La Liga transfer news
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Notable Transfer Deadline Day deals in La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A

By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
We’ve covered the moves around the Premier League extensively, but here are some notable moves around the top European leagues before the transfer window slammed shut.

La Liga

A quieter day in Spain, where Barcelona didn’t add anyone and Real Madrid loaned Luca Zidane to Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico Madrid helplessly watched as Arsenal paid Thomas Partey’s release clause, but it’s believed they’ll have up to 30 days to get a replacement from inside of Spain much like Barca did to get Martin Braithwaite last winter.

Fresh off drawing Barcelona and on the heels of winning Europa League, Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla has purchased Oussama Idrissi from AZ Alkmaar for $12 million. The Dutch-Moroccan scored 17 goals between the Eredivisie, Champions League, and Dutch Cup last season.

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich isn’t messing around, adding Marseille right back Bouna Sarr a few days after starting American center back Chris Richards in that position against Hertha Berlin (The kid did really well). The club has tried to add USMNT right back Sergino Dest before he signed for Barcelona.

Bayern bought Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca, too. The Bavarians also brought back Douglas Costa on loan from Juventus and signed Eric Choupo-Moting after the forward spent time with the PSG side the Bavarians beat in the Champions League Final. Michael Cuisance heads on loan to Marseille.

Werder Bremen lost Davy Klaassen, an impact player in their great escape last season. He’s returning to Ajax for $12 million.

Hoffenheim added Ryan Sessegnon on loan from Spurs and Sebastian Rudy on loan from Schalke.

Hertha Berlin is taking Matteo Guendouzi on loan from Arsenal. Hertha also re-signed Arne Maier before loaning him to Arminia Bielefeld.

Bayer Leverkusen landed rumored Aston Villa target Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen, another good sign for the playing time of young USMNT man Josh Sargent.

New boys Stuttgart and American boss Pellegrino Matarazzo are taking teen starlet Naouirou Ahamada on loan from Juve with an option to buy.

RB Leipzig is betting on fulfilling to potential of Justin Kluivert, who joins the German side on a one-year loan after two seasons with AS Roma.

ROME, ITALY – DECEMBER 16: Justin Kluivert. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

 

 

Serie A

Juventus let Douglas Costa go on loan to Bayern but brought in its latest harvesting of Fiorentina talent in 22-year-old star attacker Federico Chiesa, who was linked with Manchester United in April. It’s a two-year loan that will become permanent and could reach $60 million.

Chris Smalling sealed his deal to AS Roma, who sent Kluivert on loan to Leipzig. Roma sent a loanee back to the Premier League as Swedish national team starting goalkeeper Robin Olsen joins Everton.

Napoli has added Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan from Chelsea.

Atalanta will send Amad Diallo to Manchester United in January and could see as much as $48 million for the teenager.

Other notable Italian moves:

  • Gerard Deulofeu, loan from Watford –> Udinese
  • Nikola Kalinic, Atletico Madrid –> Chievo Verona
  • Matteo Darmian, loan from Parma –> Inter Milan
  • Ignacio Pussetto, loan from Watford –> Udinese
  • Lucas Martínez Quarta, River Plate –> Fiorentina
  • Wesley Hoedt, loan from Southampton –> Lazio
  • Diego Perotti, Roma –> Fenerbahce
WATFORD, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 29: Deulofeu (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain did get richer in acquiring Rafinha from Barcelona and defensive mid Danilo Pereira from Porto.

Sofiane Boufal’s Southampton story ended with a transfer to Angers.

Michael Cuisance’s medical didn’t go to plan at Leeds, but Marseille was happy to take a chance on a loan for the Bayern Munich man.

Stade Rennais sold winger Raphinha to Leeds United.

Juventus loaned Mattia De Sciglio to Lyon.

Manchester United signs Penarol phenom Pellistri for $11M (video)

Photo by EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT
Manchester United have signed Uruguayan teen prodigy Facundo Pellistri for around $11 million.

The Red Devils have not added help at center back but did land a left back and three attackers on Transfer Deadline Day.

In Pellistri, United has added a second teenager for both now and for the future after spending big on Amad Diallo of Atalanta, who will arrive in January.

Pellistri had already been playing plenty of first team football with Penarol, scoring and assisting in the Copa Libertadores as part of his two goals and four assists in 37 appearances.

From ManUtd.com:

“To join a club with the history of Manchester United is a dream come true. I have learnt a lot at Penarol and I would like to thank them for everything they have done for me. To have the confidence of the manager is an amazing feeling and I know that working with him will be perfect for my development.”

Still 18 under late December, Pellistri has played mostly right wing in his time with Penarol. It might sound goofy to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed by the teen, but consider that Pellistri was briefly managed by ex-United hero Diego Forlan.

Solskjaer and Forlan have spoken well of each other since leaving Old Trafford, and it would come as little surprise if the recommendation went directly from Forlan to his former United teammate.

Marca reporter Chris Winterburn says this is not simply a name for the future.

Thomas Partey to Arsenal official; Arteta, Edu react

Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT
Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are thrilled to make Thomas Partey to Arsenal official after paying the player’s $58.8 million release clause.

Thomas, 27, had a contract through 2023 with Atletico Madrid and La Liga’s mainstays are unhappy that he’s left the Spanish capital. Earlier reports claimed Atleti offered ton double the Ghanaian’s wages.

Arteta and technical director Edu made special effort to mention the Ghanaian defensive midfielder’s mindset and leadership.

From Arsenal.com, here’s the Arsenal manager:

“We’re very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. He’s an intelligent footballer and we’re looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we’re building at the moment at the club.”

Arsenal says Thomas will wear No. 18, last worn by Nacho Monreal.

With Gabriel Magalhaes running the defense behind Partey and Granit Xhaka, Arsenal’s unit is an increasingly aggressive and athletic unit.

“Thomas has all the right attributes to be a top player for Arsenal,” Edu said. “He is a leader on and off the pitch and he is exactly the kind of player and person we want at the club.”

This is a big deal for Arsenal, as the player was wanted by plenty of clubs after being linked with Chelsea earlier this summer.

Transfer grades: How did Premier League clubs fare?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT
Premier League transfer grades are here and we’re going to applaud, lament or shrug our shoulders at the business your team has done in this elongated summer window.

The international window is now shut, but PL clubs can still do business with EFL clubs and vice versa until Oct. 16.

So many factors go into whether or not a team has a successful or unsuccessful transfer window, and taking all that into account here are the Premier League transfer grades I’ve given to all 20 teams.

Here it goes with our Premier League transfer grades…

Top of the class

Everton = A
They’ve rebuilt their midfield and have a new star in James Rodriguez. Carlo Ancelotti has a pull and this is why Everton hired him. Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure will dominate games and James, if he stays fit, has the x-factor. Ben Godfrey is a great buy at center back too. What a window! Ancelotti has bossed it and they are genuine contenders for the top six, as long as Jordan Pickford has a solid season.

Chelsea = A-
They spent more than anyone else (over $300 million) but are they better? Yes. It will take time for all of these new players to gel but Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have quality in attack, plus Ben Chilwell is a quality left back. Thiago Silva will add a lot of experience, but probably needed another new center back alongside him, and Edouard Mendy is an upgrade on Kepa. A transformational window but that has piled pressure on Frank Lampard as he now has a massive squad staked with quality.

Arsenal = A-
Getting Gabriel in early was huge and so was bringing back Dani Ceballos on loan. Arguably their best business was getting Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign new deals. Thomas Partey in is a game-changer and the holding midfielder they needed, while Mikel Arteta has ruthlessly cut plenty of deadwood. The only way this would have been better was to bring in one more quality center back. Let’s not talk about the harsh treatment of Gunnersaurus though…

Aston Villa = B+
Ollie Watkins, Matty Cash, Ross Barkley, Emiliano Martinez and Bertrand Traore. Not glitzy names but boy have they made a difference. They have all improved Villa’s starting lineup and with Grealish linking up with Barkley and Watkins, he now has quality players around him to make him flourish. Just look at what they did to Liverpool. They’ve spent very wisely and have a clear plan as they’ve improved defensively.

Newcastle = B+
Steve Bruce gets a lot of stick but he gets results and his team play a certain way. Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, Jamal Lewis and Jeff Hendrick are perfect additions for a Bruce team. Newcastle are much stronger this season. Sneaky good window.

Tottenham Hotspur = B+
Yeah they’ve had an unexpectedly great window. Gareth Bale was the big name arrival but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon are quality additions and Carlos Vinicius will provide cover for Harry Kane. They needed a new center back but couldn’t get a deal for Skriniar over the line. This is one heck of an attacking squad and the midfield balance is now right. Jose Mourinho will be very, very happy. Probably. We think.

Above average window

Southampton = B
Theo Walcott is the headline signing on loan because of his connection with the club but Kyle Walker-Peters and Mohammed Salisu strengthen their creaky defense and Ibrahima Diallo is their Hojbjerg replacement. Ralph Hasenhuttl has moved on plenty of loanees too. Saints have a young, hungry squad. Good window.

Leeds United = B
Marcelo Bielsa is a big reason for signing players and Rodrigo, Koch, Llorente, Costa, Raphinha and Harrison are all quality and full of attacking intent and will slot into Bielsa’s system. Leeds could maybe do with upgrading their defense and they lost out on Cuisance in midfield, but overall a very good window and their good start to the season meant they didn’t have to do as much business.

