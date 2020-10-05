More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Memphis Depay to Barcelona
Transfer news: Depay to Barcelona; Aouar on Arsenal; Bayern deals

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2020, 12:44 PM EDT
Across the top leagues Europe there are plenty of moves set to go down to the wire as Memphis Depay to Barcelona could happen, while Houssem Aouar has discussed his future and Bayern Munich have been busy.

Let’s get to it.

Memphis Depay to Barcelona depends on Dembele

Ronald Koeman is extremely keen to seal a move for Memphis Depay to Barcelona, as the Dutch international is close to leaving Lyon but the move is said hinge on Ousmane Dembele leaving Barca.

“We want Memphis Depay at Barcelona and he wants to join Barca too,” Koeman said on Monday.

With the Catalan club reporting a post-tax loss of $114 million in their latest financial report, the financial situation isn’t great as they’ve offloaded Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez, Nelsen Semedo and Arturo Vidal this summer.

Memphis, 26, has had a fine few seasons at Lyon as he rebuilt his career after struggling at Manchester United. Koeman coached Memphis with the Dutch national team and knows all about his qualities and this move would be a very good one if Barca can get it over the line.

Aoaur reveals he will remain at Lyon

Houssem Aouar is not happening, for now, as the French international midfielder looked set to sign for the Gunners throughout the summer window.

Aouar, 22, was the subject of repeated bids from Arsenal but speaking to Telefoot after scoring for Lyon against Marseille on Sunday, Aouar said he’s staying in France for at least the 2020-21 season.

“I felt that I can still bring something to this team, Aouar said. “I wanted to continue the adventure with the club who raised me. We must raise our heads because we have to do better.”

No doubt Aouar will be linked with Arsenal, and others, in the January window but with the Gunners looking to seal a move for Thomas Partey perhaps this chance for Aouar has come and gone? That said, a player of his class on the ball and off it will be in demand and he will have plenty of options if he ever decides to leave Lyon.

Bayern Munich sign trio

Reigning European and German champions Bayern Munich have been busy on deadline day, as they signed Douglas Costa on loan from Juventus and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting on a free transfer as he signed a one-year contract after leaving PSG.

Costa had previously played for Bayern for three seasons and then joined Juventus on loan and then permanently, but he was deemed surplus to requirements by new Juve boss Andrea Pirlo so he’s gone back to Bayern.

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick wanted to add wide players and forwards and he’s done that, as Bayern also signed Bouana Sarr from Marseille as Michael Cuisance went in the opposition direction. Sarr (who signed a four-year deal) is a right back who can also play as a winger, and Bayern wanted to strengthen in that area after losing out on signing USMNT right back Sergino Dest.

Transfer news: Dembele, Traore to Man United; outgoings stall

Dembele to Manchester United
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT
Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United has seen a development, while Amad Traore could also be heading to Manchester United but in January.

There are also plenty of outgoings reported, such as Everton enquiring about signing goalkeeper Sergio Romero, plus Chris Smalling to Roma and Brandon Williams to Southampton, but a lot of those deals may not happen due to complications.

With the UEFA Champions League squads needing to be confirmed by tomorrow, Man United want to get these deals done.

Final push for Ousmane Dembele

It appears that Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United could happen as the clubs are still negotiating over the terms of a deal.

According to Sky Italy, Barcelona only want a permanent move for Dembele while Man United have offered to sign Dembele on loan for the season and pay his wages in full. They believe Demebele is ‘open’ to joining Man United. It has also been reported by ESPN that the 23-year-old winger did not train with Barcelona on Monday, which has added further fuel to the fire.

This move for Dembele is complicated by Barcelona having to move him on to bring in Memphis Depay.

With veteran striker Edinson Cavani set to sign for United as a free agent, plus left back Alex Telles arriving from FC Porto, Dembele could complete a hat trick of deadline day deals. Why United are looking to buy more forwards over defenders is a puzzling one, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is obviously keen to have more strength in depth up top.

Dembele probably won’t be a regular at Barcelona, and will he start ahead of Martial, Cavani, Rashford and Greenwood for United? Probably not. If he can stay fit his talent is undoubted but it feels like there could be a move for the French international late in the window, especially after Barcelona posted an after-tax loss of $114 million.

Amad Traore one for the future

This one has surprised everyone as Amad Traore is expected to sign for Manchester United today from Atalanta, according to Sky Italy.

Traore, 18, is a talented young winger who will cost over $35 million when add ons are included. Due to problems obtaining a work permit, he will sign for Man United today but join in January 2021 once those issues have been sorted for the youngster who was born in the Ivory Coast.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been searching for a winger and with Jadon Sancho not signing, plus a deal for Dembele complicated, at least they know Traore should arrive in January.

Outgoings stall

With Manchester United set to bring in up to four players on deadline day, surely they will cut some deadwood adrift.

It may not be as easy as that. Chris Smalling, Brandon Williams, Sergio Romero and Phil Jones have all been linked with loan moves away but in the case of Smalling, his loan move back to Roma doesn’t seem like it will happen.

Man United want a permanent deal but Roma want another season-long loan after Smalling excelled in Italy last season. Antonio Rudiger could be an option for them now.

As for Williams and Romero, Southampton and Everton respectively are interested in loan deals but it seems unlikely. Phil Jones is out injured and although Newcastle were interested, it seems likely he will stay at Man United.

Abraham, Chilwell, Sancho break COVID-19 rules; England delay call-ups

Tammy Abraham
Associated PressOct 5, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) Tammy Abraham has given England manager Gareth Southgate another off-field issue to deal with.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has apologized after a party was held at his house over the weekend in contravention of the British government’s coronavirus guidelines limiting people to gatherings of groups of six or fewer when meeting those they don’t live with.

According to footage shared by The Sun newspaper, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho – called up by England last week, along with Tammy Abraham – were at the party.

“I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering,” Abraham, who turned 23 on Friday, told The Sun. “Though I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologize for the naivety shown for the organisation and attending of this gathering.

“All I can do now is learn from it, apologize to everyone and ensure it never happens again.”

England plays Wales in a friendly on Thursday, before Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark at home.

The Football Association has confirmed the trio will not join the England squad straight away.

When England’s players met up for international fixtures against Iceland and Denmark last month, Harry Maguire was withdrawn from the squad ahead of the games after being convicted of assault in Greece. The defender has since been granted a retrial.

Then, youngsters Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden were dropped from the squad for breaching coronavirus restrictions after playing against Iceland by meeting women from outside the team’s bio-secure bubble.

Southgate left Greenwood and Foden out of his latest squad, but recalled Maguire.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Theo Walcott to join Southampton on loan

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2020, 9:14 AM EDT
Theo Walcott to Southampton is happening. Walcott is heading home.

ProSoccerTalk can confirm that Everton and Southampton have agree to split Walcott’s wages 50/50 and he is currently heading to Southampton for a medical.

Walcott, 31, will join Saints in a homecoming for their academy product who broke into the first team as a 16-year-old and then became an England international and a star at Arsenal.

15 years later he will be playing for Southampton once again and with his current Everton contract running out next summer he will essentially become a free agent at the end of this season and his career at the Toffees is over.

Walcott had the chance to join Southampton in January 2018 but instead chose to sign for Everton but his career at the Toffees has never really got going as managers came and went and injuries hit him hard once again. Walcott scored 10 goals in 77 Premier League appearances for Everton, following on for his 65 in 270 PL games for Arsenal before that.

The former Arsenal winger broke through at Southampton as a teenager and this move would see his career go full circle, as well as give Ralph Hasenhuttl some extra experience to help his young side develop.

As long as he stays fit, Walcott will add an extra dimension to Saints’ attack which already boasts Danny Ings, Che Adams, Nathan Redmond, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Moussa Djenepo and Stuart Armstrong.

Theo Walcott to Southampton is an emotional one for Saints fans, as he left for Arsenal just six months after making his debut as the club were in a perilous financial situation following relegation from the Premier League in 2005.

Southampton have now signed Kyle Walker-Peters at right back, Mohammed Salisu at center back, Ibrahima Diallo to boost their central midfield and Walcott would top things off nicely.

Transfer news: Partey to Arsenal developing

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2020, 8:54 AM EDT
Thomas Partey to Arsenal has dragged on and on and on, but on transfer deadline day it appears there has been a breakthrough.

Several reports state that as Atletico Madrid will not let Partey go for anything less than his $58.8 million release clause, Arsenal have finally contacted La Liga to pay his release clause.

A report from COPE says that Arsenal will pay the release fee and will seal a late deal to sign Partey. A club must contact La Liga direct to pay the release clause and they will then pay the club involved, in this case Atletico Madrid.

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports: “Arsenal are hoping to free up wages and space in the squad by releasing players. Lucas Torreira is in Madrid finalising a loan move to Atletico, while Matteo Guendouzi is close to a loan move to Hertha Berlin.”

Thomas Partey to Arsenal is pretty much a perfect signing for the Gunners and it is the one signing they really wanted to make this summer.

They’ve already brought in Gabriel at center back and Ceballos is back in midfield on loan as Mikel Arteta knows his attacking options are plentiful but he needs to be more solid.

Partey, 27, is a superb defensive midfielder who will further solidify the defensive unit which Arteta has worked so hard to strengthen since he took charge last December.

With Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and now Partey in midfield, with Torreira and Guendouzi out on loan, the Gunners have some serious depth in midfield and Partey will be key in their 3-4-3 formation.