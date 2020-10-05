Everton in ‘advanced talks’ with Sweden starting goalkeeper

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton is close to bringing in Sweden’s starting goalkeeper to compete with England’s current No. 1.

Robin Olsen, 30, has 37 caps for Sweden including 32 of its last 33 tournament or qualifying outings.

Olsen would rival Jordan Pickford for Everton’s No. 1 shirt, the ex-Sunderland goalkeeper failing to impress after a starring role at Sunderland in 2015-16 landed him at Goodison Park.

Everton’s goalkeeper position is its biggest question mark, even more so now that the Toffees have landed Ben Godfrey from Norwich City.

Pau Lopez is Roma’s current No. 1 and Olsen spent last season on loan at Cagliari. Olsen signed with Roma in 2018 after time with Copenhagen, PAOK, and Malmo.

The Swede faced and saved more shots than Pickford last season and his 73.9 save percentage is 11 points higher than his English counterpart.

Everton has also been linked with longtime Manchester United backup Sergio Romero, the longtime Argentina backstop, and current Tottenham No. 3 Paulo Gazzaniga.

