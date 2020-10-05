More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Ben Godfrey to Everton
Transfer news: Godfrey to Everton confirmed; Saints want Walcott

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2020, 7:05 AM EDT
Ben Godfrey to Everton has been completed, with the young English center back joining from Norwich for a transfer fee which could rise to $38.8 million.

Godfrey, 22, stood out for Norwich in the Premier League last season and the England U21 center back was wanted by clubs across Europe.

You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.

Carlo Ancelotti has landed his fifth signing of the summer window with James Rodriguez, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Niels Nkounkou all arriving.

Everton have won all four of their Premier League games so far in 2020-21 and Ancelotti’s side have rebuilt their midfield but needed this extra quality at center back.

Godfrey can play out from the back and it is likely he will line up alongside Michael Keane, with Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate as back-up options. Godfrey’s five-year deal shows how much faith Everton have in him.

Ben Godfrey to Everton is a very good signing and Evertonians everywhere must be pinching themselves because the Toffees hierarchy, plus the Ancelotti factor, means they are landing pretty much all of their top targets in the transfer market.

As for outgoings at Everton, Theo Walcott to Southampton is said to be progressing.

Southampton have reached out about signing Walcott, 31, on loan and it would be a homecoming for the Saints academy product.

Walcott had the chance to join Southampton in January 2018 but instead chose to sign for Everton but his career at the Toffees has never really got going as managers came and went.

The former Arsenal winger broke through at Southampton as a teenager and this move would see his career go full circle, as well as give Ralph Hasenhuttl some extra experience in his young side.

As long as he stays fit, Walcott will add an extra dimension to Saints’ attack which already boasts Danny Ings, Che Adams, Nathan Redmond, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Moussa Djenepo and Stuart Armstrong.

Watch Live: Transfer Deadline Day on NBCSN, Peacock

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2020, 8:15 AM EDT
Watch Transfer Deadline Day live, all day long!

Across NBCSN and Peacock, we will have you covered as Premier League scramble to do deals during the final hours of the window and plenty of the big boys are expected to spend big, plus lots of outgoings too.

WATCH DEADLINE DAY SHOW

You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.

Plus, from 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and its free service, we will stream live Sky Sports News’ 11 hours of international deadline day coverage.

WATCH SKY SPORTS DEADLINE DAY ON PEACOCK

Then at 4 p.m. ET, NBCSN will present a three-hour Premier League Live: Transfer Deadline Special.

The live three-hour special, featuring Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle and Tim Howard will cover breaking news and include insights and analysis on all the latest transfers at Monday’s deadline.

LATEST DEALS ON DEADLINE DAY

Here at ProSoccerTalk we will keep you updated with all of the latest deals as they happen, plus click on the links above to for everything you need on transfer deadline day as we make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Americans Abroad: Pulisic returns; Reyna’s hat trick of assists; Dest debuts

USMNT
Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT
USMNT – Pulisic and Co., continue carrying the banner for America.

No matter which way you look at the world, the U.S. men’s national team has an impressive number of young, future stars plying their trade for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Dembele to Man United; Bayern’s big bid for Hudson-Odoi ]

From the Premier League, to the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1, young American players are doing more than just developing — they’re thriving and making vital impacts — at an increasingly high level.

Here’s a look at some of this weekend’s biggest stories featuring the future of the USMNT…

Christian Pulisic returns from injury

Never before has Twitter been so excited for seven minutes at the end of a 4-0 beatdown — from Joe Prince-Wright’s “USMNT – Pulisic Watch,” from inside Stamford Bridge…

83rd minute: Playing as a right winger for the final seven minutes, plus stoppage time.

85th minute: Starts a counter down the left after a Palace attack. Plays a lovely ball to Werner, who then played it back to Pulisic but Werner was previously in offside position as the flag went up. Pulisic’s shot was saved.

87th minute: Battles back to win a tackle 10 yards from his own penalty box. Gets plenty of applause from his teammates and Lampard.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch: USMNT star returns from injury for Chelsea ]

[ MORE: Lampard delighted to have Pulisic back; excited for future ]

Not 1, not 2, but 3 assists for Gio Reyna

The USMNT youngster bagged a hat trick of assists in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 Bundesliga win at Freiburg on Saturday as Erling Haaland scored on two of his helpers and Emre Can scored another as TV commentators compared Reyna’s play to Zinedine Zidane.

Yep, you read that correctly. No wonder they call him ‘The American Dream’ at Dortmund as he continues to create quality chances for his teammates. USMNT fans adored his dad, Claudio, but Gio Reyna is doing things that only a handful of American players have done in Europe.

