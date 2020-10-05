Manchester United signs Edinson Cavani to one-year deal with option

Has Manchester United pulled another Zlatan-esque signing in the form of free agent Edinson Cavani?
Having locked up Alex Telles and arranged for the future arrival of Amad Diallo, United has brought in another striker in the 33-year-old Uruguayan hitman on a one-year deal with an option for a second season.r
Cavani scored seven goals with three assists in around 1100 minutes last season, which was riddled by injuries before the striker decided not to return to the club after the coronavirus pause.
He scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for PSG after bagging 104 for Napoli. Cavani also has 50 goals in 116 caps for Uruguay.
You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.
Cavani had been linked with Leeds United and Inter Miami amongst other locations,
United fans will like his record against the big teams of the Premier League. Aside from a dry few matches versus Liverpool, he’s been quite good.
Ibrahimovic was older when he joined United and scored 28 times with 10 assists across all competitions. Replicating those numbers would be a stratospheric success for Cavani, and here’s hoping he at least gets past the floor of a much-younger Radamel Falcao’s time in the Premier League.
Cavani’s career versus Premier League opposition
Chelsea: 3G+2A in six matches
Man City: 3G in four matches
Liverpool: 2A in four matches
Arsenal: 2G in two matches
Manchester United has sealed the deal and has signed Atalanta’s Amad Diallo.
The 18-year-old will head to England in January, subject to a work permit and medical.
Diallo, often called Amad Traore, has been linked with United for a couple of weeks and the Red Devils say they’ve been scouting him since he was 15.
Diallo is Ivorian but moved to Italy at a young age and already has a goal in three appearances for Atalanta. He’s been prolific at youth levels and has primarily been a right winger.
The fee is around $25 million with approximately $24 million further possible in add-ons. That’s a lot of money for a largely unproven player.
Yet wow, is he an exciting talent?!
Everton is close to bringing in Sweden’s starting goalkeeper to compete with England’s current No. 1.
Robin Olsen, 30, has 37 caps for Sweden including 32 of its last 33 tournament or qualifying outings.
Olsen would rival Jordan Pickford for Everton’s No. 1 shirt, the ex-Sunderland goalkeeper failing to impress after a starring role at Sunderland in 2015-16 landed him at Goodison Park.
Everton’s goalkeeper position is its biggest question mark, even more so now that the Toffees have landed Ben Godfrey from Norwich City.
Pau Lopez is Roma’s current No. 1 and Olsen spent last season on loan at Cagliari. Olsen signed with Roma in 2018 after time with Copenhagen, PAOK, and Malmo.
The Swede faced and saved more shots than Pickford last season and his 73.9 save percentage is 11 points higher than his English counterpart.
Everton has also been linked with longtime Manchester United backup Sergio Romero, the longtime Argentina backstop, and current Tottenham No. 3 Paulo Gazzaniga.
Jack Wilshere is officially a free agent after agreeing to terminate his West Ham United contract on transfer deadline day.
The mutual parting of ways brings to an end Wilshere’s tumultuous and injury-riddled stint at the London Stadium, having made just 16 appearances in two seasons. Prior to joining West Ham as a free agent in the summer of 2018, Wilshere enjoyed a largely healthy, but unproductive, season on loan to then-Premier League side Bournemouth.
In a statement released shortly after official confirmation of his departure, Wilshere claimed that he has been healthy and “fully fit for a large period of time at the club, including over the course of the last eight months,” but he was “unfortunately not given the opportunity to play.”
Considering the remaining year on his contract at West Ham was set to pay him $130,000 per week whether or not he played, Jack Wilshere unequivocally bet on himself to land a gig at a new club and rebound immediately.
At the age of 27 and given his decade-long battle with serious ankle injuries — a battle he is undoubtedly losing — Wilshere will likely have to consider a drop down to the EFL Championship, for one season at least, to prove the health and fitness he believes he possesses.
Aaronson to Red Bull Salzburg: Philadelphia’s Brenden Aaronson has gone from surprise USMNT call-up to being bought by a Champions League outfit within 11 months.
Whether his new club is a UEFA Champions League club when he gets there is another story.
Several reports including one from MLSSoccer.com’s Tom Bogert say the soon-to-be 20-year-old center midfielder has been purchased by Red Bull Salzburg and will join the club in January following the conclusion of the Major League Soccer season.
[ MORE: Reyna bags 3 assists for Dortmund ]
Salzburg is in a UCL group with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Lokomotiv Moscow and it would be a stunning achievement for American coach Jesse Marsch if they slid ahead of either Hansi Flick’s Bavarians or Diego Simeone’s Atleti. It’s more likely Aaronson joins for a Europa League chase.
Aaronson, 19, has grown leaps and bounds even within that time and is in the midst of a possible MLS Cup campaign while dialing up a dynamite season.
He has seven goals and three assists in 45 MLS appearances, averaging 1.6 shots, 1.3 key passes, 1.2 tackles, and 1.2 dribbles per game.