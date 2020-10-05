Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT – Pulisic and Co., continue carrying the banner for America.

No matter which way you look at the world, the U.S. men’s national team has an impressive number of young, future stars plying their trade for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

From the Premier League, to the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1, young American players are doing more than just developing — they’re thriving and making vital impacts — at an increasingly high level.

Here’s a look at some of this weekend’s biggest stories featuring the future of the USMNT…

Christian Pulisic returns from injury

Never before has Twitter been so excited for seven minutes at the end of a 4-0 beatdown — from Joe Prince-Wright’s “USMNT – Pulisic Watch,” from inside Stamford Bridge…

83rd minute: Playing as a right winger for the final seven minutes, plus stoppage time.

85th minute: Starts a counter down the left after a Palace attack. Plays a lovely ball to Werner, who then played it back to Pulisic but Werner was previously in offside position as the flag went up. Pulisic’s shot was saved.

87th minute: Battles back to win a tackle 10 yards from his own penalty box. Gets plenty of applause from his teammates and Lampard.

Not 1, not 2, but 3 assists for Gio Reyna

The USMNT youngster bagged a hat trick of assists in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 Bundesliga win at Freiburg on Saturday as Erling Haaland scored on two of his helpers and Emre Can scored another as TV commentators compared Reyna’s play to Zinedine Zidane.

Yep, you read that correctly. No wonder they call him ‘The American Dream’ at Dortmund as he continues to create quality chances for his teammates. USMNT fans adored his dad, Claudio, but Gio Reyna is doing things that only a handful of American players have done in Europe.

And he isn’t 18 until next month when he will sign a professional contract with Dortmund.

Sergiño Dest debuts for Barcelona

Sergiño Dest made his debut for Barcelona on Sunday, becoming the first American to play in a La Liga match for the club.

The defender went on in the 75th minute of Sunday’s game against Sevilla at Camp Nou with the match tied 1-1. He replaced left back Jordi Alba.

Sergiño Dest displayed what coach Ronald Koeman wants him to bring to Barcelona when he broke through Sevilla’s defense and passed for Lionel Messi, whose shot was saved in the 81st.

Chris Richards starts, assists for Bayern Munich

Ask future USMNT man Chris Richards what was most memorable about his first Bayern Munich start in the Bundesliga and he may provide any number of answers.

Among them: His assist to Robert Lewandowski, subbing out with injury, and the fact that two of Lewandowski’s four goals came after Bayern had thrown away 2-0 and 3-2 leads.

Richards assisted one of Robert Lewandowski’s four goals before limping off with an injury in what went from 2-0 up to 2-2 to a 4-3 win in stunning fashion.

Tyler Adams misses out due to injury

Tim Weah comes off the bench for Lille

Weah came off the bench and played the final moments of second-half stoppage time in Lille’s 3-0 victory over Strasbourg.

