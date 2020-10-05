More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Premier League transfers: Every deal from all 20 clubs

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2020, 7:55 AM EDT
Premier League transfers will ramp up throughout the summer months and here you will find every deal from all 20 Premier League clubs ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Premier League transfers window runs from July 27 to Oct. 5 in the summer, as the shortened offseason means there’s a flurry of action already happening and most clubs will want their squads sorted before the 2020-21 season kicks off on Sept. 12.

Given the fact that clubs have less than 40 days before the new season starts, you’d think that chairman, sporting directors and managers would all be pretty busy right now as they try and get their business done early. But we all know that when it comes to Premier League transfers, clubs can’t stay away from a deadline day.

Even during the coronavirus pandemic amid huge financial implications, huge sums of money are still being talked about when it comes to potential transfers.

Below are the lists of Premier League transfers for each club, as we will update this page as and when deals happen from now until Oct. 5 when the summer window shuts.

Premier League transfers – Summer window 2020

Arsenal

In
Gabriel Magalhaes (Lille) More info
Pablo Mari (Flamengo)
Cedric Soares (Southampton)
George Lewis (Larvik)
Willian (Chelsea, Free) More info
Tim Akinola (Huddersfield) Free
Salah-Eddine (Feyenoord) Free
Jonathan Dinzeyi (Tottenham) Free
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) Loan
Alex Runarsson (Dijon)

Out
Tobi Omole (Released)
Matthew Dennis (Released)
Zech Medley (Gillingham) Loan
Zak Swanson (MVV Maastricht) Loan
Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) Loan
Trae Coyle (Gillingham) Loan
Matt Smith (Swindon Town) Loan
Jordi Osei-Tutu (Cardiff City) Loan
Sam Greenwood (Leeds)
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma)
Ben Sheaf (Coventry) Loan
Tyreece John-Jules (Doncaster Rovers) Loan
Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
Mark McGuinness (Ipswich) Loan
Dan Ballard (Blackpool) Loan

Aston Villa

In
Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest) More info
Ollie Watkins (Brentford)
Emiliano Martinez (Arsenal)
Bertrand Traore (Lyon)
Ross Barkley (Chelsea) Loan

Out
Ross McCormack (Released)
Callum O’Hare (Released)
Jack Birch (Released)
Anton Hooper (Released)
Colin Odutayo (Released)
Dimitri Sea (Released)
Jamie Searle (Released)
Matija Sarkic (Wolves) Free
James Chester (Stoke) Free
Indiana Vassilev (Burton) Loan
Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce)
Cameron Archer (Solihull Moors) Loan

Brighton and Hove Albion

In
Jensen Weir (Wigan)
Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Free More info
Joel Veltman (Ajax)
Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge)
Jan Paul van Hecke (NAC Breda)
Ulrick Eneme Ella (Amiens)
Reda Khadra (Borussia Dortmund)
Andi Zeqiri (Lausanne-Sport)

Out
Leon Balogun (Wigan) Loan
Archie Davies (Released)
Lewis Freestone (Released)
George Cox (Fortuna Sittard)
Anthony Knockaert (Fulham)
Beram Kayal (Released)
Percy Tau (Anderlecht) Loan
Jan Mlakar (Maribor) Loan
Warren O’Hora (MK Dons) Loan
Taylor Richards (Doncaster) Loan
Martin Montoya (Real Betis)
Matt Clarke (Derby) Loan
Ryan Longman (AFC Wimbledon) Loan
Leo Ostigard (Coventry) Loan
Aaron Mooy (Shanghai SIPG) Undisclosed
Glenn Murray (Watford) Loan
Shane Duffy (Celtic) Loan
David Button (West Brom)
Jan Paul van Hecke (Heerenveen) Loan
Dale Stephens (Burnley)
Vikto Gyokeres (Swansea City) Loan
Alex Cochrane (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise) Loan

