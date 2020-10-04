Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves – Fulham: Pedro Neto’s second-half goal was enough for Wolves to outlast cagey but misfiring Fulham at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

Wolves improve to 2W-2L on the season and sit 12th this young Premier League season.

Aboubakar Kamara missed a massive late chance to make it 1-1 as Fulham joins Sheffield United as 0-4 teams following the conclusion of Wolves – Fulham.

Three things we learned from Wolves – Fulham:

1. Fulham needs to find finish: Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola had a very good day, but the difference today was finishing. Aboubakar Kamara missed a huge chance to score for Fulham, who will feel they should’ve earned at least a point after winning the possession battle. Aleksandar Mitrovic also needs to find the mark with his shots, but his work on Kamara’s miss was enough to bag a point.

2. Americans Abroad: Having earned positive reviews going 90 minutes in a trio of League Cup outings, USMNT left back Antonee Robinson earned his first Premier League start and did not disappoint. Robinson was very active on the left side and was bailed out once early by Alphonse Areola when he was a step slow in following a rebound. He made a terrific block just before Wolves scored and made four clearances, two interceptions, and a tackle. Robinson also won 6-of-11 duels, passed at 88 percent, and completed two long passes.

Fulham veteran Tim Ream had an okay day in the loss, completing 55-of-59 passes including four of five long balls. He couldn’t get full purchase on a challenging clearance just before Robinson’s block and Wolves’ goal but it’s hard to fault him today.

3. Wolves get win without top performance: Wolves sometimes couldn’t manufacture points in last season’s slow start to Premier League play. Sunday was a different story, as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men kept plugging away until they found a goal against a Fulham team which has struggled to stop opponents. They dodged a bullet with Kamara’s miss, but still were stout enough to keep hold of the points.

Man of the Match

Neto gets it, but both goalkeepers are on his heels.

Wolves – Fulham recap

USMNT left back Antonee Robinson made his first PL start and was one of the stories of the first 20 minutes, zipping down Wolves’ right side and combining with his teammates.

Alphonse Areola made a terrific double save in the 27th minute, getting low to palm away Pedro Neto’s drive through traffic before popping up deny Nelson Semedo when Robinson was caught shot-watching.

Areola was again wise to Wolves’ threat in the 55th, moments before Wolves found their Neto breakthrough.

Ream’s lunging partial clearance turned into a Wolves rip that a sliding Robinson blocked, only to see Neto sting the rebound across goal and inside the far post.

Aleksander Mitrovic ran onto a terrific pass from Ademola Lookman, who set up Aboubakar Kamara for a shot right into the hands of Rui Patricio in the 73rd.

