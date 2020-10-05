Manchester United signs Edinson Cavani to one-year deal with option

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Has Manchester United pulled another Zlatan-esque signing in the form of free agent Edinson Cavani?

Having locked up Alex Telles and arranged for the future arrival of Amad Diallo, United has brought in another striker in the 33-year-old Uruguayan hitman on a one-year deal with an option for a second season.r

Cavani scored seven goals with three assists in around 1100 minutes last season, which was riddled by injuries before the striker decided not to return to the club after the coronavirus pause.

He scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for PSG after bagging 104 for Napoli. Cavani also has 50 goals in 116 caps for Uruguay.

Cavani had been linked with Leeds United and Inter Miami amongst other locations,

United fans will like his record against the big teams of the Premier League. Aside from a dry few matches versus Liverpool, he’s been quite good.

Ibrahimovic was older when he joined United and scored 28 times with 10 assists across all competitions. Replicating those numbers would be a stratospheric success for Cavani, and here’s hoping he at least gets past the floor of a much-younger Radamel Falcao’s time in the Premier League.

Cavani’s career versus Premier League opposition

Chelsea: 3G+2A in six matches

Man City: 3G in four matches

Liverpool: 2A in four matches

Arsenal: 2G in two matches