Burnley

In
Will Norris (Wolves)
Marc Richter (Augsburg)
Will Rickard (Free)
Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Reading)
Connor Barrett (Leicester)
Ismaila Diallo (Arsenal)
Dale Stephens (Brighton)
Anthony Gomez Mancini (Angers) Loan

Out
Joe Hart (Tottenham) Free
Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle) Free
Adam Legzdins (Released)
Aaron Lennon (Released)
Oliver Younger (Released)
Scott Wilson (Released)
Joel Senior (Released)
Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) Loan
Adam Phillips (Morecambe) Loan
Jordan Cropper (Chesterfield) Loan
Ben Gibson (Norwich City) Loan
Aiden O’Neill (Melbourne City)

Chelsea

In
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) More info
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) More info
Ben Chilwell (Leicester) More info
Malang Sarr (Nice) Free
Thiago Silva (PSG) Free
Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)
Edouard Mendy (Rennes)

Out
Josh Grant (Released)
Marcel Lavinier (Released)
Richard Nartey (Released)
Willian (Arsenal) Free
Pedro (Roma) Free
Danilo Pantic (Cukaricki) Loan
Jacob Maddox (Vitoria SC)
Jamie Cumming (Stevenage) Loan
Trevoh Chalobah (Lorient) Loan
Armando Broja (Vitesse Arnhem) Loan
Tariq Uwakwe (Accrington Stanley) Loan
Ethan Ampadu (Sheff Utd) Loan
Kenedy (Granada) Loan
Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) Loan
Conor Gallagher (West Brom) Loan
Lewis Baker (Trabzonspor) Loan
Davide Zappacosta (Genoa) Loan
Luke McCormick (Bristol Rovers) Loan
Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) Loan

Crystal Palace

In
Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) Free
Jake Giddings (Free)
Eberechi Eze (QPR)
Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) Loan

Out
Kian Flanagan (Released)
Dion-Curtis Henry (Released)
Daniel Tupper (Released)
Alexander Sorloth (RB Leipzig)

Everton

In
Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) More info
Niels Nkounkou (Marseille) Free
Allan (Napoli)
James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) More info
Imam Jagne (BK Hacken)
Ben Godfrey (Norwich)

Out
Morgan Feeney (Released)
Alexander Denny (Released)
Matthew Foulds (Released)
Luke Garbutt (Released)
Oumar Niasse (Released)
Morgan Schneiderlin (Nice)
Leighton Baines (Retired)
Maarten Stekelenburg (Released)
Nathangelo Markelo (FC Twente) Loan
Kieran Dowell (Norwich City)
Manasse Mampala (Released)
Korede Adedoyin (Released)
Cuco Martina (Released)
Lewis Gibson (Reading) Loan
Dennis Adeniran (Wycombe Wanderers) Loan
Moise Kean (PSG) Loan

Fulham

In
Antonee Robinson (Wigan) More info
Mario Lemina (Southampton) Loan
Harrison Reed (Southampton)
Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain) Loan
Kenny Tete (Lyon)
Ola Aina (Torino) Loan
Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) Loan

Out
Cody Drameh (Leeds)
Marlon Fossey (Shrewsbury Town) Loan
Jordan Archer (Released)
Zico Asare (Released)
Tristan Cover (Released)
Magnus Norman (Released)
Nicolas Santos Clase (Released)
Toni Stahl (Released)
Cameron Thompson (Released)
Ben Tricker (Released)
Luca de la Torre (Released)
Matt O’Riley (Released)
Alfie Mawson (Bristol City) Loan
Steven Sessegnon (Bristol City) Loan
Marcus Bettinelli (Middlesbrough) Loan
Jerome Opoku (Plymouth Argyle) Loan

Leeds United

In
Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Illan Meslier (Lorient)
Jack Harrison (Man City) Loan
Joe Gelhardt (Wigan)
Cody Drameh (Fulham)
Sam Greenwood (Arsenal)
Rodrigo Moreno Machado (Valencia)
Robin Koch (Freiburg)
Crysencio Summerville (Feyenoord)
Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad)

