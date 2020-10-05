Manchester United signs Amad Diallo for up to $48M (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United has sealed the deal and has signed Atalanta’s Amad Diallo.

The 18-year-old will head to England in January, subject to a work permit and medical.

Diallo, often called Amad Traore, has been linked with United for a couple of weeks and the Red Devils say they’ve been scouting him since he was 15.

Diallo is Ivorian but moved to Italy at a young age and already has a goal in three appearances for Atalanta. He’s been prolific at youth levels and has primarily been a right winger.

The fee is around $25 million with approximately $24 million further possible in add-ons. That’s a lot of money for a largely unproven player.

Yet wow, is he an exciting talent?!

Amad Traoré last season: • 24 games, 7 goals & 11 assists for Atalanta U-19

• Serie A debut

• Youngest player to feature in Serie A last season

• Youngest player to score in Serie A last season

• First player born in 2002 to score in Serie A 💫 pic.twitter.com/XnJTRG7bOq — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 5, 2020

