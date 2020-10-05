Manchester United signs Penarol phenom Pellistri for $11M (video)

Premier League transfer grades are here and we’re going to applaud, lament or shrug our shoulders at the business your team has done in this elongated summer window.

The international window is now shut, but PL clubs can still do business with EFL clubs and vice versa until Oct. 16.

So many factors go into whether or not a team has a successful or unsuccessful transfer window, and taking all that into account here are the Premier League transfer grades I’ve given to all 20 teams.

Here it goes with our Premier League transfer grades…

Top of the class

Everton = A

They’ve rebuilt their midfield and have a new star in James Rodriguez. Carlo Ancelotti has a pull and this is why Everton hired him. Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure will dominate games and James, if he stays fit, has the x-factor. Ben Godfrey is a great buy at center back too. What a window! Ancelotti has bossed it and they are genuine contenders for the top six, as long as Jordan Pickford has a solid season.

Chelsea = A-

They spent more than anyone else (over $300 million) but are they better? Yes. It will take time for all of these new players to gel but Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have quality in attack, plus Ben Chilwell is a quality left back. Thiago Silva will add a lot of experience, but probably needed another new center back alongside him, and Edouard Mendy is an upgrade on Kepa. A transformational window but that has piled pressure on Frank Lampard as he now has a massive squad staked with quality.

Arsenal = A-

Getting Gabriel in early was huge and so was bringing back Dani Ceballos on loan. Arguably their best business was getting Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign new deals. Thomas Partey in is a game-changer and the holding midfielder they needed, while Mikel Arteta has ruthlessly cut plenty of deadwood. The only way this would have been better was to bring in one more quality center back. Let’s not talk about the harsh treatment of Gunnersaurus though…

Aston Villa = B+

Ollie Watkins, Matty Cash, Ross Barkley, Emiliano Martinez and Bertrand Traore. Not glitzy names but boy have they made a difference. They have all improved Villa’s starting lineup and with Grealish linking up with Barkley and Watkins, he now has quality players around him to make him flourish. Just look at what they did to Liverpool. They’ve spent very wisely and have a clear plan as they’ve improved defensively.

Newcastle = B+

Steve Bruce gets a lot of stick but he gets results and his team play a certain way. Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, Jamal Lewis and Jeff Hendrick are perfect additions for a Bruce team. Newcastle are much stronger this season. Sneaky good window.

Tottenham Hotspur = B+

Yeah they’ve had an unexpectedly great window. Gareth Bale was the big name arrival but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon are quality additions and Carlos Vinicius will provide cover for Harry Kane. They needed a new center back but couldn’t get a deal for Skriniar over the line. This is one heck of an attacking squad and the midfield balance is now right. Jose Mourinho will be very, very happy. Probably. We think.

Above average window

Southampton = B

Theo Walcott is the headline signing on loan because of his connection with the club but Kyle Walker-Peters and Mohammed Salisu strengthen their creaky defense and Ibrahima Diallo is their Hojbjerg replacement. Ralph Hasenhuttl has moved on plenty of loanees too. Saints have a young, hungry squad. Good window.

Leeds United = B

Marcelo Bielsa is a big reason for signing players and Rodrigo, Koch, Llorente, Costa, Raphinha and Harrison are all quality and full of attacking intent and will slot into Bielsa’s system. Leeds could maybe do with upgrading their defense and they lost out on Cuisance in midfield, but overall a very good window and their good start to the season meant they didn’t have to do as much business.

Liverpool = B

Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota are the kind of signings that Liverpool needed to make to get better. They haven’t moved on too many players and probably needed to upgrade their reserve goalkeeper, especially with Alisson’s injury and Adrian’s form in the 7-2 shellacking at Aston Villa. Maybe they can pick up a goalkeeper from the Championship?

Not bad, but not great

Leicester City = C

A weird window for Leicester who sold Ben Chilwell but haven’t really splashed the cash. Timothy Castagne is an upgrade on Chilwell, probably, but elsewhere they look a little stretched and even though Wesley Fofana has arrived he is one for the future. Brendan Rodgers will have wanted a bit more backing in the window.

Brighton = C

Adam Lallana was their big arrival and Graham Potter made a few smart squad additions but nobody who will really start right away. Tariq Lamptey was a brilliant addition but you feel like Brighton could have added a bit more quality.

Wolves = C

They lost Doherty and Jota and have bought Semedo and Fabio Silva to replace them. Nuno Espirito Santo continues to favor the Portuguese market and although Wolves didn’t need to do much in the window, there’s a feeling they could have upgraded their midfield and central defensive options to take that next step to challenge for the top four.

West Brom = C-

Slaven Bilic has gone for the quantity over quality approach. Branislav Ivanovic adds experience in defense and getting in Grady Diangana and Matheus Pereira was key after their successful loan spells. That said, this feels like a team destined for relegation but they’ve tried to add numbers.

Failing miserably

Manchester City = D-

Some may call this harsh, but it’s not. They’ve spent big on two center backs, again, with Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias coming in. The latter is touted to be the main man, but let’s wait and see. Left back is a real problem area and Ake could play there but it’s a square peg in a round hole. Losing Aguero and Jesus to injury has highlighted their need for a central striker and Ferran Torres hasn’t looked great. In a summer where they needed to close the gap on Liverpool they’ve fallen further behind.

Crystal Palace = D-

Eberechi Eze was their main signing and Michy Batshuayi has come back in on loan but Roy Hodgson was a frustrated man throughout the summer. Palace needed improvements throughout the spine of their team and unless Wilfried Zaha keeps firing, they will struggle.

Fulham = F

Not a great window, at all, and having your owner reveal transfer dealings on Twitter says it all. Scott Parker wanted center backs in and although they have brought in a new goalkeeper, right back and holding midfielders they don’t look strong enough defensively.

West Ham = F

Well, this was awful. Diangana was sold as club captain Mark Noble hit out on Twitter against the owners and the only incomings were Soucek (loan turned permanent) and Coufal at right back. The Hammers struggled to move plenty of big earners off the books too. Woeful.

Burnley = F

The Clarets are really struggling. Sean Dyche has not been a happy man with the directors and ownership for a long time now and aside from Dale Stephens they haven’t signed another player who will be in his first team squad. With an ownership change on the horizon, this has come at a bad time.

Manchester United = F

So underwhelming. Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles feel like panic buys and even signing Donny van de Beek didn’t make a lot of sense given their current midfielders. In a window where they were supposed to sign Jadon Sancho and a center back, they have a veteran forward (who was available on a free all summer) a left back and a few young signings they made on Deadline Day. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been backed in previous windows but given their financial clout, this was the summer for Man United to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City. They haven’t. It has got bigger. Again. A missed opportunity.

Sheffield United = F

Chris Wilder continues to shop in the bargain bucket and some of the signings are from the Championship and he will get the most out of them. However, Rhian Brewster is young and the Blades’ goalscoring burden will weigh heavy on his shoulders. Should have done more, especially after the problems they had during project restart.