Out
Ryan Edmondson (Aberdeen) Loan
Kun Temenuzhkov (Real Union) Loan
Jordan Stevens (Swindon) Loan
Alfie McCalmont (Oldham) Loan
Bryce Hosannah (Bradford) Loan

Leicester

In
Timothy Castagne (Atalanta)
Cengiz Under (Roma) Loan
Wesley Fofana (Saint-Etienne)

Out
Calvin Bassey (Rangers)
Viktor Johansson (Released)
Ryan Loft (Released)
Connor Tee (Released)
Daniel Iversen (OH Leuven) Loan
Bartosz Kapustka (Legia Warsaw)
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)
George Hirst (Rotherham) Loan
Fousseni Diabate (Trabzonspor)
Darnell Johnson (Wigan) Loan
Adrien Silva (Sampdoria)

Liverpool

In
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos) More info
Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich) More info
Diogo Jota (Wolves) More info

Out
Daniel Atherton (Released)
Pedro Chirivella (Nantes) Free
Nathaniel Clyne (Released)
Shamal George (Released)
Jack Walls (Released)
Dejan Lovren (Zenit)
Adam Lallana (Brighton) Free
Morgan Boyes (Fleetwood Town) Loan
Ovie Ejaria (Reading)
Tony Gallacher (Toronto) Loan
Ki-Jana Hoever (Wolves)
Loris Karius (Union Berlin) Loan
Kamil Grabara (AGF Aarhus) Loan
Rhian Brewster (Sheff Utd)

Thiago to Liverpool
Manchester City

In
Pablo Moreno (Juventus)
Ferran Torres (Valencia) More info
Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) More info
Scott Carson (Derby County) Loan
Ruben Dias (Benfica) More info

Out
Ernest Agyiri (Released)
Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)
Jack Harrison (Leeds) Loan
David Silva (Real Sociedad) Free
Claudio Bravo (Released)
Lukas Nmecha (Anderlecht) Loan
Yangel Herrera (Granada) Loan
Paolo Fernandes (Castellon)
Angelino (RB Leipzig) Loan
Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

Manchester United

In
Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) Loan More info
Donny van de Beek (Ajax) More info

Out
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Released)
Dion McGee (Released)
Angel Gomes (Released)
Ethan Hamilton (Released)
Michael O’Hara (Released)
Largie Ramazani (Released)
George Tanner (Released)
Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan) More info
Tahith Chong (Werder Bremen) Loan
Aliou Traore (Stade Malherbe Caen) Loan
Joel Pereira (Huddersfield) Loan
James Garner (Watford) Loan
Andreas Pereira (Lazio) Loan
Diogo Dalot (AC Milan) Loan

Newcastle United

In
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) Free More info
Mark Gillespie (Motherwell) Free
Niall Brookwell (Liverpool) Free
Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) Free More info
Jamal Lewis (Norwich City)
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) More info

Out
Luke Charman (Released)
Jack Colback (Released)
Robert Elliott (Released)
Liam Gibson (Released)
Nathan Harker (Released)
Victor Fernandez (Viitorul Constanta) Free
Jake Turner (Morecambe) Loan
Tom Allan (Accrington Stanley) Loan
Freddie Woodman (Swansea) Loan
Kell Watts (Plymouth) Loan
Florian Lejeune (Deportivo Alaves) Loan
Yoshinori Muto (Eibar) Loan
Lewis Cass (Hartlepool) Loan

Sheffield United

In
Wes Foderingham (Rangers) Free
Aaron Ramsdale (AFC Bournemouth)
Jayden Bogle (Derby County)
Max Lowe (Derby County) 
Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Loan
Ismaila Coulibaly (Sarpsborg 08)
Oliver Burke (West Brom)
Rhian Brewster (Liverpool)

Out
Mark Duffy (Released)
Keenan Ferguson (Released)
Oliver Greaves (Released)
Jake Eastwood (Kilmarnock) Loan
Tyler Smith (Swindon Town) Loan
Luke Freeman (Nottingham Forest) Loan
Rhys Norrington-Davies (Luton Town) Loan
Sam Graham (Notts County) Loan
Ismaila Coulibaly (K Beerschot VA)
Callum Robinson (West Brom)
Regan Slater (Hull) Loan

