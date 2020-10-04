WATCH: USWNT stars cook up goals for Man City, Manchester United

Alex Morgan didn’t debut for Tottenham, but her USWNT teammates on both sides of Manchester crafted more than enough highlights for Americans abroad in the Women’s Super League.
Tobin Heath and Christen Press were late subs in Manchester United’s 3-0 defeat of Brighton and Hove Albion, while Sam Mewis started for Man City and Rose Lavelle came off the bench in a 4-1 win over Morgan-less Spurs.
Heath came on in the 70th minute and Press joined her seven minutes later, the latter’s big cross nodded inside the back post to complete United’s scoring at home.
💥 @TobinHeath 🇺🇸 with a lovely cross to set up @janeross10 (🎥 @BarclaysFAWSL) pic.twitter.com/ycr1JhsIHR
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 4, 2020
Lavelle was a 62nd-minute sub so she did not play a role in Mewis’ latest goal.
The USWNT midfielder was instead assisted by Canada’s Janine Beckie, the North Americans linked up deep in the box before Mewis buried her left-footed shot past Spurs keeper Rebecca Spencer.
It's three to @ManCityWomen! @sammymewy gets on the scoresheet 👏
📺 Follow live on the FA Player: https://t.co/6bXzyXmdVl pic.twitter.com/LKGzaXLXYb
— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) October 4, 2020
As for Morgan, the highly-publicized Spurs signing says she’s still waiting to feel fit enough to play.
Morgan said she’s getting closer but not quite there.
The hardest part about coming back after pregnancy is being patient with myself. I can't wait to get on the pitch with my team, but that will have to wait until I'm 100% fit. 2nd week of team training down, and I'm feeling fitter & faster every day ⚪️🔵💪🏼 https://t.co/OYxeG1O0Oc
— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 4, 2020