Liverpool = B
Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota are the kind of signings that Liverpool needed to make to get better. They haven’t moved on too many players and probably needed to upgrade their reserve goalkeeper, especially with Alisson’s injury and Adrian’s form in the 7-2 shellacking at Aston Villa. Maybe they can pick up a goalkeeper from the Championship?

Not bad, but not great

Leicester City = C
A weird window for Leicester who sold Ben Chilwell but haven’t really splashed the cash. Timothy Castagne is an upgrade on Chilwell, probably, but elsewhere they look a little stretched and even though Wesley Fofana has arrived he is one for the future. Brendan Rodgers will have wanted a bit more backing in the window.

Brighton = C
Adam Lallana was their big arrival and Graham Potter made a few smart squad additions but nobody who will really start right away. Tariq Lamptey was a brilliant addition but you feel like Brighton could have added a bit more quality.

Wolves = C
They lost Doherty and Jota and have bought Semedo and Fabio Silva to replace them. Nuno Espirito Santo continues to favor the Portuguese market and although Wolves didn’t need to do much in the window, there’s a feeling they could have upgraded their midfield and central defensive options to take that next step to challenge for the top four.

West Brom = C-
Slaven Bilic has gone for the quantity over quality approach. Branislav Ivanovic adds experience in defense and getting in Grady Diangana and Matheus Pereira was key after their successful loan spells. That said, this feels like a team destined for relegation but they’ve tried to add numbers.

Failing miserably

Manchester City = D-
Some may call this harsh, but it’s not. They’ve spent big on two center backs, again, with Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias coming in. The latter is touted to be the main man, but let’s wait and see. Left back is a real problem area and Ake could play there but it’s a square peg in a round hole. Losing Aguero and Jesus to injury has highlighted their need for a central striker and Ferran Torres hasn’t looked great. In a summer where they needed to close the gap on Liverpool they’ve fallen further behind.

Crystal Palace = D-
Eberechi Eze was their main signing and Michy Batshuayi has come back in on loan but Roy Hodgson was a frustrated man throughout the summer. Palace needed improvements throughout the spine of their team and unless Wilfried Zaha keeps firing, they will struggle.

Fulham = F
Not a great window, at all, and having your owner reveal transfer dealings on Twitter says it all. Scott Parker wanted center backs in and although they have brought in a new goalkeeper, right back and holding midfielders they don’t look strong enough defensively.

West Ham = F
Well, this was awful. Diangana was sold as club captain Mark Noble hit out on Twitter against the owners and the only incomings were Soucek (loan turned permanent) and Coufal at right back. The Hammers struggled to move plenty of big earners off the books too. Woeful.

Burnley = F
The Clarets are really struggling. Sean Dyche has not been a happy man with the directors and ownership for a long time now and aside from Dale Stephens they haven’t signed another player who will be in his first team squad. With an ownership change on the horizon, this has come at a bad time.

Manchester United = F
So underwhelming. Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles feel like panic buys and even signing Donny van de Beek didn’t make a lot of sense given their current midfielders. In a window where they were supposed to sign Jadon Sancho and a center back, they have a veteran forward (who was available on a free all summer) a left back and a few young signings they made on Deadline Day. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been backed in previous windows but given their financial clout, this was the summer for Man United to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City. They haven’t. It has got bigger. Again. A missed opportunity.

Sheffield United = F
Chris Wilder continues to shop in the bargain bucket and some of the signings are from the Championship and he will get the most out of them. However, Rhian Brewster is young and the Blades’ goalscoring burden will weigh heavy on his shoulders. Should have done more, especially after the problems they had during project restart.

Everton signs Swedish national team starting goalkeeper on loan

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT
Everton has signed Sweden’s starting goalkeeper, who will challenge England’s current No. 1 for the gig.

Robin Olsen, 30, has 37 caps for the Swedish national team including 32 of its last 33 tournament or qualifying outings.

Olsen will hope to pip Jordan Pickford to Everton’s No. 1 spot, the ex-Sunderland goalkeeper failing to impress after a starring role at Sunderland in 2015-16 landed him at Goodison Park.

The two goalkeepers have shared a pitch before in England’s 2-0 defeat of Sweden at the 2018 World Cup quarterfinal.

Everton’s goalkeeper position is its biggest question mark, even more so now that the Toffees have landed Ben Godfrey from Norwich City.

Pau Lopez is Roma’s current No. 1 and Olsen spent last season on loan at Cagliari. Olsen signed with Roma in 2018 after time with Copenhagen, PAOK, and Malmo.

The Swede faced and saved more shots than Pickford last season and his 73.9 save percentage is 11 points higher than his English counterpart.

Everton had also been linked with longtime Manchester United backup Sergio Romero, the longtime Argentina backstop, and current Tottenham No. 3 Paulo Gazzaniga.