Southampton

In
Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham)
Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid)
Ibrahima Diallo (Brest)

Out
Alexander Cull (Released)
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) Loan
Maya Yoshida (Released)
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)
Cedric Soares (Arsenal)
Mario Lemina (Fulham) Loan
Harrison Reed (Fulham)
Alfie Jones (Hull)
Jack Bycroft (Weymouth) Loan
Christoph Klarer (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Tottenham Hotspur

In
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton)
Joe Hart (Burnley) Free
Matt Doherty (Wolves)
Sergio Reguilon (Real Madrid)
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) Loan, More info
Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) Loan

Out
Jan Vertonghen (Released)
Michel Vorm (Released)
Tariq Hinds (Released)
Rayan Clarke (Released)
Jonathan Dinzeyi (Released)
Phoenix Patterson (Released)
Maxwell Statham (Released)
Maximus Tainio (Released)
Troy Parrott (Millwall) Loan
TJ Eyoma (Lincoln City) Loan
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)
Armando Shashoua (Atletico Baleares)
Luke Amos (QPR)
Oliver Skipp (Norwich) Loan
Jack Roles (Burton) Loan
Shilow Tracey (Shrewsbury Town) Loan
Juan Foyth (Villarreal) Loan
Ryan Sessegnon (Hoffenheim) Loan

West Bromwich Albion

In
Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon)
Cedric Kipre (Wigan)
Grady Diangana (West Ham)
David Button (Brighton)
Callum Robinson (Sheff Utd)
Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit Saint Petersburg)
Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) Loan
Filip Krovinovic (Benfica) Loan

Out
Chris Brunt (Released)
Finn Azaz (Cheltenham Town) Loan
Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham Town) Loan
Jonathan Leko (Birmingham City)
Oliver Burke (Sheff Utd)
Nick Clayton-Phillips (Solihull Moors) Loan
Rayhaan Tulloch (Doncaster Rovers) Loan
Saul Shotton (Woking) Loan

West Ham United

In
Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague)
Ossama Ashley (AFC Wimbledon)
Vladimir Coufal (Slavia Prague)

Out
Sead Haksabanovic (IFK Norrkoping)
Carlos Sanchez (Released)
Pablo Zabaleta (Released)
Roberto (Real Valladolid) Undisclosed
Dan Kemp (Blackpool) Loan
Grady Diangana (West Brom)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In
Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa) Free
Fabio Silva (Porto)
Fernando Marcal (Lyon)
Vitinha (Porto) Loan
Ki-Jana Hoever (Liverpool)
Nelson Semedo (Barcelona) More info
Rayan Ait-Nouri (Angers) Loan

Out
Jordan Graham (Released)
Connor Johnson (Released)
Callum Thompson (Released)
Helder Costa (Leeds)
Tsun Dai (Shenzhen)
Ryan Giles (Coventry) Loan
Elliot Watt (Bradford)
Will Norris (Burnley)
Morgan Gibbs-White (Swansea) Loan
Matt Doherty (Tottenham)
Matija Sarkic (Shrewsbury Town) Loan
Benny Ashley-Seal (Northampton)
Terry Taylor (Grimsby) Loan
Connor Ronan (Grasshopper Club Zurich) Loan
Renat Dadashov (Grasshopper Club Zurich) Loan
Dan Csoka (AFC Wimbledon)
Diogo Jota (Liverpool)
Leo Bonatini (Grasshopper Club Zurich) Loan
Ruben Vinagre (Olympiacos) Loan

Transfer news: Depay to Barcelona; Aouar on Arsenal; Bayern deals

Memphis Depay to Barcelona
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2020, 12:44 PM EDT
Across the top leagues Europe there are plenty of moves set to go down to the wire as Memphis Depay to Barcelona could happen, while Houssem Aouar has discussed his future and Bayern Munich have been busy.

Let’s get to it.

You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.

Memphis Depay to Barcelona depends on Dembele

Ronald Koeman is extremely keen to seal a move for Memphis Depay to Barcelona, as the Dutch international is close to leaving Lyon but the move is said hinge on Ousmane Dembele leaving Barca.

“We want Memphis Depay at Barcelona and he wants to join Barca too,” Koeman said on Monday.

With the Catalan club reporting a post-tax loss of $114 million in their latest financial report, the financial situation isn’t great as they’ve offloaded Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez, Nelsen Semedo and Arturo Vidal this summer.

Memphis, 26, has had a fine few seasons at Lyon as he rebuilt his career after struggling at Manchester United. Koeman coached Memphis with the Dutch national team and knows all about his qualities and this move would be a very good one if Barca can get it over the line.

Aoaur reveals he will remain at Lyon

Houssem Aouar is not happening, for now, as the French international midfielder looked set to sign for the Gunners throughout the summer window.

Aouar, 22, was the subject of repeated bids from Arsenal but speaking to Telefoot after scoring for Lyon against Marseille on Sunday, Aouar said he’s staying in France for at least the 2020-21 season.

“I felt that I can still bring something to this team, Aouar said. “I wanted to continue the adventure with the club who raised me. We must raise our heads because we have to do better.”

No doubt Aouar will be linked with Arsenal, and others, in the January window but with the Gunners looking to seal a move for Thomas Partey perhaps this chance for Aouar has come and gone? That said, a player of his class on the ball and off it will be in demand and he will have plenty of options if he ever decides to leave Lyon.

Bayern Munich sign trio

Reigning European and German champions Bayern Munich have been busy on deadline day, as they signed Douglas Costa on loan from Juventus and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting on a free transfer as he signed a one-year contract after leaving PSG.

Costa had previously played for Bayern for three seasons and then joined Juventus on loan and then permanently, but he was deemed surplus to requirements by new Juve boss Andrea Pirlo so he’s gone back to Bayern.

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick wanted to add wide players and forwards and he’s done that, as Bayern also signed Bouana Sarr from Marseille as Michael Cuisance went in the opposition direction. Sarr (who signed a four-year deal) is a right back who can also play as a winger, and Bayern wanted to strengthen in that area after losing out on signing USMNT right back Sergino Dest.

Transfer news: Dembele, Traore to Man United; outgoings stall

Dembele to Manchester United
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT
Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United has seen a development, while Amad Traore could also be heading to Manchester United but in January.

There are also plenty of outgoings reported, such as Everton enquiring about signing goalkeeper Sergio Romero, plus Chris Smalling to Roma and Brandon Williams to Southampton, but a lot of those deals may not happen due to complications.

With the UEFA Champions League squads needing to be confirmed by tomorrow, Man United want to get these deals done.

You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.

Final push for Ousmane Dembele

It appears that Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United could happen as the clubs are still negotiating over the terms of a deal.

According to Sky Italy, Barcelona only want a permanent move for Dembele while Man United have offered to sign Dembele on loan for the season and pay his wages in full. They believe Demebele is ‘open’ to joining Man United. It has also been reported by ESPN that the 23-year-old winger did not train with Barcelona on Monday, which has added further fuel to the fire.

This move for Dembele is complicated by Barcelona having to move him on to bring in Memphis Depay.

With veteran striker Edinson Cavani set to sign for United as a free agent, plus left back Alex Telles arriving from FC Porto, Dembele could complete a hat trick of deadline day deals. Why United are looking to buy more forwards over defenders is a puzzling one, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is obviously keen to have more strength in depth up top.

Dembele probably won’t be a regular at Barcelona, and will he start ahead of Martial, Cavani, Rashford and Greenwood for United? Probably not. If he can stay fit his talent is undoubted but it feels like there could be a move for the French international late in the window, especially after Barcelona posted an after-tax loss of $114 million.

Amad Traore one for the future

This one has surprised everyone as Amad Traore is expected to sign for Manchester United today from Atalanta, according to Sky Italy.

Traore, 18, is a talented young winger who will cost over $35 million when add ons are included. Due to problems obtaining a work permit, he will sign for Man United today but join in January 2021 once those issues have been sorted for the youngster who was born in the Ivory Coast.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been searching for a winger and with Jadon Sancho not signing, plus a deal for Dembele complicated, at least they know Traore should arrive in January.

Outgoings stall

With Manchester United set to bring in up to four players on deadline day, surely they will cut some deadwood adrift.

It may not be as easy as that. Chris Smalling, Brandon Williams, Sergio Romero and Phil Jones have all been linked with loan moves away but in the case of Smalling, his loan move back to Roma doesn’t seem like it will happen.

Man United want a permanent deal but Roma want another season-long loan after Smalling excelled in Italy last season. Antonio Rudiger could be an option for them now.

As for Williams and Romero, Southampton and Everton respectively are interested in loan deals but it seems unlikely. Phil Jones is out injured and although Newcastle were interested, it seems likely he will stay at Man United.

Abraham, Chilwell, Sancho break COVID-19 rules; England delay call-ups

Tammy Abraham
Associated PressOct 5, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) Tammy Abraham has given England manager Gareth Southgate another off-field issue to deal with.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has apologized after a party was held at his house over the weekend in contravention of the British government’s coronavirus guidelines limiting people to gatherings of groups of six or fewer when meeting those they don’t live with.

According to footage shared by The Sun newspaper, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho – called up by England last week, along with Tammy Abraham – were at the party.

“I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering,” Abraham, who turned 23 on Friday, told The Sun. “Though I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologize for the naivety shown for the organisation and attending of this gathering.

“All I can do now is learn from it, apologize to everyone and ensure it never happens again.”

England plays Wales in a friendly on Thursday, before Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark at home.

The Football Association has confirmed the trio will not join the England squad straight away.

When England’s players met up for international fixtures against Iceland and Denmark last month, Harry Maguire was withdrawn from the squad ahead of the games after being convicted of assault in Greece. The defender has since been granted a retrial.

Then, youngsters Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden were dropped from the squad for breaching coronavirus restrictions after playing against Iceland by meeting women from outside the team’s bio-secure bubble.

Southgate left Greenwood and Foden out of his latest squad, but recalled Maguire.

Theo Walcott to join Southampton on loan

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2020, 9:14 AM EDT
Theo Walcott to Southampton is happening. Walcott is heading home.

ProSoccerTalk can confirm that Everton and Southampton have agree to split Walcott’s wages 50/50 and he is currently heading to Southampton for a medical.

Walcott, 31, will join Saints in a homecoming for their academy product who broke into the first team as a 16-year-old and then became an England international and a star at Arsenal.

15 years later he will be playing for Southampton once again and with his current Everton contract running out next summer he will essentially become a free agent at the end of this season and his career at the Toffees is over.

You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.

Walcott had the chance to join Southampton in January 2018 but instead chose to sign for Everton but his career at the Toffees has never really got going as managers came and went and injuries hit him hard once again. Walcott scored 10 goals in 77 Premier League appearances for Everton, following on for his 65 in 270 PL games for Arsenal before that.

The former Arsenal winger broke through at Southampton as a teenager and this move would see his career go full circle, as well as give Ralph Hasenhuttl some extra experience to help his young side develop.

As long as he stays fit, Walcott will add an extra dimension to Saints’ attack which already boasts Danny Ings, Che Adams, Nathan Redmond, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Moussa Djenepo and Stuart Armstrong.

Theo Walcott to Southampton is an emotional one for Saints fans, as he left for Arsenal just six months after making his debut as the club were in a perilous financial situation following relegation from the Premier League in 2005.

Southampton have now signed Kyle Walker-Peters at right back, Mohammed Salisu at center back, Ibrahima Diallo to boost their central midfield and Walcott would top things off nicely.