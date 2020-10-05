Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Theo Walcott to Southampton is happening. Walcott is heading home.

[ WATCH LIVE: Deadline Day shows ]

ProSoccerTalk can confirm that Everton and Southampton have agree to split Walcott’s wages 50/50 and he is currently heading to Southampton for a medical.

Walcott, 31, will join Saints in a homecoming for their academy product who broke into the first team as a 16-year-old and then became an England international and a star at Arsenal.

15 years later he will be playing for Southampton once again and with his current Everton contract running out next summer he will essentially become a free agent at the end of this season and his career at the Toffees is over.

You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.

Walcott had the chance to join Southampton in January 2018 but instead chose to sign for Everton but his career at the Toffees has never really got going as managers came and went and injuries hit him hard once again. Walcott scored 10 goals in 77 Premier League appearances for Everton, following on for his 65 in 270 PL games for Arsenal before that.

The former Arsenal winger broke through at Southampton as a teenager and this move would see his career go full circle, as well as give Ralph Hasenhuttl some extra experience to help his young side develop.

As long as he stays fit, Walcott will add an extra dimension to Saints’ attack which already boasts Danny Ings, Che Adams, Nathan Redmond, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Moussa Djenepo and Stuart Armstrong.

Theo Walcott to Southampton is an emotional one for Saints fans, as he left for Arsenal just six months after making his debut as the club were in a perilous financial situation following relegation from the Premier League in 2005.

Southampton have now signed Kyle Walker-Peters at right back, Mohammed Salisu at center back, Ibrahima Diallo to boost their central midfield and Walcott would top things off nicely.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports