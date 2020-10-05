Across the top leagues Europe there are plenty of moves set to go down to the wire as Memphis Depay to Barcelona could happen, while Houssem Aouar has discussed his future and Bayern Munich have been busy.

Memphis Depay to Barcelona depends on Dembele

Ronald Koeman is extremely keen to seal a move for Memphis Depay to Barcelona, as the Dutch international is close to leaving Lyon but the move is said hinge on Ousmane Dembele leaving Barca.

“We want Memphis Depay at Barcelona and he wants to join Barca too,” Koeman said on Monday.

With the Catalan club reporting a post-tax loss of $114 million in their latest financial report, the financial situation isn’t great as they’ve offloaded Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez, Nelsen Semedo and Arturo Vidal this summer.

Memphis, 26, has had a fine few seasons at Lyon as he rebuilt his career after struggling at Manchester United. Koeman coached Memphis with the Dutch national team and knows all about his qualities and this move would be a very good one if Barca can get it over the line.

Aoaur reveals he will remain at Lyon

Houssem Aouar is not happening, for now, as the French international midfielder looked set to sign for the Gunners throughout the summer window.

Aouar, 22, was the subject of repeated bids from Arsenal but speaking to Telefoot after scoring for Lyon against Marseille on Sunday, Aouar said he’s staying in France for at least the 2020-21 season.

“I felt that I can still bring something to this team, Aouar said. “I wanted to continue the adventure with the club who raised me. We must raise our heads because we have to do better.”

No doubt Aouar will be linked with Arsenal, and others, in the January window but with the Gunners looking to seal a move for Thomas Partey perhaps this chance for Aouar has come and gone? That said, a player of his class on the ball and off it will be in demand and he will have plenty of options if he ever decides to leave Lyon.

Bayern Munich sign trio

Reigning European and German champions Bayern Munich have been busy on deadline day, as they signed Douglas Costa on loan from Juventus and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting on a free transfer as he signed a one-year contract after leaving PSG.

Costa had previously played for Bayern for three seasons and then joined Juventus on loan and then permanently, but he was deemed surplus to requirements by new Juve boss Andrea Pirlo so he’s gone back to Bayern.

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick wanted to add wide players and forwards and he’s done that, as Bayern also signed Bouana Sarr from Marseille as Michael Cuisance went in the opposition direction. Sarr (who signed a four-year deal) is a right back who can also play as a winger, and Bayern wanted to strengthen in that area after losing out on signing USMNT right back Sergino Dest.

