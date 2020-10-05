Manchester United signs Amad Diallo for up to $48M (video)

Manchester United has sealed the deal and has signed Atalanta’s Amad Diallo.
The 18-year-old will head to England in January, subject to a work permit and medical.
Diallo, often called Amad Traore, has been linked with United for a couple of weeks and the Red Devils say they’ve been scouting him since he was 15.
[ MORE: Everton in ‘advanced talks’ with GK ]
You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.
Diallo is Ivorian but moved to Italy at a young age and already has a goal in three appearances for Atalanta. He’s been prolific at youth levels and has primarily been a right winger.
The fee is around $25 million with approximately $24 million further possible in add-ons. That’s a lot of money for a largely unproven player.
Yet wow, is he an exciting talent?!
Everton is close to bringing in Sweden’s starting goalkeeper to compete with England’s current No. 1.
Robin Olsen, 30, has 37 caps for Sweden including 32 of its last 33 tournament or qualifying outings.
[ MORE: USMNT teen to Salzburg ]
Olsen would rival Jordan Pickford for Everton’s No. 1 shirt, the ex-Sunderland goalkeeper failing to impress after a starring role at Sunderland in 2015-16 landed him at Goodison Park.
Everton’s goalkeeper position is its biggest question mark, even more so now that the Toffees have landed Ben Godfrey from Norwich City.
You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.
Pau Lopez is Roma’s current No. 1 and Olsen spent last season on loan at Cagliari. Olsen signed with Roma in 2018 after time with Copenhagen, PAOK, and Malmo.
The Swede faced and saved more shots than Pickford last season and his 73.9 save percentage is 11 points higher than his English counterpart.
Everton has also been linked with longtime Manchester United backup Sergio Romero, the longtime Argentina backstop, and current Tottenham No. 3 Paulo Gazzaniga.
Jack Wilshere is officially a free agent after agreeing to terminate his West Ham United contract on transfer deadline day.
[ WATCH LIVE: Deadline Day shows ]
The mutual parting of ways brings to an end Wilshere’s tumultuous and injury-riddled stint at the London Stadium, having made just 16 appearances in two seasons. Prior to joining West Ham as a free agent in the summer of 2018, Wilshere enjoyed a largely healthy, but unproductive, season on loan to then-Premier League side Bournemouth.
You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.
In a statement released shortly after official confirmation of his departure, Wilshere claimed that he has been healthy and “fully fit for a large period of time at the club, including over the course of the last eight months,” but he was “unfortunately not given the opportunity to play.”
Considering the remaining year on his contract at West Ham was set to pay him $130,000 per week whether or not he played, Jack Wilshere unequivocally bet on himself to land a gig at a new club and rebound immediately.
At the age of 27 and given his decade-long battle with serious ankle injuries — a battle he is undoubtedly losing — Wilshere will likely have to consider a drop down to the EFL Championship, for one season at least, to prove the health and fitness he believes he possesses.
Follow @AndyEdMLS
Aaronson to Red Bull Salzburg: Philadelphia’s Brenden Aaronson has gone from surprise USMNT call-up to being bought by a Champions League outfit within 11 months.
Whether his new club is a UEFA Champions League club when he gets there is another story.
Several reports including one from MLSSoccer.com’s Tom Bogert say the soon-to-be 20-year-old center midfielder has been purchased by Red Bull Salzburg and will join the club in January following the conclusion of the Major League Soccer season.
[ MORE: Reyna bags 3 assists for Dortmund ]
Salzburg is in a UCL group with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Lokomotiv Moscow and it would be a stunning achievement for American coach Jesse Marsch if they slid ahead of either Hansi Flick’s Bavarians or Diego Simeone’s Atleti. It’s more likely Aaronson joins for a Europa League chase.
Aaronson, 19, has grown leaps and bounds even within that time and is in the midst of a possible MLS Cup campaign while dialing up a dynamite season.
He has seven goals and three assists in 45 MLS appearances, averaging 1.6 shots, 1.3 key passes, 1.2 tackles, and 1.2 dribbles per game.
As Premier League clubs frantically wrap up deals for incoming players on transfer deadline day, a handful of clubs are also busy shipping players through the exit door, with Matteo Guendouzi to Hertha Berlin, Tiemoue Bakayoko to Napoli and Chris Smalling to Roma.
[ WATCH LIVE: Deadline Day shows ]
Matteo Guendouzi to Hertha Berlin
Arsenal have decided to send 21-year-old midfielder Guendouzi on loan to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, where he will presumably be given an opportunity to be an every-game player for last season’s 10th-place finishers. Guendouzi made 24 PL appearances for the Gunners last season after making 33 league appearances in 2018-19, but had not been included in any of Mikel Arteta’s gameday squads this season. The impending arrival to Thomas Partey has presumably blocked the Frenchman from getting the playing time he desires and requires, so a loan it is. Status: confirmed.
You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.
Tiemoue Bakayoko to Napoli
As for Bakayoko, it’s loan no. 3 in as many seasons for the 26-year-old French midfielder. Bakayoko arrived at Stamford Bridge for $56 million in the summer of 2017, but began his loan journey after just one season at the club. First, he went to AC Milan, followed by Monaco last season. Now, it’s back to Italy and a stint at Napoli. Status: confirmed.
[ MORE: Transfer news: Depay to Barcelona; Aouar on Arsenal; Bayern deals ]
Chris Smalling to Roma
One player leaving the PL on a permanent deal is Manchester United defender Chris Smalling. After spending the 2019-20 season on loan to Serie A side Roma, all three parties apparently decided the 30-year-old is best off at Roma, with Man United reportedly set to receive a transfer fee of $23 million. Status: confirmed.
Follow @AndyEdMLS