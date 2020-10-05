Alex Telles to Manchester United is complete, as the Brazilian international left back has arrived from FC Porto.

Despite watching that 6-1 mauling at the hands of Tottenham on Sunday, he still signed. Remarkable…

Telles, 27, has signed a four-year contract at United and it is believed the Premier League club have paid $20 million for the attacking full back.

[ WATCH LIVE: Deadline Day shows ]

Speaking about his arrival at Old Trafford, Telles was delighted to finally seal his move to the Premier League.

“To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honor. You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here,” Telles said. “I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt.”

Telles will be the starting left back at Manchester United and he has jumped ahead of Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams. Alex Telles to Manchester United was a deal we expected and even though it seemed like he would join Chelsea earlier this summer (they signed Ben Chilwell instead), he’s decided to join Man United. He has experience in the Champions League with Galatasaray and Porto and won trophies with both and he a player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be able to rely on right away.

“First and foremost, I welcome Alex to United. He is a player we have been tracking for some time and his performances over the past few years are exactly what we are looking for. He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad,” Solskjaer said. “Alex has the qualities, both as a player and as a person, that we want here at Manchester United.”

At Porto he has been a set-piece specialist and has been voted in the top-flight team of the year on three occasions in Portugal. Telles’ arrival will be a relief to Solskjaer as Manchester United appeared to be haggling over the transfer fee in recent days but with less than a year left on his Porto contract, everyone has done well here.

It’s not Jadon Sancho, but Telles has arrived alongside Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani is set to follow on deadline day. Right now, Manchester United need all the help they can get.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports