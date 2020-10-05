As Premier League clubs frantically wrap up deals for incoming players on transfer deadline day, a handful of clubs are also busy shipping players through the exit door, with Matteo Guendouzi to Hertha Berlin, Tiemoue Bakayoko to Napoli and Chris Smalling to Roma.

Matteo Guendouzi to Hertha Berlin

Arsenal have decided to send 21-year-old midfielder Guendouzi on loan to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, where he will presumably be given an opportunity to be an every-game player for last season’s 10th-place finishers. Guendouzi made 24 PL appearances for the Gunners last season after making 33 league appearances in 2018-19, but had not been included in any of Mikel Arteta’s gameday squads this season. The impending arrival to Thomas Partey has presumably blocked the Frenchman from getting the playing time he desires and requires, so a loan it is. Status: confirmed.

Tiemoue Bakayoko to Napoli

As for Bakayoko, it’s loan no. 3 in as many seasons for the 26-year-old French midfielder. Bakayoko arrived at Stamford Bridge for $56 million in the summer of 2017, but began his loan journey after just one season at the club. First, he went to AC Milan, followed by Monaco last season. Now, it’s back to Italy and a stint at Napoli. Status: confirmed.

Chris Smalling to Roma

One player leaving the PL on a permanent deal is Manchester United defender Chris Smalling. After spending the 2019-20 season on loan to Serie A side Roma, all three parties apparently decided the 30-year-old is best off at Roma, with Man United reportedly set to receive a transfer fee of $23 million. Status: confirmed.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan to Fulham

Elsewhere in news regarding midfielders going on loan, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined Fulham for the remainder of the season. With zero points won and eleven goals conceded in their first four games, Fulham are almost certainly a handful of pieces short of mounting a serious fight against relegation, but Loftus-Cheek, who desperately needs regular playing time at 24, is a start.

