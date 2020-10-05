Thomas Partey to Arsenal has dragged on and on and on, but on transfer deadline day it appears there has been a breakthrough.
Several reports state that as Atletico Madrid will not let Partey go for anything less than his $58.8 million release clause, Arsenal have finally contacted La Liga to pay his release clause.
A report from COPE says that Arsenal will pay the release fee and will seal a late deal to sign Partey. A club must contact La Liga direct to pay the release clause and they will then pay the club involved, in this case Atletico Madrid.
Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports: “Arsenal are hoping to free up wages and space in the squad by releasing players. Lucas Torreira is in Madrid finalising a loan move to Atletico, while Matteo Guendouzi is close to a loan move to Hertha Berlin.”
Thomas Partey to Arsenal is pretty much a perfect signing for the Gunners and it is the one signing they really wanted to make this summer.
They’ve already brought in Gabriel at center back and Ceballos is back in midfield on loan as Mikel Arteta knows his attacking options are plentiful but he needs to be more solid.
Partey, 27, is a superb defensive midfielder who will further solidify the defensive unit which Arteta has worked so hard to strengthen since he took charge last December.
With Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and now Partey in midfield, with Torreira and Guendouzi out on loan, the Gunners have some serious depth in midfield and Partey will be key in their 3-4-3 formation.