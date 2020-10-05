More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Olsen to Everton
Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Everton signs Swedish national team starting goalkeeper on loan

By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT
Everton has signed Sweden’s starting goalkeeper, who will challenge England’s current No. 1 for the gig.

Robin Olsen, 30, has 37 caps for the Swedish national team including 32 of its last 33 tournament or qualifying outings.

Olsen will hope to pip Jordan Pickford to Everton’s No. 1 spot, the ex-Sunderland goalkeeper failing to impress after a starring role at Sunderland in 2015-16 landed him at Goodison Park.

The two goalkeepers have shared a pitch before in England’s 2-0 defeat of Sweden at the 2018 World Cup quarterfinal.

Everton’s goalkeeper position is its biggest question mark, even more so now that the Toffees have landed Ben Godfrey from Norwich City.

Pau Lopez is Roma’s current No. 1 and Olsen spent last season on loan at Cagliari. Olsen signed with Roma in 2018 after time with Copenhagen, PAOK, and Malmo.

The Swede faced and saved more shots than Pickford last season and his 73.9 save percentage is 11 points higher than his English counterpart.

Everton had also been linked with longtime Manchester United backup Sergio Romero, the longtime Argentina backstop, and current Tottenham No. 3 Paulo Gazzaniga.

Thomas Partey to Arsenal official; Arteta, Edu react

Thomas Partey to Arsenal
Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT
Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are thrilled to make Thomas Partey to Arsenal official after paying the player’s $58.8 million release clause.

Thomas, 27, had a contract through 2023 with Atletico Madrid and La Liga’s mainstays are unhappy that he’s left the Spanish capital. Earlier reports claimed Atleti offered ton double the Ghanaian’s wages.

Arteta and technical director Edu made special effort to mention the Ghanaian defensive midfielder’s mindset and leadership.

From Arsenal.com, here’s the Arsenal manager:

“We’re very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. He’s an intelligent footballer and we’re looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we’re building at the moment at the club.”

Arsenal says Thomas will wear No. 18, last worn by Nacho Monreal.

With Gabriel Magalhaes running the defense behind Partey and Granit Xhaka, Arsenal’s unit is an increasingly aggressive and athletic unit.

“Thomas has all the right attributes to be a top player for Arsenal,” Edu said. “He is a leader on and off the pitch and he is exactly the kind of player and person we want at the club.”

This is a big deal for Arsenal, as the player was wanted by plenty of clubs after being linked with Chelsea earlier this summer.

Transfer grades: How did Premier League clubs fare?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT
Premier League transfer grades are here and we’re going to applaud, lament or shrug our shoulders at the business your team has done in this elongated summer window.

The international window is now shut, but PL clubs can still do business with EFL clubs and vice versa until Oct. 16.

So many factors go into whether or not a team has a successful or unsuccessful transfer window, and taking all that into account here are the Premier League transfer grades I’ve given to all 20 teams.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Here it goes with our Premier League transfer grades…

Top of the class

Everton = A
They’ve rebuilt their midfield and have a new star in James Rodriguez. Carlo Ancelotti has a pull and this is why Everton hired him. Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure will dominate games and James, if he stays fit, has the x-factor. Ben Godfrey is a great buy at center back too. What a window! Ancelotti has bossed it and they are genuine contenders for the top six, as long as Jordan Pickford has a solid season.

Chelsea = A-
They spent more than anyone else (over $300 million) but are they better? Yes. It will take time for all of these new players to gel but Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have quality in attack, plus Ben Chilwell is a quality left back. Thiago Silva will add a lot of experience, but probably needed another new center back alongside him, and Edouard Mendy is an upgrade on Kepa. A transformational window but that has piled pressure on Frank Lampard as he now has a massive squad staked with quality.

Arsenal = A-
Getting Gabriel in early was huge and so was bringing back Dani Ceballos on loan. Arguably their best business was getting Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign new deals. Thomas Partey in is a game-changer and the holding midfielder they needed, while Mikel Arteta has ruthlessly cut plenty of deadwood. The only way this would have been better was to bring in one more quality center back. Let’s not talk about the harsh treatment of Gunnersaurus though…

Aston Villa = B+
Ollie Watkins, Matty Cash, Ross Barkley, Emiliano Martinez and Bertrand Traore. Not glitzy names but boy have they made a difference. They have all improved Villa’s starting lineup and with Grealish linking up with Barkley and Watkins, he now has quality players around him to make him flourish. Just look at what they did to Liverpool. They’ve spent very wisely and have a clear plan as they’ve improved defensively.

Newcastle = B+
Steve Bruce gets a lot of stick but he gets results and his team play a certain way. Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, Jamal Lewis and Jeff Hendrick are perfect additions for a Bruce team. Newcastle are much stronger this season. Sneaky good window.

Tottenham Hotspur = B+
Yeah they’ve had an unexpectedly great window. Gareth Bale was the big name arrival but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon are quality additions and Carlos Vinicius will provide cover for Harry Kane. They needed a new center back but couldn’t get a deal for Skriniar over the line. This is one heck of an attacking squad and the midfield balance is now right. Jose Mourinho will be very, very happy. Probably. We think.

Above average window

Southampton = B
Theo Walcott is the headline signing on loan because of his connection with the club but Kyle Walker-Peters and Mohammed Salisu strengthen their creaky defense and Ibrahima Diallo is their Hojbjerg replacement. Ralph Hasenhuttl has moved on plenty of loanees too. Saints have a young, hungry squad. Good window.

Leeds United = B
Marcelo Bielsa is a big reason for signing players and Rodrigo, Koch, Llorente, Costa, Raphinha and Harrison are all quality and full of attacking intent and will slot into Bielsa’s system. Leeds could maybe do with upgrading their defense and they lost out on Cuisance in midfield, but overall a very good window and their good start to the season meant they didn’t have to do as much business.

Liverpool = B
Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota are the kind of signings that Liverpool needed to make to get better. They haven’t moved on too many players and probably needed to upgrade their reserve goalkeeper, especially with Alisson’s injury and Adrian’s form in the 7-2 shellacking at Aston Villa. Maybe they can pick up a goalkeeper from the Championship?

Not bad, but not great

Leicester City = C
A weird window for Leicester who sold Ben Chilwell but haven’t really splashed the cash. Timothy Castagne is an upgrade on Chilwell, probably, but elsewhere they look a little stretched and even though Wesley Fofana has arrived he is one for the future. Brendan Rodgers will have wanted a bit more backing in the window.

Brighton = C
Adam Lallana was their big arrival and Graham Potter made a few smart squad additions but nobody who will really start right away. Tariq Lamptey was a brilliant addition but you feel like Brighton could have added a bit more quality.

Wolves = C
They lost Doherty and Jota and have bought Semedo and Fabio Silva to replace them. Nuno Espirito Santo continues to favor the Portuguese market and although Wolves didn’t need to do much in the window, there’s a feeling they could have upgraded their midfield and central defensive options to take that next step to challenge for the top four.

West Brom = C-
Slaven Bilic has gone for the quantity over quality approach. Branislav Ivanovic adds experience in defense and getting in Grady Diangana and Matheus Pereira was key after their successful loan spells. That said, this feels like a team destined for relegation but they’ve tried to add numbers.

Failing miserably

Manchester City = D-
Some may call this harsh, but it’s not. They’ve spent big on two center backs, again, with Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias coming in. The latter is touted to be the main man, but let’s wait and see. Left back is a real problem area and Ake could play there but it’s a square peg in a round hole. Losing Aguero and Jesus to injury has highlighted their need for a central striker and Ferran Torres hasn’t looked great. In a summer where they needed to close the gap on Liverpool they’ve fallen further behind.

Crystal Palace = D-
Eberechi Eze was their main signing and Michy Batshuayi has come back in on loan but Roy Hodgson was a frustrated man throughout the summer. Palace needed improvements throughout the spine of their team and unless Wilfried Zaha keeps firing, they will struggle.

Fulham = F
Not a great window, at all, and having your owner reveal transfer dealings on Twitter says it all. Scott Parker wanted center backs in and although they have brought in a new goalkeeper, right back and holding midfielders they don’t look strong enough defensively.

West Ham = F
Well, this was awful. Diangana was sold as club captain Mark Noble hit out on Twitter against the owners and the only incomings were Soucek (loan turned permanent) and Coufal at right back. The Hammers struggled to move plenty of big earners off the books too. Woeful.

Burnley = F
The Clarets are really struggling. Sean Dyche has not been a happy man with the directors and ownership for a long time now and aside from Dale Stephens they haven’t signed another player who will be in his first team squad. With an ownership change on the horizon, this has come at a bad time.

Manchester United = F
So underwhelming. Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles feel like panic buys and even signing Donny van de Beek didn’t make a lot of sense given their current midfielders. In a window where they were supposed to sign Jadon Sancho and a center back, they have a veteran forward (who was available on a free all summer) a left back and a few young signings they made on Deadline Day. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been backed in previous windows but given their financial clout, this was the summer for Man United to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City. They haven’t. It has got bigger. Again. A missed opportunity.

Sheffield United = F
Chris Wilder continues to shop in the bargain bucket and some of the signings are from the Championship and he will get the most out of them. However, Rhian Brewster is young and the Blades’ goalscoring burden will weigh heavy on his shoulders. Should have done more, especially after the problems they had during project restart.

Leeds land winger Raphinha from Rennes

Leeds United transfers
Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 5, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT
Leeds United have snuck one of the final transfers through the window before it slams shut, with the arrival of Rennes winger Raphinha for a reported fee of $19 million (plus add-ons).

The 23-year-old Brazilian arrives at Elland Road after just one season in Ligue 1, where he amassed five goals and three assists for last season’s third-place finishers and UEFA Champions League qualifiers. He has signed a four-year contract set to run through the summer of 2024.

Raphinha was born in Brazil and moved to Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes at the age of 19. From there, he joined Sporting CP two years later before making the move to Rennes just last summer.

As far as transfers go, this represents a fairly substantial gamble for Leeds United, though the newly promoted club has done well to thoroughly scout and identify players who best suit their needs in recent seasons. Much of their first-team squad would have been overlooked by bigger clubs before realizing their potential at Leeds.

Transfer news: Arsenal pays Partey release clause

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT
Thomas Partey to Arsenal has dragged on and on and on, but on transfer deadline day it appears there has been a breakthrough.

Get ready for a Partey party at Arsenal…

Atletico Madrid announced that Arsenal representatives paid Partey’s $58.8 million release clause.

A club must contact La Liga direct to pay the release clause and the money is then sent to the player’s soon-to-be former club, in this case, Atletico Madrid.

UPDATE: Sky in Italy now claim that Partey is on a plane to London and there is a race against time to seal the deal.

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports: “Arsenal are hoping to free up wages and space in the squad by releasing players. Lucas Torreira is in Madrid finalising a loan move to Atletico, while Matteo Guendouzi is close to a loan move to Hertha Berlin.”

Guendouzi has sealed his move to Hertha and Torreira is close to sealing his move to Atletico as everything is aligning for Arsenal to make a sensational late swoop.

What would Partey bring to Arsenal?

Thomas Partey to Arsenal is pretty much a perfect signing for the Gunners and it is the one signing they really wanted to make this summer.

They’ve already brought in Gabriel at center back and Ceballos is back in midfield on loan as Mikel Arteta knows his attacking options are plentiful but he needs to be more solid.

Partey, 27, is a superb defensive midfielder who will further solidify the defensive unit which Arteta has worked so hard to strengthen since he took charge last December.

With Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and now Partey in midfield, with Torreira and Guendouzi out on loan, the Gunners have some serious depth in midfield and Partey will be key in their 3-4-3 formation.