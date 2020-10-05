More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Alex Telles to Manchester United
Getty Images

Manchester United sign Alex Telles

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT
Alex Telles to Manchester United is complete, as the Brazilian international left back has arrived from FC Porto.

Despite watching that 6-1 mauling at the hands of Tottenham on Sunday, he still signed. Remarkable…

Telles, 27, has signed a four-year contract at United and it is believed the Premier League club have paid $20 million for the attacking full back.

Speaking about his arrival at Old Trafford, Telles was delighted to finally seal his move to the Premier League.

“To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honor. You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here,” Telles said. “I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt.”

Telles will be the starting left back at Manchester United and he has jumped ahead of Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams. Alex Telles to Manchester United was a deal we expected and even though it seemed like he would join Chelsea earlier this summer (they signed Ben Chilwell instead), he’s decided to join Man United. He has experience in the Champions League with Galatasaray and Porto and won trophies with both and he a player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be able to rely on right away.

“First and foremost, I welcome Alex to United. He is a player we have been tracking for some time and his performances over the past few years are exactly what we are looking for. He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad,” Solskjaer said. “Alex has the qualities, both as a player and as a person, that we want here at Manchester United.”

At Porto he has been a set-piece specialist and has been voted in the top-flight team of the year on three occasions in Portugal. Telles’ arrival will be a relief to Solskjaer as Manchester United appeared to be haggling over the transfer fee in recent days but with less than a year left on his Porto contract, everyone has done well here.

It’s not Jadon Sancho, but Telles has arrived alongside Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani is set to follow on deadline day. Right now, Manchester United need all the help they can get.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images for Lega Serie A
By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT
Manchester United has sealed the deal and has signed Atalanta’s Amad Diallo.

The 18-year-old will head to England in January, subject to a work permit and medical.

Diallo, often called Amad Traore, has been linked with United for a couple of weeks and the Red Devils say they’ve been scouting him since he was 15.

Diallo is Ivorian but moved to Italy at a young age and already has a goal in three appearances for Atalanta. He’s been prolific at youth levels and has primarily been a right winger.

The fee is around $25 million with approximately $24 million further possible in add-ons. That’s a lot of money for a largely unproven player.

Yet wow, is he an exciting talent?!

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT
Everton is close to bringing in Sweden’s starting goalkeeper to compete with England’s current No. 1.

Robin Olsen, 30, has 37 caps for Sweden including 32 of its last 33 tournament or qualifying outings.

Olsen would rival Jordan Pickford for Everton’s No. 1 shirt, the ex-Sunderland goalkeeper failing to impress after a starring role at Sunderland in 2015-16 landed him at Goodison Park.

Everton’s goalkeeper position is its biggest question mark, even more so now that the Toffees have landed Ben Godfrey from Norwich City.

Pau Lopez is Roma’s current No. 1 and Olsen spent last season on loan at Cagliari. Olsen signed with Roma in 2018 after time with Copenhagen, PAOK, and Malmo.

The Swede faced and saved more shots than Pickford last season and his 73.9 save percentage is 11 points higher than his English counterpart.

Everton has also been linked with longtime Manchester United backup Sergio Romero, the longtime Argentina backstop, and current Tottenham No. 3 Paulo Gazzaniga.

By Andy EdwardsOct 5, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT
Jack Wilshere is officially a free agent after agreeing to terminate his West Ham United contract on transfer deadline day.

The mutual parting of ways brings to an end Wilshere’s tumultuous and injury-riddled stint at the London Stadium, having made just 16 appearances in two seasons. Prior to joining West Ham as a free agent in the summer of 2018, Wilshere enjoyed a largely healthy, but unproductive, season on loan to then-Premier League side Bournemouth.

In a statement released shortly after official confirmation of his departure, Wilshere claimed that he has been healthy and “fully fit for a large period of time at the club, including over the course of the last eight months,” but he was “unfortunately not given the opportunity to play.”

Considering the remaining year on his contract at West Ham was set to pay him $130,000 per week whether or not he played, Jack Wilshere unequivocally bet on himself to land a gig at a new club and rebound immediately.

At the age of 27 and given his decade-long battle with serious ankle injuries — a battle he is undoubtedly losing — Wilshere will likely have to consider a drop down to the EFL Championship, for one season at least, to prove the health and fitness he believes he possesses.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT
Aaronson to Red Bull Salzburg: Philadelphia’s Brenden Aaronson has gone from surprise USMNT call-up to being bought by a Champions League outfit within 11 months.

Whether his new club is a UEFA Champions League club when he gets there is another story.

Several reports including one from MLSSoccer.com’s Tom Bogert say the soon-to-be 20-year-old center midfielder has been purchased by Red Bull Salzburg and will join the club in January following the conclusion of the Major League Soccer season.

Salzburg is in a UCL group with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Lokomotiv Moscow and it would be a stunning achievement for American coach Jesse Marsch if they slid ahead of either Hansi Flick’s Bavarians or Diego Simeone’s Atleti. It’s more likely Aaronson joins for a Europa League chase.

Aaronson, 19, has grown leaps and bounds even within that time and is in the midst of a possible MLS Cup campaign while dialing up a dynamite season.

He has seven goals and three assists in 45 MLS appearances, averaging 1.6 shots, 1.3 key passes, 1.2 tackles, and 1.2 dribbles per game.