Ben Godfrey to Everton has been completed, with the young English center back joining from Norwich for a transfer fee which could rise to $38.8 million.

Godfrey, 22, stood out for Norwich in the Premier League last season and the England U21 center back was wanted by clubs across Europe.

Carlo Ancelotti has landed his fifth signing of the summer window with James Rodriguez, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Niels Nkounkou all arriving.

Everton have won all four of their Premier League games so far in 2020-21 and Ancelotti’s side have rebuilt their midfield but needed this extra quality at center back.

Godfrey can play out from the back and it is likely he will line up alongside Michael Keane, with Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate as back-up options. Godfrey’s five-year deal shows how much faith Everton have in him.

Ben Godfrey to Everton is a very good signing and Evertonians everywhere must be pinching themselves because the Toffees hierarchy, plus the Ancelotti factor, means they are landing pretty much all of their top targets in the transfer market.

As for outgoings at Everton, Theo Walcott to Southampton is said to be progressing.

Southampton have reached out about signing Walcott, 31, on loan and it would be a homecoming for the Saints academy product.

Walcott had the chance to join Southampton in January 2018 but instead chose to sign for Everton but his career at the Toffees has never really got going as managers came and went.

The former Arsenal winger broke through at Southampton as a teenager and this move would see his career go full circle, as well as give Ralph Hasenhuttl some extra experience in his young side.

As long as he stays fit, Walcott will add an extra dimension to Saints’ attack which already boasts Danny Ings, Che Adams, Nathan Redmond, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Moussa Djenepo and Stuart Armstrong.

