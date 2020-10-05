Report: Salzburg buys USMNT teen Aaronson from Philadelphia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aaronson to Red Bull Salzburg: Philadelphia’s Brenden Aaronson has gone from surprise USMNT call-up to being bought by a Champions League outfit within 11 months.

Whether his new club is a UEFA Champions League club when he gets there is another story.

Several reports including one from MLSSoccer.com’s Tom Bogert say the soon-to-be 20-year-old center midfielder has been purchased by Red Bull Salzburg and will join the club in January following the conclusion of the Major League Soccer season.

[ MORE: Reyna bags 3 assists for Dortmund ]

Brendan #Aaronson soll im Winter bei @RedBullSalzburg andocken, wie Geschäftsführer Stephan #Reiter bei "Talk und Tore" verriet: "Er ist für die nächste Transferperiode vorgesehen." #SkyTuT https://t.co/v89Uamci6X — Sky Sport Austria (@SkySportAustria) October 5, 2020

Salzburg is in a UCL group with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Lokomotiv Moscow and it would be a stunning achievement for American coach Jesse Marsch if they slid ahead of either Hansi Flick’s Bavarians or Diego Simeone’s Atleti. It’s more likely Aaronson joins for a Europa League chase.

Aaronson, 19, has grown leaps and bounds even within that time and is in the midst of a possible MLS Cup campaign while dialing up a dynamite season.

He has seven goals and three assists in 45 MLS appearances, averaging 1.6 shots, 1.3 key passes, 1.2 tackles, and 1.2 dribbles per game.

Steal the ball ⚽️

Steal the goal 💥

Brenden Aaronson, man. pic.twitter.com/ztgHFTfhQY — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) September 30, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola