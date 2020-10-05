Report: Salzburg buys USMNT teen Aaronson from Philadelphia

Aaronson to Red Bull Salzburg: Philadelphia’s Brenden Aaronson has gone from surprise USMNT call-up to being bought by a Champions League outfit within 11 months.
Whether his new club is a UEFA Champions League club when he gets there is another story.
Several reports including one from MLSSoccer.com’s Tom Bogert say the soon-to-be 20-year-old center midfielder has been purchased by Red Bull Salzburg and will join the club in January following the conclusion of the Major League Soccer season.
[ MORE: Reyna bags 3 assists for Dortmund ]
Brendan #Aaronson soll im Winter bei @RedBullSalzburg andocken, wie Geschäftsführer Stephan #Reiter bei "Talk und Tore" verriet: "Er ist für die nächste Transferperiode vorgesehen." #SkyTuT https://t.co/v89Uamci6X
— Sky Sport Austria (@SkySportAustria) October 5, 2020
Salzburg is in a UCL group with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Lokomotiv Moscow and it would be a stunning achievement for American coach Jesse Marsch if they slid ahead of either Hansi Flick’s Bavarians or Diego Simeone’s Atleti. It’s more likely Aaronson joins for a Europa League chase.
Aaronson, 19, has grown leaps and bounds even within that time and is in the midst of a possible MLS Cup campaign while dialing up a dynamite season.
He has seven goals and three assists in 45 MLS appearances, averaging 1.6 shots, 1.3 key passes, 1.2 tackles, and 1.2 dribbles per game.
Steal the ball ⚽️
Steal the goal 💥
Brenden Aaronson, man. pic.twitter.com/ztgHFTfhQY
— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) September 30, 2020