And he isn’t 18 until next month when he will sign a professional contract with Dortmund.

[ MORE: Gio Reyna grabs hat trick of assists ]

Sergiño Dest debuts for Barcelona

Sergiño Dest made his debut for Barcelona on Sunday, becoming the first American to play in a La Liga match for the club.

The defender went on in the 75th minute of Sunday’s game against Sevilla at Camp Nou with the match tied 1-1. He replaced left back Jordi Alba.

Sergiño Dest displayed what coach Ronald Koeman wants him to bring to Barcelona when he broke through Sevilla’s defense and passed for Lionel Messi, whose shot was saved in the 81st.

[ MORE: Dest makes debut for Barcelona as first American player ]

Chris Richards starts, assists for Bayern Munich

Ask future USMNT man Chris Richards what was most memorable about his first Bayern Munich start in the Bundesliga and he may provide any number of answers.

Among them: His assist to Robert Lewandowski, subbing out with injury, and the fact that two of Lewandowski’s four goals came after Bayern had thrown away 2-0 and 3-2 leads.

Richards assisted one of Robert Lewandowski’s four goals before limping off with an injury in what went from 2-0 up to 2-2 to a 4-3 win in stunning fashion.

[ MORE: Richards assists Lewandowski in first Bayern start ]

Tyler Adams misses out due to injury

Tim Weah comes off the bench for Lille

Weah came off the bench and played the final moments of second-half stoppage time in Lille’s 3-0 victory over Strasbourg.

Dest makes debut for Barcelona as first American player

Associated PressOct 4, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Sergiño Dest made his debut for Barcelona on Sunday, becoming the first American to play in a La Liga match for the club.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Dembele to Man United; Bayern’s big bid for Hudson-Odoi ]

The defender went on in the 75th minute of Sunday’s game against Sevilla at Camp Nou with the match tied 1-1. He replaced left back Jordi Alba.

Sergiño Dest displayed what coach Ronald Koeman wants him to bring to Barcelona when he broke through Sevilla’s defense and passed for Lionel Messi, whose shot was saved in the 81st.

The match ended 1-1.

[ MORE: Transfer news: Partey to Chelsea; Kean to PSG; Cavani to Man United ]

“I’m very happy to have made my debut today, but unfortunately we didn’t win. We took a tie, so we’ll have to wait until the next game against Getafe,” Dest said.

Dest signed a five-year contract for Barcelona on Thursday. Barcelona paid Ajax $25 million, plus an additional $5.8 million in add-ons, to acquire the 19-year-old Dest.

Another American, Konrad de la Fuente, who is in Barcelona’s reserve team, played with the first team during preseason.

Transfer news: Dembele to Man United; Bayern’s big bid for Hudson-Odoi

By Andy EdwardsOct 4, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT
Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Man United pondering Ousmane Dembele at a discounted price, Chelsea rejecting Bayern Munich’s big bid for Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Barca returning with another bid for Eric Garcia…

[ MORE: Transfer news: Partey to Chelsea; Kean to PSG; Cavani to Man United ]

You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.

Man United offered discounted Dembele

In their quest to sign someone — at this point, virtually anyone — as a well-known attacker this transfer window, Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention to Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele. According to reports, Barcelona have offered Dembele to United at a discounted price — believed to be in the region of $77 million — just three years after arriving from Borussia Dortmund for well over $100 million. With Jadon Sancho a virtual lock to remain at Dortmund this season, it’s now a matter of how desperate United will get ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

Bayern bid for Hudson-Odoi rejected

Chelsea have reportedly rejected Bayern’s loan bid, with a $90-million option to buy, for Hudson-Odoi. Despite adding Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech to his attacking numbers this summer, manager Frank Lampard is said to be at the forefront of the club’s push to keep Hudson-Odoi in west London.

[ MORE: Aston Villa smash Liverpool 7-2 | Spurs hammer Man United 6-1 ]

Barcelona back for Man City’s Garcia

Elsewhere in rumors involving Barcelona, the La Liga giants have reportedly returned with another bid for Man City defender Eric Garcia, who will be out of contract in the summer and wishes to return to the club he joined at the age of 7. Garcia spent nearly 10 years at Barcelona before moving to City in 2017. Barca’s latest bid is believed to be more than $17 million.

Bakayoko to Napoli on loan

Tiemoue Bakayoko is reportedly set to make another loan move away from Chelsea, with Napoli his likely landing spot this time around. It’ll be Bakayoko’s third loan to three different clubs since he moved to Stamford Bridge for $56 million in the summer of 2017.

Follow @AndyEdMLS