Wolves – Fulham: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Wolves – Fulham: Three games into their first season back in the Premier League, and Fulham are already feeling immense pressure as they barrel toward another likely relegation battle. Scott Parker’s side will be looking for its first points, and signs of life, when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WOLVES – FULHAM STREAM LIVE

Not only have the Cottagers lost their first three games, but they have done so by conceding 10 goals and scoring just three of their own. The dismal start was compounded with a 3-0 loss to EFL Championship side — west London rivals and the same team Fulham beat in the promotion playoffs final — Brentford in the League Cup round of 16 on Thursday. Parker and owner Tony Khan found themselves publicly at odds with one another this week, seemingly indicating a club very much in multiple minds at the moment.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wolves – Fulham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Wolves – Fulham (INJURY REPORT)

Daniel Podence and his shoulder pass a late fitness test but Fernando Marcal joins Jonny Otto as out for Wolves.

American defenders Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson start for Fulham while Mario Lemina (undisclosed), Kenny Tete (calf), and Harrison Reed (undisclosed) miss out.

What they’re saying: Wolves – Fulham

Nuno Espirito Santo, on expectations: “It’s not about expectations, it is about the work we have in front of us and knowing how to assess it and decide how to move forward. Expectations are outside, we know what we want to do — we want to improve. We believe we still have things to improve but we are happy with the squad. It is important that when the transfer window closes that we can reunite and then move on.”

Scott Parker, on Tony Khan’s comments: “I’ve spoken to Tony. I’m in constant dialogue with Tony. My conversations with Tony will always remain private, along with a lot of conversations at football clubs. … What’s happened has happened. It is what it is. I sense the narrative around us at the moment, I sense a story around us. But we need to stay truly focused on what we can control. What we can control is us. That needs to be our main drive. We need to be rational. That’s what I am in this situation because I understand that sometimes there’s a story and where that story is it will be pushed a little more.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves (-200) aren’t quite the monumental favorites you might expect them to be given Fulham’s (+600) torrid start to the season. Even still, +1,000 wouldn’t tempt too many to back Fulham, so it’s something of a moot point. The draw (+300) isn’t likely to inspire much bold confidence either.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction: Wolves – Fulham

Sunday should tell us everything we need to know about the mental state of both sides — for Wolves, how they respond to a shocking 4-0 defeat to West Ham United; for Fulham, whether or not they have any fight in them. Based on recent history and their respective bodies of work, Wolves are far more likely to battle through their struggles and emerge on the other side. Wolves 4-1 Fulham.

How to watch Wolves – Fulham stream and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS