik Lamela: 6 – Got Martial sent off with a clever piece of sportsmanship and Mourinho smartly took him off at half time.

Harry Kane: 9 – Scored two. Created so many chances. Kane looks sharp and lean. Brilliant display.

Heung-min Son: 9 – Scored two. Constant threat. Could have scored four or five. A surprise inclusion as he was rushed back from injury.

Substitutions

Lucas Moura (45′ on for Lamela): 6 – A threat on the break and added another dimension to Spurs’ attack.

Dele Alli (69′ on for Ndombele): 6 – A few nice flicks and got stuck in.

Ben Davies (73′ on for Son): 6 – Won a penalty kick and as solid as ever.

